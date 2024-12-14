Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SC Worlds Day 5 Prize Money Update: Gretchen Walsh’s Earnings Reach $247K After New WR

Yanyan Li
by Yanyan Li 4

December 14th, 2024 International, News

2024 Short Course World Championships

The paycheck just keeps growing for Gretchen Walsh.

On day 5 of the 2024 Short Course World Championships, Walsh’s prize money total has exceeded $200,000 after she earned $50,000 from breaking the 100 fly and 50 free world records. She also gained an additional $10,000 from winning gold in the 100 fly. In total, she has broken eight individual world records at this meet.

Walsh’s World Records Swims At SC Worlds

  • Women’s 50 fly (prelims) –24.02
  • Women’s 50 fly (semis) – 23.94
  • Women’s 4×100 free relay (final) – USA, 3:25.01
  • Women’s 100 IM (semis) – 55.71
  • Women’s 100 fly (prelims) – 53.24
  • Women’s 100 fly (semis) – 52.87
  • Women’s 100 IM (final) – 55.11
  • Women’s 100 fly (final) – 52.71
  • Women’s 50 free (semis) — 22.87

In addition, Switzerland’s Noe Ponti and Canada’s Summer McIntosh have also broken six figures in prize money. Both swimmers earned a total of $35,000 on Saturday by virtue of breaking world records and winning gold in the 100 fly and 400 IM respectivley. Ponti also got a $10,000 double crown bonus because he won the 100 fly at all three World Cup stops and at Short Course Worlds.

Prize Money Earnings Through Day 5 – Top 5

  1. Gretchen Walsh (USA) – $247,916.67
  2. Noe Ponti (SUI) – $125,000
  3. Summer McIntosh (CAN) – $106,166.67
  4. Kate Douglass (USA) — $102,916.67
  5. Regan Smith (USA) – $65,000

Sixth place in the prize money rankings is Jordan Crooks, who gained $50,000 from breaking the 50 free world record in prelims and semi-finals. His prize money total is now up to $57,000.

Notes:

-NCAA swimmers can keep prize money up to their expenses; then there is a massive loophole where they can accept rewards from their National Olympic Committees, so as long as the rest of their prize money is funneled through those organizations (checks are all written to national federations, not athletes directly), it’s kosher.

-We’ve made the assumption that the four members of finals relays share the money equally. There is no rule about how money should be divided between members of a relay, so we’ll never officially know how much is awarded to each athlete, so we’re using this estimate.

Full Prize Money Earnings — Through Day 5

Data courtesy of Barry Revzin.

