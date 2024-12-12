December 10, 2024 Is The Date With The Most World Records In History At World SC Champs

During the first day of the 2024 World Short Course Championships, we saw seven world records being broke – one during the preliminary heats, two in semifinals and four in finals:

Sure it is a lot of world records. It is not everyday we see seven world records in a day. In fact, it had not happened before in the history of World Short Course Championships.

Dates with the most world records set in the history of SCM Worlds:

12/10/2024: 7

12/03/1993: 6

04/13/2008: 6

12/07/2014: 6

04/11/2008: 5

12/05/2014: 5

12/05/1993: 4

04/02/1999: 4

03/17/2000: 4

12/03/2014: 4

12/04/2014: 4

12/06/2014: 4

12/18/2022: 4

Previously, there were six world records set in three dates: December 3, 1993, April 13, 2008, and December 12, 2014.

The 2014 World Championships appear five times in the list above. Which explains why that edition is the one with the most WRs set, 23.

One thing that meets the eye is that the editions of World Short Course Championships that took place right after the Olympic Games are the ones with the least world records set. Swimming Stats’ Instagram has published the number of world records by edition, and since 2004, in Olympic years, the SCM Worlds happen in the months right after the Olympics (with the exception of 2008).