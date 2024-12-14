SC Worlds Day 5 Prize Money Update: Gretchen Walsh’s Earnings Reach $247K After New WR

2024 Short Course World Championships
- December 10-15, 2024
- Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
- SCM (25m)
The paycheck just keeps growing for Gretchen Walsh.
On day 5 of the 2024 Short Course World Championships, Walsh’s prize money total has exceeded $200,000 after she earned $50,000 from breaking the 100 fly and 50 free world records. She also gained an additional $10,000 from winning gold in the 100 fly. In total, she has broken eight individual world records at this meet.
Walsh’s World Records Swims At SC Worlds
- Women’s 50 fly (prelims) –24.02
- Women’s 50 fly (semis) – 23.94
- Women’s 4×100 free relay (final) – USA, 3:25.01
- Women’s 100 IM (semis) – 55.71
- Women’s 100 fly (prelims) – 53.24
- Women’s 100 fly (semis) – 52.87
- Women’s 100 IM (final) – 55.11
- Women’s 100 fly (final) – 52.71
- Women’s 50 free (semis) — 22.87
In addition, Switzerland’s Noe Ponti and Canada’s Summer McIntosh have also broken six figures in prize money. Both swimmers earned a total of $35,000 on Saturday by virtue of breaking world records and winning gold in the 100 fly and 400 IM respectivley. Ponti also got a $10,000 double crown bonus because he won the 100 fly at all three World Cup stops and at Short Course Worlds.
Prize Money Earnings Through Day 5 – Top 5
- Gretchen Walsh (USA) – $247,916.67
- Noe Ponti (SUI) – $125,000
- Summer McIntosh (CAN) – $106,166.67
- Kate Douglass (USA) — $102,916.67
- Regan Smith (USA) – $65,000
Sixth place in the prize money rankings is Jordan Crooks, who gained $50,000 from breaking the 50 free world record in prelims and semi-finals. His prize money total is now up to $57,000.
Notes:
-NCAA swimmers can keep prize money up to their expenses; then there is a massive loophole where they can accept rewards from their National Olympic Committees, so as long as the rest of their prize money is funneled through those organizations (checks are all written to national federations, not athletes directly), it’s kosher.
-We’ve made the assumption that the four members of finals relays share the money equally. There is no rule about how money should be divided between members of a relay, so we’ll never officially know how much is awarded to each athlete, so we’re using this estimate.
Full Prize Money Earnings — Through Day 5
Data courtesy of Barry Revzin.
|last
|first
|club
|nation
|gender
|money
|wr
|double crown
|total
|WALSH
|Gretchen
|United States
|USA
|F
|41666.67
|206250.00
|0.00
|247916.67
|PONTI
|Noè
|Switzerland
|SUI
|M
|30000.00
|75000.00
|20000.00
|125000.00
|MCINTOSH
|Summer
|Canada
|CAN
|F
|31166.67
|75000.00
|0.00
|106166.67
|DOUGLASS
|Kate
|United States
|USA
|F
|36666.67
|56250.00
|10000.00
|102916.67
|SMITH
|Regan
|United States
|USA
|F
|30000.00
|25000.00
|10000.00
|65000.00
|CROOKS
|Jordan
|Cayman Islands
|CAY
|M
|7000.00
|50000.00
|0.00
|57000.00
|HOBSON
|Luke
|United States
|USA
|M
|3666.67
|37500.00
|0.00
|41166.67
|FOSTER
|Carson
|United States
|USA
|M
|23166.67
|6250.00
|0.00
|29416.67
|HARVEY
|Mary-Sophie
|Canada
|CAN
|F
|28500.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28500.00
|BERKOFF
|Katharine
|United States
|USA
|F
|18666.67
|6250.00
|0.00
|24916.67
|WALSH
|Alex
|United States
|USA
|F
|18666.67
|6250.00
|0.00
|24916.67
|RAZZETTI
|Alberto
|Italy
|ITA
|M
|24166.67
|0.00
|0.00
|24166.67