last first club nation gender money wr double crown total
WALSH Gretchen United States USA F 41666.67 206250.00 0.00 247916.67
PONTI Noè Switzerland SUI M 30000.00 75000.00 20000.00 125000.00
MCINTOSH Summer Canada CAN F 31166.67 75000.00 0.00 106166.67
DOUGLASS Kate United States USA F 36666.67 56250.00 10000.00 102916.67
SMITH Regan United States USA F 30000.00 25000.00 10000.00 65000.00
CROOKS Jordan Cayman Islands CAY M 7000.00 50000.00 0.00 57000.00
HOBSON Luke United States USA M 3666.67 37500.00 0.00 41166.67
FOSTER Carson United States USA M 23166.67 6250.00 0.00 29416.67
HARVEY Mary-Sophie Canada CAN F 28500.00 0.00 0.00 28500.00
BERKOFF Katharine United States USA F 18666.67 6250.00 0.00 24916.67
WALSH Alex United States USA F 18666.67 6250.00 0.00 24916.67
RAZZETTI Alberto Italy ITA M 24166.67 0.00 0.00 24166.67
SMITH Kieran United States USA M 11166.67 12500.00 0.00 23666.67
GASTALDELLO Beryl France FRA F 23000.00 0.00 0.00 23000.00
GOSE Isabel Germany GER F 23000.00 0.00 0.00 23000.00
GRIMES Katie United States USA F 16666.67 6250.00 0.00 22916.67
LIFINTSEV Miron Neutral Athletes B AQU M 22857.14 0.00 0.00 22857.14
KHARUN Ilya Canada CAN M 22333.33 0.00 0.00 22333.33
PALLISTER Lani Australia AUS F 20733.33 0.00 0.00 20733.33
TANG Qianting China CHN F 10000.00 0.00 10000.00 20000.00
JAOUADI Ahmed Tunisia TUN M 20000.00 0.00 0.00 20000.00
CASAS Shaine United States USA M 13666.67 6250.00 0.00 19916.67
MADDEN Paige United States USA F 13666.67 6250.00 0.00 19916.67
ALEXY Jack United States USA M 13000.00 6250.00 0.00 19250.00
PRIGODA Kirill Neutral Athletes B AQU M 18857.14 0.00 0.00 18857.14
WILM Ingrid Canada CAN F 18500.00 0.00 0.00 18500.00
GIELE Tessa Netherlands NED F 18250.00 0.00 0.00 18250.00
WELLBROCK Florian Germany GER M 17200.00 0.00 0.00 17200.00
MEDER Rebecca South Africa RSA F 17000.00 0.00 0.00 17000.00
PERKINS Alexandria Australia AUS F 16333.33 0.00 0.00 16333.33
COLL MARTI Carles Spain ESP M 16000.00 0.00 0.00 16000.00
SÁRKÁNY Zalán Hungary HUN M 16000.00 0.00 0.00 16000.00
SHACKELL Alex United States USA F 9666.67 6250.00 0.00 15916.67
SAMUSENKO Pavel Neutral Athletes B AQU M 14914.29 0.00 0.00 14914.29
BORODIN Ilia Neutral Athletes B AQU M 14666.67 0.00 0.00 14666.67
WINNINGTON Elijah Australia AUS M 14600.00 0.00 0.00 14600.00
GUILIANO Chris United States USA M 8000.00 6250.00 0.00 14250.00
WOOD Abbie Great Britain GBR F 14000.00 0.00 0.00 14000.00
KOS Hubert Hungary HUN M 14000.00 0.00 0.00 14000.00
WALSHE Ellen Ireland IRL F 14000.00 0.00 0.00 14000.00
STOKOWSKI Kacper Poland POL M 13400.00 0.00 0.00 13400.00
MASSE Kylie Canada CAN F 13000.00 0.00 0.00 13000.00
QUADARELLA Simona Italy ITA F 13000.00 0.00 0.00 13000.00
CHIKUNOVA Evgeniia Neutral Athletes B AQU F 13000.00 0.00 0.00 13000.00
WEINSTEIN Claire United States USA F 6666.67 6250.00 0.00 12916.67
COOPER Isaac Australia AUS M 12000.00 0.00 0.00 12000.00
GROUSSET Maxime France FRA M 12000.00 0.00 0.00 12000.00
ZMUSHKA Alina Neutral Athletes A AQU F 12000.00 0.00 0.00 12000.00
ZHIGALOV Aleksandr Neutral Athletes B AQU M 11428.57 0.00 0.00 11428.57
KNOX Finlay Canada CAN M 11333.33 0.00 0.00 11333.33
MINAKOV Andrei Neutral Athletes B AQU M 11200.00 0.00 0.00 11200.00
SCHWARZ Sven Germany GER M 11000.00 0.00 0.00 11000.00
BUSA Michele Italy ITA M 11000.00 0.00 0.00 11000.00
SURKOVA Arina Neutral Athletes B AQU F 10914.29 0.00 0.00 10914.29
JULIAN Trenton United States USA M 10666.67 0.00 0.00 10666.67
ANDERSON Iona Australia AUS F 10500.00 0.00 0.00 10500.00
KLEPIKOVA Daria Neutral Athletes B AQU F 10257.14 0.00 0.00 10257.14
TEMPLE Matthew Australia AUS M 10000.00 0.00 0.00 10000.00
QIN Haiyang China CHN M 10000.00 0.00 0.00 10000.00
KIRPICHNIKOVA Anastasiia France FRA F 10000.00 0.00 0.00 10000.00
HANSSON Louise Sweden SWE F 9800.00 0.00 0.00 9800.00
SANTOS Guilherme Brazil BRA M 9250.00 0.00 0.00 9250.00
DE TULLIO Luca Italy ITA M 9000.00 0.00 0.00 9000.00
SHYMANOVICH Ilya Neutral Athletes A AQU M 9000.00 0.00 0.00 9000.00
KORSTANJE Nyls Netherlands NED M 9000.00 0.00 0.00 9000.00
KING Lilly United States USA F 9000.00 0.00 0.00 9000.00
CURTIS Sara Italy ITA F 8683.33 0.00 0.00 8683.33
COX Jillian United States USA F 8666.67 0.00 0.00 8666.67
DEKKERS Elizabeth Australia AUS F 8400.00 0.00 0.00 8400.00
CORBEAU Caspar Netherlands NED M 8250.00 0.00 0.00 8250.00
REITSHAMMER Bernhard Austria AUT M 8000.00 0.00 0.00 8000.00
DE WAARD Maaike Netherlands NED F 8000.00 0.00 0.00 8000.00
KORNEV Egor Neutral Athletes B AQU M 7057.14 0.00 0.00 7057.14
PUMPUTIS Caio Brazil BRA M 7000.00 0.00 0.00 7000.00
JEFIMOVA Eneli Estonia EST F 7000.00 0.00 0.00 7000.00
RYAN Shane Ireland IRL M 7000.00 0.00 0.00 7000.00
MIRESSI Alessandro Italy ITA M 7000.00 0.00 0.00 7000.00
FUKASAWA Yamato Japan JPN M 7000.00 0.00 0.00 7000.00
CHMIELEWSKI Krzysztof Poland POL M 7000.00 0.00 0.00 7000.00
TUNCELLI Kuzey Türkiye TUR M 7000.00 0.00 0.00 7000.00
ANDREW Michael United States USA M 7000.00 0.00 0.00 7000.00
HAUGHEY Siobhan Hong Kong, China HKG F 6750.00 0.00 0.00 6750.00
SCHLICHT David Australia AUS M 6600.00 0.00 0.00 6600.00
TABUCHI Kaito Japan JPN M 6500.00 0.00 0.00 6500.00
PRICE Lily Australia AUS F 6333.33 0.00 0.00 6333.33
EVANS Angharad Great Britain GBR F 6250.00 0.00 0.00 6250.00
JANSEN Milla Australia AUS F 6233.33 0.00 0.00 6233.33
TROFIMOVA Daria Neutral Athletes B AQU F 6114.29 0.00 0.00 6114.29
