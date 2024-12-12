Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Nathalia Almeida Takes Trio Of Golds As 2024 Brazilian Summer Championships Continue

2024 BRAZILIAN SENIOR SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Brazilian Senior Summer Championships got underway this week from Rio with the long course competition giving swimmers a chance to end their year on a high note.

Nathalia Almeida is taking full advantage of the racing opportunity, with the 27-year-old already racking up a trio of golds through just the first 2 days of competition.

First, Almeida topped the women’s 100m backstroke podium, putting up a winning effort of 1:02.15. That got her to the wall over a second ahead of the competition, with her outing representing a new personal best and first time ever under 1:03.

Next Almeida tried the 200m free on for size where she notched a time of 2:00.71 for the decisive victory. That beat the field by over 2 seconds, with Almeida’s effort sitting just over a second outside her personal best of 1:59.49 from last year.

Finally, the women’s 200m IM also fell victim to Almeida as she hit a time of 2:14.67 to handily defeat her competitors. She’s been as quick as 2:13.25 in her career, a time she logged at the 2021 Brazilian Olympic Trials.

Additional Notes

  • Pedro Henrique Buch Souza grabbed gold in the men’s 200m fly, posting 1:59.42 as the sole swimmer of the field to dip under the 2:00 threshold. He later snagged silver in the men’s 100m back in 55.91, with Flavio Henrique Oliveira beating him in 55.67.
  • Leticia Paula Silva was the top women’s 1500m freestyler, producing 17:01.65 for the top spot.
  • The men’s 100m free saw Breno Correia get it done for gold in 49.18. Lucas Peixoto and Pedro Spajari were in a tight battle for the minor medals, with the former touching in 49.77 to the latter’s 49.78.
  • Thiago Ruffini bagged the gold in the men’s 1500m free in 15:33.80.

