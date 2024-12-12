December 10, 2024 Is The Date With The Most World Records In History At World SC Champs

2024 Short Course World Championships
- December 10-15, 2024
- Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
- SCM (25m)
During the first day of the 2024 World Short Course Championships, we saw seven world records being broke – one during the preliminary heats, two in semifinals and four in finals:
- Women’s 50 butterfly (prelims): Gretchen Walsh (USA), 24.02
- Women’s 400 freestyle (final): Summer McIntosh (CAN), 3:50.25
- Women’s 50 butterfly (semis): Gretchen Walsh (USA), 23.94
- Men’s 50 butterfly (semis): Noe Ponti (SUI), 21.43
- Women’s 200 IM (final): Kate Douglass (USA), 2:01.63
- Women’s 4×100 freestyle (final): United States, 3:01.66
- Men’s 4×100 freestyle (final): United States, 3:25.01
Sure it is a lot of world records. It is not everyday we see seven world records in a day. In fact, it had not happened before in the history of World Short Course Championships.
Dates with the most world records set in the history of SCM Worlds:
- 12/10/2024: 7
- 12/03/1993: 6
- 04/13/2008: 6
- 12/07/2014: 6
- 04/11/2008: 5
- 12/05/2014: 5
- 12/05/1993: 4
- 04/02/1999: 4
- 03/17/2000: 4
- 12/03/2014: 4
- 12/04/2014: 4
- 12/06/2014: 4
- 12/18/2022: 4
Previously, there were six world records set in three dates: December 3, 1993, April 13, 2008, and December 12, 2014.
The 2014 World Championships appear five times in the list above. Which explains why that edition is the one with the most WRs set, 23.
One thing that meets the eye is that the editions of World Short Course Championships that took place right after the Olympic Games are the ones with the least world records set. Swimming Stats’ Instagram has published the number of world records by edition, and since 2004, in Olympic years, the SCM Worlds happen in the months right after the Olympics (with the exception of 2008).
We can see that in 2004, 2012, 2016 and 2021 there were no more than four world records by edition. In Budapest, we already have seen much more than this. Maybe the 2024 SCM Worlds will have more world records than the 2014 edition? We’ll wait and see.
Trivia: the date with the most world records set in short course meters in history is November 15, 2009, when 9 world records were set at the Berlin stop of the Swimming World Cup in SCM, in the heights of the super suits era.
With seven world records, Tuesday was the day with the most world records set in the history of SCM Worlds.
There has been only one day in history with more world records: Nov. 15, 2009, when 9 world records were set at the Berlin stop of the Swimming World Cup in SCM.