HENVEAUX Lucas Pierre A. Belgium BEL M 6000.00 0.00 0.00 6000.00
TIERNEY Blake Canada CAN M 6000.00 0.00 0.00 6000.00
JOLY Damien France FRA M 6000.00 0.00 0.00 6000.00
SZABO Szebasztian Hungary HUN M 6000.00 0.00 0.00 6000.00
PETRASHOV Denis Kyrgyzstan KGZ M 6000.00 0.00 0.00 6000.00
SAKA Berke Türkiye TUR M 6000.00 0.00 0.00 6000.00
POUCH AJ United States USA M 6000.00 0.00 0.00 6000.00
TANIGUCHI Taku Japan JPN M 5750.00 0.00 0.00 5750.00
HIRAI Mizuki Japan JPN F 5750.00 0.00 0.00 5750.00
WASICK Katarzyna Poland POL F 5750.00 0.00 0.00 5750.00
NEALE Leah Australia AUS F 5733.33 0.00 0.00 5733.33
YONG Joshua Australia AUS M 5500.00 0.00 0.00 5500.00
MORA Lorenzo Italy ITA M 5433.33 0.00 0.00 5433.33
KRITZINGER Tiana Australia AUS F 5000.00 0.00 0.00 5000.00
BUCHER Simon Austria AUT M 5000.00 0.00 0.00 5000.00
CHEN Luying China CHN F 5000.00 0.00 0.00 5000.00
KNEDLA Miroslav Czechia CZE M 5000.00 0.00 0.00 5000.00
CARRASCO Emma Spain ESP F 5000.00 0.00 0.00 5000.00
FUCHS Roman France FRA M 5000.00 0.00 0.00 5000.00
PIGREE Analia France FRA F 5000.00 0.00 0.00 5000.00
LITCHFIELD Max Great Britain GBR M 5000.00 0.00 0.00 5000.00
SHKURDAI Anastasiya Neutral Athletes A AQU F 5000.00 0.00 0.00 5000.00
KINDER Tara Australia AUS F 4400.00 0.00 0.00 4400.00
GRANT Bella Australia AUS F 4000.00 0.00 0.00 4000.00
HARDY Kayla Australia AUS F 4000.00 0.00 0.00 4000.00
JOHNSON Moesha Australia AUS F 4000.00 0.00 0.00 4000.00
GIGLER Heiko Austria AUT M 4000.00 0.00 0.00 4000.00
JANKOVICS Tristan Canada CAN M 4000.00 0.00 0.00 4000.00
HORSKA Kristyna Czechia CZE F 4000.00 0.00 0.00 4000.00
WEILER SASTRE Carmen Spain ESP F 4000.00 0.00 0.00 4000.00
ZIRK Kregor Estonia EST M 4000.00 0.00 0.00 4000.00
LAHTINEN Laura Finland FIN F 4000.00 0.00 0.00 4000.00
HENIQUE Melanie France FRA F 4000.00 0.00 0.00 4000.00
DEPLANO Leonardo Italy ITA M 4000.00 0.00 0.00 4000.00
ZAZZERI Lorenzo Italy ITA M 4000.00 0.00 0.00 4000.00
PEKARSKI Grigori Neutral Athletes A AQU M 4000.00 0.00 0.00 4000.00
JOHANSSON Victor Sweden SWE M 4000.00 0.00 0.00 4000.00
VIBERTI Ludovico Italy ITA M 3933.33 0.00 0.00 3933.33
OLEKSIAK Penny Canada CAN F 3500.00 0.00 0.00 3500.00
BACON Phoebe United States USA F 3333.33 0.00 0.00 3333.33
DIAKOVA Sofia Neutral Athletes B AQU F 3200.00 0.00 0.00 3200.00
PICKREM Sydney Canada CAN F 3166.67 0.00 0.00 3166.67
FRIGO Manuel Italy ITA M 3166.67 0.00 0.00 3166.67
SIERADZKI Kamil Poland POL M 3150.00 0.00 0.00 3150.00
LUDWICZAK Piotr Poland POL M 3150.00 0.00 0.00 3150.00
MORINI Sofia Italy ITA F 3100.00 0.00 0.00 3100.00
ALBIERO Nicolas Brazil BRA M 3000.00 0.00 0.00 3000.00
PETKOVA Diana Bulgaria BUL F 3000.00 0.00 0.00 3000.00