|SMITH
|Kieran
|United States
|USA
|M
|11166.67
|12500.00
|0.00
|23666.67
|GASTALDELLO
|Beryl
|France
|FRA
|F
|23000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23000.00
|GOSE
|Isabel
|Germany
|GER
|F
|23000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23000.00
|GRIMES
|Katie
|United States
|USA
|F
|16666.67
|6250.00
|0.00
|22916.67
|LIFINTSEV
|Miron
|Neutral Athletes B
|AQU
|M
|22857.14
|0.00
|0.00
|22857.14
|KHARUN
|Ilya
|Canada
|CAN
|M
|22333.33
|0.00
|0.00
|22333.33
|PALLISTER
|Lani
|Australia
|AUS
|F
|20733.33
|0.00
|0.00
|20733.33
|TANG
|Qianting
|China
|CHN
|F
|10000.00
|0.00
|10000.00
|20000.00
|JAOUADI
|Ahmed
|Tunisia
|TUN
|M
|20000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20000.00
|CASAS
|Shaine
|United States
|USA
|M
|13666.67
|6250.00
|0.00
|19916.67
|MADDEN
|Paige
|United States
|USA
|F
|13666.67
|6250.00
|0.00
|19916.67
|ALEXY
|Jack
|United States
|USA
|M
|13000.00
|6250.00
|0.00
|19250.00
|PRIGODA
|Kirill
|Neutral Athletes B
|AQU
|M
|18857.14
|0.00
|0.00
|18857.14
|WILM
|Ingrid
|Canada
|CAN
|F
|18500.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18500.00
|GIELE
|Tessa
|Netherlands
|NED
|F
|18250.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18250.00
|WELLBROCK
|Florian
|Germany
|GER
|M
|17200.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17200.00
|MEDER
|Rebecca
|South Africa
|RSA
|F
|17000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17000.00
|PERKINS
|Alexandria
|Australia
|AUS
|F
|16333.33
|0.00
|0.00
|16333.33
|COLL MARTI
|Carles
|Spain
|ESP
|M
|16000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16000.00
|SÁRKÁNY
|Zalán
|Hungary
|HUN
|M
|16000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16000.00
|SHACKELL
|Alex
|United States
|USA
|F
|9666.67
|6250.00
|0.00
|15916.67
|SAMUSENKO
|Pavel
|Neutral Athletes B
|AQU
|M
|14914.29
|0.00
|0.00
|14914.29
|BORODIN
|Ilia
|Neutral Athletes B
|AQU
|M
|14666.67
|0.00
|0.00
|14666.67
|WINNINGTON
|Elijah
|Australia
|AUS
|M
|14600.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14600.00
|GUILIANO
|Chris
|United States
|USA
|M
|8000.00
|6250.00
|0.00
|14250.00
|WOOD
|Abbie
|Great Britain
|GBR
|F
|14000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14000.00
|KOS
|Hubert
|Hungary
|HUN
|M
|14000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14000.00
|WALSHE
|Ellen
|Ireland
|IRL
|F
|14000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14000.00
|STOKOWSKI
|Kacper
|Poland
|POL
|M
|13400.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13400.00
|MASSE
|Kylie
|Canada
|CAN
|F
|13000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13000.00
|QUADARELLA
|Simona
|Italy
|ITA
|F
|13000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13000.00
|CHIKUNOVA
|Evgeniia
|Neutral Athletes B
|AQU
|F
|13000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13000.00
|WEINSTEIN
|Claire
|United States
|USA
|F
|6666.67
|6250.00
|0.00
|12916.67
|COOPER
|Isaac
|Australia
|AUS
|M
|12000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12000.00
|GROUSSET
|Maxime
|France
|FRA
|M
|12000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12000.00
|ZMUSHKA
|Alina
|Neutral Athletes A
|AQU
|F
|12000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12000.00
|ZHIGALOV
|Aleksandr
|Neutral Athletes B
|AQU
|M
|11428.57
|0.00
|0.00
|11428.57
|KNOX
|Finlay
|Canada
|CAN
|M
|11333.33
|0.00
|0.00
|11333.33
|MINAKOV
|Andrei
|Neutral Athletes B
|AQU
|M
|11200.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11200.00
|SCHWARZ
|Sven
|Germany
