2024 Winter Junior Championships – West: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2024 Winter Junior Championships – West

The final day of the 2024 Winter Junior Championships – West has arrived, and it promises to bring plenty of excitement to close out the competition in style.

Four events are on the lineup today, and several big names are back in the water after already turning in an array of top performances.

Madi Mintenko is entered in three events this morning, while Gabi Brito will take on two. After winning the 100 fly last night, Alana Berlin will look to make it a double with the 200 fly today; meanwhile Piper Enge will be looking to secure a sweep of the breaststroke events.

Powerhouse Maximus Williamson has three more events on his radar today, as does Campbell McKean. Luke Ellis, who won the 400 IM last night, takes on the 200 back and 200 fly today.

Girls’s 200 Backstroke

West Record: 1:48.32 – Bella Sims (2022)

Meet Record: 1:48.32 – Bella Sims (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 1:50.95 – Charlotte Crush (2023)

15-16 NAG Record: 1:48.30 – Regan Smith (2018)

17-18 NAG Record: 1:47.16 – Regan Smith (2019)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Boys’ 200 Backstroke

West Record: 1:40.32 – Keaton Jones (2022)

Meet Record: 1:39.62 – Daniel Diehl (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 1:43.15 – Michael Andrew (2014)

15-16 NAG Record: 1:40.58 – Baylor Stanton (2024)

17-18 NAG Record: 1:37.35 – Ryan Murphy (2014)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Girls’ 100 Freestyle

West Record: 46.29 – Abby Weitzeil (2014)

Meet Record: 46.29 – Abby Weitzeil (2014)

13-14 NAG Record: 47.67 – Claire Curzan (2019)

15-16 NAG Record: 47.14 – Rylee Erisman (2024)

17-18 NAG Record: 46.09 – Simone Manuel (2015)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Boys’ 100 Freestyle

West Record: 41.23 – Ryan Hoffer (2015)

Meet Record: 41.23 – Ryan Hoffer (2015)

13-14 NAG Record: 43.51 – Thomas Heilman (2021)

15-16 NAG Record: 41.96 – Kaii Winkler (2023)

17-18 NAG Record: 41.23 – Ryan Hoffer (2015)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Girls’ 200 Breaststroke

West Record: 2:06.81 – Lydia Jacoby (2022)

Meet Record: 2:06.02 – Alex Walsh (2018)

13-14 NAG Record: 2:10.22 – Allie Szekely (2012)

15-16 NAG Record: 2:06.45 – Alex Walsh (2018)

17-18 NAG Record: 2:04.32 – Lydia Jacoby (2023)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Boys’ 200 Breaststroke

West Record: 1:52.92 – Zhier Fan (2021)

Meet Record: 1:52.12 – Josh Matheny (2019)

13-14 NAG Record: 1:55.52 – Reece Whitley (2014)

15-16 NAG Record: 1:52.37 – Reece Whitley (2016)

17-18 NAG Record: 1:51.38 – Josh Matheny (2020)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Girls’ 200 Butterfly

West Record: 1:51.06 – Bella Sims (2022)

Meet Record: 1:51.06 – Bella Sims (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 1:54.33 – Audrey Derivaux (2024)

15-16 NAG Record: 1:51.24 – Regan Smith (2018)

17-18 NAG Record: 1:50.15 – Alex Shackell (2023)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Boys’ 200 Butterfly

West Record: 1:40.01 – Luca Urlando (2018)

Meet Record: 1:40.86 – Thomas Heilman (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 1:42.77 – Thomas Heilman (2021)

15-16 NAG Record: 1:40.73 – Thomas Heilman (2023)

17-18 NAG Record: 1:40.39 – Aiden Hayes (2022)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS: