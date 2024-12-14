South Africa’s Chris Smith Breaks World Junior Record in 50 Breast on Day 5 of SC Worlds

2024 Short Course World Championships

South African swimmer Chris Smith set a new World Junior Record in the semi-finals of the men’s 50 meter breaststroke at SC Worlds earlier today, going 25.66 to place 3rd in the event

Men’s 50 breast- Semifinals

World Record: 24.95 — Emre Sacki, TUR (2021)

World Junior Record: 25.85 — Simone Cerasuolo , ITA (2021)

World Championship Record: 25.38 — Nick Finke, USA (2022)

2022 World Champion: Nick Finke, USA — 25.38

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Smith was born in February of 2006, making him 18 years old. This is likely the last meet that he will be eligible for Junior records, and he made the most of it with his 25.66, breaking the record by almost two tenths of a second. He also swam the 100 breaststroke earlier in the meet, placing 14th in the semifinal.

The previous record belonged to Simone Cerasuolo from Italy, which he set in 2021 at 25.85. Interestingly, Cerasuolo also qualified for the final, placing 8th at 25.81, faster than his WJR, but obviously he is not eligible for junior records anymore.

Smith will get one more chance to lower his record and go for the gold when he swims the event in tomorrow’s final.