|GER
|M
|11000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11000.00
|BUSA
|Michele
|Italy
|ITA
|M
|11000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11000.00
|SURKOVA
|Arina
|Neutral Athletes B
|AQU
|F
|10914.29
|0.00
|0.00
|10914.29
|JULIAN
|Trenton
|United States
|USA
|M
|10666.67
|0.00
|0.00
|10666.67
|ANDERSON
|Iona
|Australia
|AUS
|F
|10500.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10500.00
|KLEPIKOVA
|Daria
|Neutral Athletes B
|AQU
|F
|10257.14
|0.00
|0.00
|10257.14
|TEMPLE
|Matthew
|Australia
|AUS
|M
|10000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10000.00
|QIN
|Haiyang
|China
|CHN
|M
|10000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10000.00
|KIRPICHNIKOVA
|Anastasiia
|France
|FRA
|F
|10000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10000.00
|HANSSON
|Louise
|Sweden
|SWE
|F
|9800.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9800.00
|SANTOS
|Guilherme
|Brazil
|BRA
|M
|9250.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9250.00
|DE TULLIO
|Luca
|Italy
|ITA
|M
|9000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9000.00
|SHYMANOVICH
|Ilya
|Neutral Athletes A
|AQU
|M
|9000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9000.00
|KORSTANJE
|Nyls
|Netherlands
|NED
|M
|9000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9000.00
|KING
|Lilly
|United States
|USA
|F
|9000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9000.00
|CURTIS
|Sara
|Italy
|ITA
|F
|8683.33
|0.00
|0.00
|8683.33
|COX
|Jillian
|United States
|USA
|F
|8666.67
|0.00
|0.00
|8666.67
|DEKKERS
|Elizabeth
|Australia
|AUS
|F
|8400.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8400.00
|CORBEAU
|Caspar
|Netherlands
|NED
|M
|8250.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8250.00
|REITSHAMMER
|Bernhard
|Austria
|AUT
|M
|8000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8000.00
|DE WAARD
|Maaike
|Netherlands
|NED
|F
|8000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8000.00
|KORNEV
|Egor
|Neutral Athletes B
|AQU
|M
|7057.14
|0.00
|0.00
|7057.14
|PUMPUTIS
|Caio
|Brazil
|BRA
|M
|7000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7000.00
|JEFIMOVA
|Eneli
|Estonia
|EST
|F
|7000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7000.00
|RYAN
|Shane
|Ireland
|IRL
|M
|7000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7000.00
|MIRESSI
|Alessandro
|Italy
|ITA
|M
|7000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7000.00
|FUKASAWA
|Yamato
|Japan
|JPN
|M
|7000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7000.00
|CHMIELEWSKI
|Krzysztof
|Poland
|POL
|M
|7000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7000.00
|TUNCELLI
|Kuzey
|Türkiye
|TUR
|M
|7000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7000.00
|ANDREW
|Michael
|United States
|USA
|M
|7000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7000.00
|HAUGHEY
|Siobhan
|Hong Kong, China
|HKG
|F
|6750.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6750.00
|SCHLICHT
|David
|Australia
|AUS
|M
|6600.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6600.00
|TABUCHI
|Kaito
|Japan
|JPN
|M
|6500.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6500.00
|PRICE
|Lily
|Australia
|AUS
|F
|6333.33
|0.00
|0.00
|6333.33
|EVANS
|Angharad
|Great Britain
|GBR
|F
|6250.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6250.00
|JANSEN
|Milla
|Australia
|AUS
|F
|6233.33
|0.00
|0.00
|6233.33
|TROFIMOVA
|Daria
|Neutral Athletes B
|AQU
|F
|6114.29
|0.00
|0.00
|6114.29
|HENVEAUX
|Lucas Pierre A.