RYBAK-ANDERSEN Clara Denmark DEN F 3000.00 0.00 0.00 3000.00
BACH Helena Denmark DEN F 3000.00 0.00 0.00 3000.00
ANDERSON Freya Great Britain GBR F 3000.00 0.00 0.00 3000.00
BLOCKSIDGE Amelie Great Britain GBR F 3000.00 0.00 0.00 3000.00
PAPASTAMOS Apostolos Greece GRE M 3000.00 0.00 0.00 3000.00
KESELY Ajna Hungary HUN F 3000.00 0.00 0.00 3000.00
STEFANI’ Simone Italy ITA M 3000.00 0.00 0.00 3000.00
MARTYNYCHEV Kirill Neutral Athletes B AQU M 3000.00 0.00 0.00 3000.00
TEONG Tzen Wei Singapore SGP M 3000.00 0.00 0.00 3000.00
ROSE Dare United States USA M 3000.00 0.00 0.00 3000.00
DI PIETRO Silvia Italy ITA F 2833.33 0.00 0.00 2833.33
UGRAI Panna Hungary HUN F 2750.00 0.00 0.00 2750.00
PÁDÁR Nikolett Hungary HUN F 2750.00 0.00 0.00 2750.00
ABRAHAM Lilla Minna Hungary HUN F 2750.00 0.00 0.00 2750.00
ZHAVORONKOV Dmitrii Neutral Athletes B AQU M 2723.81 0.00 0.00 2723.81
STEPANOVA Milana Neutral Athletes B AQU F 2400.00 0.00 0.00 2400.00
HARRIS Meg Australia AUS F 2333.33 0.00 0.00 2333.33
DE CELIS MONTALBAN Sergio Spain ESP M 2250.00 0.00 0.00 2250.00
DOMINGUEZ Luis Spain ESP M 2250.00 0.00 0.00 2250.00
PEREZ-GODOY  BRAGELI Miguel Spain ESP M 2250.00 0.00 0.00 2250.00
CAMPOS BEAS Nacho Spain ESP M 2250.00 0.00 0.00 2250.00
SOMMERVILLE Edward Australia AUS M 2100.00 0.00 0.00 2100.00
TURNER Harrison Australia AUS M 2100.00 0.00 0.00 2100.00
GIULIANI Maximillian Australia AUS M 2100.00 0.00 0.00 2100.00
TARANTINO Chiara Italy ITA F 2083.33 0.00 0.00 2083.33
GAIFUTDINOVA Alina Neutral Athletes B AQU F 2057.14 0.00 0.00 2057.14
DIZOTTI Beatriz Brazil BRA F 2000.00 0.00 0.00 2000.00
MITSIN Petar Petrov Bulgaria BUL M 2000.00 0.00 0.00 2000.00
KUSCH Marius Germany GER M 2000.00 0.00 0.00 2000.00
MARTON Richard Hungary HUN M 2000.00 0.00 0.00 2000.00
MOLNÁR Dóra Hungary HUN F 2000.00 0.00 0.00 2000.00
WIFFEN Nathan Ireland IRL M 2000.00 0.00 0.00 2000.00
SETO Daiya Japan JPN M 2000.00 0.00 0.00 2000.00
NAVIKONIS Tomas Lithuania LTU M 2000.00 0.00 0.00 2000.00
TETEREVKOVA Kotryna Lithuania LTU F 2000.00 0.00 0.00 2000.00
VAN WIJK Milou Netherlands NED F 2000.00 0.00 0.00 2000.00
VAN RENEN Ruard South Africa RSA M 2000.00 0.00 0.00 2000.00
GAN Ching Hwee Singapore SGP F 2000.00 0.00 0.00 2000.00
BOLLIN Thierry Switzerland SUI M 2000.00 0.00 0.00 2000.00
POTOCKÁ Tamara Slovakia SVK F 2000.00 0.00 0.00 2000.00
SHCHEGOLEV Aleksandr Neutral Athletes B AQU M 1866.67 0.00 0.00 1866.67
JUNEVIK Sara Sweden SWE F 1800.00 0.00 0.00 1800.00
FIEDKIEWICZ Kornelia Poland POL F 1750.00 0.00 0.00 1750.00
MATHESON Daniel United States USA M 1666.67 0.00 0.00 1666.67
BOGNAR Lilla United States USA F 1666.67 0.00 0.00 1666.67
MAIER Nicole Germany GER F 1500.00 0.00 0.00 1500.00
