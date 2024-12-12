Nathalia Almeida Takes Trio Of Golds As 2024 Brazilian Summer Championships Continue

2024 BRAZILIAN SENIOR SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 10th – Saturday, December 14th

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

LCM (50m)

The 2024 Brazilian Senior Summer Championships got underway this week from Rio with the long course competition giving swimmers a chance to end their year on a high note.

Nathalia Almeida is taking full advantage of the racing opportunity, with the 27-year-old already racking up a trio of golds through just the first 2 days of competition.

First, Almeida topped the women’s 100m backstroke podium, putting up a winning effort of 1:02.15. That got her to the wall over a second ahead of the competition, with her outing representing a new personal best and first time ever under 1:03.

Next Almeida tried the 200m free on for size where she notched a time of 2:00.71 for the decisive victory. That beat the field by over 2 seconds, with Almeida’s effort sitting just over a second outside her personal best of 1:59.49 from last year.

Finally, the women’s 200m IM also fell victim to Almeida as she hit a time of 2:14.67 to handily defeat her competitors. She’s been as quick as 2:13.25 in her career, a time she logged at the 2021 Brazilian Olympic Trials.

Additional Notes