|Belgium
|BEL
|M
|6000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6000.00
|TIERNEY
|Blake
|Canada
|CAN
|M
|6000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6000.00
|JOLY
|Damien
|France
|FRA
|M
|6000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6000.00
|SZABO
|Szebasztian
|Hungary
|HUN
|M
|6000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6000.00
|PETRASHOV
|Denis
|Kyrgyzstan
|KGZ
|M
|6000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6000.00
|SAKA
|Berke
|Türkiye
|TUR
|M
|6000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6000.00
|POUCH
|AJ
|United States
|USA
|M
|6000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6000.00
|TANIGUCHI
|Taku
|Japan
|JPN
|M
|5750.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5750.00
|HIRAI
|Mizuki
|Japan
|JPN
|F
|5750.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5750.00
|WASICK
|Katarzyna
|Poland
|POL
|F
|5750.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5750.00
|NEALE
|Leah
|Australia
|AUS
|F
|5733.33
|0.00
|0.00
|5733.33
|YONG
|Joshua
|Australia
|AUS
|M
|5500.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5500.00
|MORA
|Lorenzo
|Italy
|ITA
|M
|5433.33
|0.00
|0.00
|5433.33
|KRITZINGER
|Tiana
|Australia
|AUS
|F
|5000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5000.00
|BUCHER
|Simon
|Austria
|AUT
|M
|5000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5000.00
|CHEN
|Luying
|China
|CHN
|F
|5000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5000.00
|KNEDLA
|Miroslav
|Czechia
|CZE
|M
|5000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5000.00
|CARRASCO
|Emma
|Spain
|ESP
|F
|5000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5000.00
|FUCHS
|Roman
|France
|FRA
|M
|5000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5000.00
|PIGREE
|Analia
|France
|FRA
|F
|5000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5000.00
|LITCHFIELD
|Max
|Great Britain
|GBR
|M
|5000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5000.00
|SHKURDAI
|Anastasiya
|Neutral Athletes A
|AQU
|F
|5000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5000.00
|KINDER
|Tara
|Australia
|AUS
|F
|4400.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4400.00
|GRANT
|Bella
|Australia
|AUS
|F
|4000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4000.00
|HARDY
|Kayla
|Australia
|AUS
|F
|4000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4000.00
|JOHNSON
|Moesha
|Australia
|AUS
|F
|4000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4000.00
|GIGLER
|Heiko
|Austria
|AUT
|M
|4000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4000.00
|JANKOVICS
|Tristan
|Canada
|CAN
|M
|4000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4000.00
|HORSKA
|Kristyna
|Czechia
|CZE
|F
|4000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4000.00
|WEILER SASTRE
|Carmen
|Spain
|ESP
|F
|4000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4000.00
|ZIRK
|Kregor
|Estonia
|EST
|M
|4000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4000.00
|LAHTINEN
|Laura
|Finland
|FIN
|F
|4000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4000.00
|HENIQUE
|Melanie
|France
|FRA
|F
|4000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4000.00
|DEPLANO
|Leonardo
|Italy
|ITA
|M
|4000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4000.00
|ZAZZERI
|Lorenzo
|Italy
|ITA
|M
|4000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4000.00
|PEKARSKI
|Grigori
|Neutral Athletes A
|AQU
|M
|4000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4000.00
|JOHANSSON
|Victor
|Sweden
|SWE
|M
|4000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4000.00
|VIBERTI
|Ludovico
|Italy
|ITA
|M
|3933.33
|0.00
|0.00
|3933.33
|OLEKSIAK
|Penny
|Canada
|CAN
|F
|3500.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3500.00
|BACON
|Phoebe
|United States
|USA
|F
|3333.33
|0.00
|0.00
|3333.33
|DIAKOVA
|Sofia
|Neutral Athletes B
|AQU