SCHULZE Nele Germany GER F 1500.00 0.00 0.00 1500.00
VERHOEVEN Thomas Netherlands NED M 1500.00 0.00 0.00 1500.00
KOSTIN Oleg Neutral Athletes B AQU M 1428.57 0.00 0.00 1428.57
MASIUK Ksawery Poland POL M 1400.00 0.00 0.00 1400.00
MAJERSKI Jakub Poland POL M 1400.00 0.00 0.00 1400.00
KISIL Yuri Canada CAN M 1333.33 0.00 0.00 1333.33
FERREIRA Marco Antonio Brazil BRA M 1250.00 0.00 0.00 1250.00
ALVES Kaique Brazil BRA M 1250.00 0.00 0.00 1250.00
COELHO SANTOS Leonardo Brazil BRA M 1250.00 0.00 0.00 1250.00
MORGAN Oliver Great Britain GBR M 1250.00 0.00 0.00 1250.00
GAMMON Joshua Great Britain GBR M 1250.00 0.00 0.00 1250.00
OKARO Eva Great Britain GBR F 1250.00 0.00 0.00 1250.00
D’INNOCENZO Giulia Italy ITA F 1250.00 0.00 0.00 1250.00
MENICUCCI Emma Virginia Italy ITA F 1250.00 0.00 0.00 1250.00
BIAGIOTTI Matilde Italy ITA F 1250.00 0.00 0.00 1250.00
MASCOLO Anna Chiara Italy ITA F 1250.00 0.00 0.00 1250.00
WINKLER Kaii Germany GER M 1200.00 0.00 0.00 1200.00
MIROSLAW Rafael Germany GER M 1200.00 0.00 0.00 1200.00
BÜSSING Cedric Germany GER M 1200.00 0.00 0.00 1200.00
SORGIUS Timo Germany GER M 1200.00 0.00 0.00 1200.00
MISHARINA Kseniia Neutral Athletes B AQU F 1200.00 0.00 0.00 1200.00
LEPAGE Alexanne Canada CAN F 1166.67 0.00 0.00 1166.67
RAGAINI Alessandro Italy ITA M 1166.67 0.00 0.00 1166.67
D’AMBROSIO Carlos Italy ITA M 1166.67 0.00 0.00 1166.67
MEGLI Filippo Italy ITA M 1166.67 0.00 0.00 1166.67
DALLA COSTA Davide Italy ITA M 1166.67 0.00 0.00 1166.67
ANGUS Sophie Canada CAN F 1000.00 0.00 0.00 1000.00
MOLLA YANES Mario Spain ESP M 1000.00 0.00 0.00 1000.00
DAZA GARCIA Maria Spain ESP F 1000.00 0.00 0.00 1000.00
MROZINSKI Julia Germany GER F 1000.00 0.00 0.00 1000.00
DUSA Matej Slovakia SVK M 1000.00 0.00 0.00 1000.00
TIŠŤAN Tibor Slovakia SVK M 1000.00 0.00 0.00 1000.00
IVAN Teresa Slovakia SVK F 1000.00 0.00 0.00 1000.00
SLUSNA Lillian Slovakia SVK F 1000.00 0.00 0.00 1000.00
KERTES Daniel Sweden SWE M 1000.00 0.00 0.00 1000.00
PERSSON Elias Sweden SWE M 1000.00 0.00 0.00 1000.00
SHEVLIAKOV Roman Neutral Athletes B AQU M 857.14 0.00 0.00 857.14
CERASUOLO Simone Italy ITA M 833.33 0.00 0.00 833.33
AASTEDT Sofia Sweden SWE F 800.00 0.00 0.00 800.00
BERGMAN Hanna Sweden SWE F 800.00 0.00 0.00 800.00
THORMALM Klara Sweden SWE F 800.00 0.00 0.00 800.00
LIU Wudi China CHN M 750.00 0.00 0.00 750.00
TAO Guannan China CHN M 750.00 0.00 0.00 750.00
XU Yizhou China CHN M 750.00 0.00 0.00 750.00
HE Yubo China CHN M 750.00 0.00 0.00 750.00
GONG Zhenqi China CHN F 750.00 0.00 0.00 750.00
LIU Shuhan China CHN F 750.00 0.00 0.00 750.00
ZHANG Jingyan China CHN F 750.00 0.00 0.00 750.00
KONG Yaqi China CHN F 750.00 0.00 0.00 750.00
