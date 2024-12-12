Nathalia Almeida Takes Trio Of Golds As 2024 Brazilian Summer Championships Continue

2024 BRAZILIAN SENIOR SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, December 10th – Saturday, December 14th
- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- LCM (50m)
The 2024 Brazilian Senior Summer Championships got underway this week from Rio with the long course competition giving swimmers a chance to end their year on a high note.
Nathalia Almeida is taking full advantage of the racing opportunity, with the 27-year-old already racking up a trio of golds through just the first 2 days of competition.
First, Almeida topped the women’s 100m backstroke podium, putting up a winning effort of 1:02.15. That got her to the wall over a second ahead of the competition, with her outing representing a new personal best and first time ever under 1:03.
Next Almeida tried the 200m free on for size where she notched a time of 2:00.71 for the decisive victory. That beat the field by over 2 seconds, with Almeida’s effort sitting just over a second outside her personal best of 1:59.49 from last year.
Finally, the women’s 200m IM also fell victim to Almeida as she hit a time of 2:14.67 to handily defeat her competitors. She’s been as quick as 2:13.25 in her career, a time she logged at the 2021 Brazilian Olympic Trials.
Additional Notes
- Pedro Henrique Buch Souza grabbed gold in the men’s 200m fly, posting 1:59.42 as the sole swimmer of the field to dip under the 2:00 threshold. He later snagged silver in the men’s 100m back in 55.91, with Flavio Henrique Oliveira beating him in 55.67.
- Leticia Paula Silva was the top women’s 1500m freestyler, producing 17:01.65 for the top spot.
- The men’s 100m free saw Breno Correia get it done for gold in 49.18. Lucas Peixoto and Pedro Spajari were in a tight battle for the minor medals, with the former touching in 49.77 to the latter’s 49.78.
- Thiago Ruffini bagged the gold in the men’s 1500m free in 15:33.80.