|F
|3200.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3200.00
|PICKREM
|Sydney
|Canada
|CAN
|F
|3166.67
|0.00
|0.00
|3166.67
|FRIGO
|Manuel
|Italy
|ITA
|M
|3166.67
|0.00
|0.00
|3166.67
|SIERADZKI
|Kamil
|Poland
|POL
|M
|3150.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3150.00
|LUDWICZAK
|Piotr
|Poland
|POL
|M
|3150.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3150.00
|MORINI
|Sofia
|Italy
|ITA
|F
|3100.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3100.00
|ALBIERO
|Nicolas
|Brazil
|BRA
|M
|3000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3000.00
|PETKOVA
|Diana
|Bulgaria
|BUL
|F
|3000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3000.00
|RYBAK-ANDERSEN
|Clara
|Denmark
|DEN
|F
|3000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3000.00
|BACH
|Helena
|Denmark
|DEN
|F
|3000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3000.00
|ANDERSON
|Freya
|Great Britain
|GBR
|F
|3000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3000.00
|BLOCKSIDGE
|Amelie
|Great Britain
|GBR
|F
|3000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3000.00
|PAPASTAMOS
|Apostolos
|Greece
|GRE
|M
|3000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3000.00
|KESELY
|Ajna
|Hungary
|HUN
|F
|3000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3000.00
|STEFANI’
|Simone
|Italy
|ITA
|M
|3000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3000.00
|MARTYNYCHEV
|Kirill
|Neutral Athletes B
|AQU
|M
|3000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3000.00
|TEONG
|Tzen Wei
|Singapore
|SGP
|M
|3000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3000.00
|ROSE
|Dare
|United States
|USA
|M
|3000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3000.00
|DI PIETRO
|Silvia
|Italy
|ITA
|F
|2833.33
|0.00
|0.00
|2833.33
|UGRAI
|Panna
|Hungary
|HUN
|F
|2750.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2750.00
|PÁDÁR
|Nikolett
|Hungary
|HUN
|F
|2750.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2750.00
|ABRAHAM
|Lilla Minna
|Hungary
|HUN
|F
|2750.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2750.00
|ZHAVORONKOV
|Dmitrii
|Neutral Athletes B
|AQU
|M
|2723.81
|0.00
|0.00
|2723.81
|STEPANOVA
|Milana
|Neutral Athletes B
|AQU
|F
|2400.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2400.00
|HARRIS
|Meg
|Australia
|AUS
|F
|2333.33
|0.00
|0.00
|2333.33
|DE CELIS MONTALBAN
|Sergio
|Spain
|ESP
|M
|2250.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2250.00
|DOMINGUEZ
|Luis
|Spain
|ESP
|M
|2250.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2250.00
|PEREZ-GODOY BRAGELI
|Miguel
|Spain
|ESP
|M
|2250.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2250.00
|CAMPOS BEAS
|Nacho
|Spain
|ESP
|M
|2250.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2250.00
|SOMMERVILLE
|Edward
|Australia
|AUS
|M
|2100.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2100.00
|TURNER
|Harrison
|Australia
|AUS
|M
|2100.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2100.00
|GIULIANI
|Maximillian
|Australia
|AUS
|M
|2100.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2100.00
|TARANTINO
|Chiara
|Italy
|ITA
|F
|2083.33
|0.00
|0.00
|2083.33
|GAIFUTDINOVA
|Alina
|Neutral Athletes B
|AQU
|F
|2057.14
|0.00
|0.00
|2057.14
|DIZOTTI
|Beatriz
|Brazil
|BRA
|F
|2000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2000.00
|MITSIN
|Petar Petrov
|Bulgaria
|BUL
|M
|2000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2000.00
|KUSCH
|Marius
|Germany
|GER
|M
|2000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2000.00
|MARTON
|Richard
|Hungary
|HUN
|M
|2000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2000.00
|MOLNÁR
|Dóra
|Hungary
|HUN
|F
|2000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2000.00
|WIFFEN
|Nathan
|Ireland
|IRL
|M
|2000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2000.00
|SETO
|Daiya
|Japan
|JPN
|M