HRIBAR Jere Croatia CRO M 750.00 0.00 0.00 750.00
MILJENIC Nikola Croatia CRO M 750.00 0.00 0.00 750.00
NENADIC Vlaho Croatia CRO M 750.00 0.00 0.00 750.00
DRAGOJA Toni Croatia CRO M 750.00 0.00 0.00 750.00
KOO Ralph Yat Ho Hong Kong, China HKG M 750.00 0.00 0.00 750.00
HO Ian Yentou Hong Kong, China HKG M 750.00 0.00 0.00 750.00
LI Sum Yiu Hong Kong, China HKG F 750.00 0.00 0.00 750.00
SENANSZKY Petra Hungary HUN F 750.00 0.00 0.00 750.00
SEKI Kaiya Japan JPN M 750.00 0.00 0.00 750.00
JINNO Yume Japan JPN F 750.00 0.00 0.00 750.00
AKIMOV Roman Neutral Athletes B AQU M 666.67 0.00 0.00 666.67
SUDAREV Aleksei Neutral Athletes B AQU M 666.67 0.00 0.00 666.67
LUZIN Savelii Neutral Athletes B AQU M 666.67 0.00 0.00 666.67
CAPRETTA Elena Italy ITA F 600.00 0.00 0.00 600.00
CELIDONIO Fernanda Brazil BRA F 500.00 0.00 0.00 500.00
RONCATTO Gabrielle Brazil BRA F 500.00 0.00 0.00 500.00
DE OLIVEIRA DA SILVA COSTA Maria Fernanda Brazil BRA F 500.00 0.00 0.00 500.00
FASSINA ROMÃO Letícia Brazil BRA F 500.00 0.00 0.00 500.00
HOLT Nina Germany GER F 500.00 0.00 0.00 500.00
JAZY Nina Germany GER F 500.00 0.00 0.00 500.00
IMAFUKU Kazushi Japan JPN M 500.00 0.00 0.00 500.00
YANAGAWA Daiki Japan JPN M 500.00 0.00 0.00 500.00
MURASA Tatsuya Japan JPN M 500.00 0.00 0.00 500.00
LASKERUD Bjoernar Norway NOR M 500.00 0.00 0.00 500.00
LIA Nicholas Norway NOR M 500.00 0.00 0.00 500.00
ORITSLAND Hedda Norway NOR F 500.00 0.00 0.00 500.00
MOEN Mari Norway NOR F 500.00 0.00 0.00 500.00
DE GROOT Koen Netherlands NED M 250.00 0.00 0.00 250.00
TOUSSAINT Kira Netherlands NED F 250.00 0.00 0.00 250.00

This Guy
36 minutes ago

Any idea what kind of bonuses suit sponsors might have in those contracts? Like is it 5K each or something? I have zero idea

swifter
41 minutes ago

NCAA needs to move from SCY to SCM.
Too much global interest is getting lost.
Too much international broadcast and sponsorship revenue is lost to the yards annually.
NCAA swimmers and schools deserve the opportunity to capitalize on their abilities.

Vaswammer
Reply to  swifter
35 minutes ago

Who’s paying for that?

The unintended consequence would be the shuttering of programs that don’t have 25M pools.

And with coming roster limits, that further reduces the number of swimmers in the college ranks.

Is that what we really want?

JimSwim22
Reply to  Vaswammer
7 seconds ago

Only DI should switch. And every school that is scoring at NCAAs has a 25m pool. And I don’t think the training is measurably different between the short pools.
One consequence would be more international athletes. I think that would be great but there seem to be many commentators who are opposed to them.