|2000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2000.00
|NAVIKONIS
|Tomas
|Lithuania
|LTU
|M
|2000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2000.00
|TETEREVKOVA
|Kotryna
|Lithuania
|LTU
|F
|2000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2000.00
|VAN WIJK
|Milou
|Netherlands
|NED
|F
|2000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2000.00
|VAN RENEN
|Ruard
|South Africa
|RSA
|M
|2000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2000.00
|GAN
|Ching Hwee
|Singapore
|SGP
|F
|2000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2000.00
|BOLLIN
|Thierry
|Switzerland
|SUI
|M
|2000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2000.00
|POTOCKÁ
|Tamara
|Slovakia
|SVK
|F
|2000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2000.00
|SHCHEGOLEV
|Aleksandr
|Neutral Athletes B
|AQU
|M
|1866.67
|0.00
|0.00
|1866.67
|JUNEVIK
|Sara
|Sweden
|SWE
|F
|1800.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1800.00
|FIEDKIEWICZ
|Kornelia
|Poland
|POL
|F
|1750.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1750.00
|MATHESON
|Daniel
|United States
|USA
|M
|1666.67
|0.00
|0.00
|1666.67
|BOGNAR
|Lilla
|United States
|USA
|F
|1666.67
|0.00
|0.00
|1666.67
|MAIER
|Nicole
|Germany
|GER
|F
|1500.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1500.00
|SCHULZE
|Nele
|Germany
|GER
|F
|1500.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1500.00
|VERHOEVEN
|Thomas
|Netherlands
|NED
|M
|1500.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1500.00
|KOSTIN
|Oleg
|Neutral Athletes B
|AQU
|M
|1428.57
|0.00
|0.00
|1428.57
|MASIUK
|Ksawery
|Poland
|POL
|M
|1400.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1400.00
|MAJERSKI
|Jakub
|Poland
|POL
|M
|1400.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1400.00
|KISIL
|Yuri
|Canada
|CAN
|M
|1333.33
|0.00
|0.00
|1333.33
|FERREIRA
|Marco Antonio
|Brazil
|BRA
|M
|1250.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1250.00
|ALVES
|Kaique
|Brazil
|BRA
|M
|1250.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1250.00
|COELHO SANTOS
|Leonardo
|Brazil
|BRA
|M
|1250.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1250.00
|MORGAN
|Oliver
|Great Britain
|GBR
|M
|1250.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1250.00
|GAMMON
|Joshua
|Great Britain
|GBR
|M
|1250.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1250.00
|OKARO
|Eva
|Great Britain
|GBR
|F
|1250.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1250.00
|D’INNOCENZO
|Giulia
|Italy
|ITA
|F
|1250.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1250.00
|MENICUCCI
|Emma Virginia
|Italy
|ITA
|F
|1250.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1250.00
|BIAGIOTTI
|Matilde
|Italy
|ITA
|F
|1250.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1250.00
|MASCOLO
|Anna Chiara
|Italy
|ITA
|F
|1250.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1250.00
|WINKLER
|Kaii
|Germany
|GER
|M
|1200.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1200.00
|MIROSLAW
|Rafael
|Germany
|GER
|M
|1200.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1200.00
|BÜSSING
|Cedric
|Germany
|GER
|M
|1200.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1200.00
|SORGIUS
|Timo
|Germany
|GER
|M
|1200.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1200.00
|MISHARINA
|Kseniia
|Neutral Athletes B
|AQU
|F
|1200.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1200.00
|LEPAGE
|Alexanne
|Canada
|CAN
|F
|1166.67
|0.00
|0.00
|1166.67
|RAGAINI
|Alessandro
|Italy
|ITA
|M
|1166.67
|0.00
|0.00
|1166.67
|D’AMBROSIO
|Carlos
|Italy
|ITA
|M
|1166.67
|0.00
|0.00
|1166.67
|MEGLI
|Filippo
|Italy
|ITA
|M
|1166.67
|0.00
|0.00
|1166.67
|DALLA COSTA
|Davide
|Italy
|ITA
|M
|1166.67
|0.00
|0.00
|1166.67
|ANGUS
|Sophie
|Canada
|CAN
|F
|1000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1000.00
|MOLLA YANES
|Mario
|Spain
|ESP
|M
|1000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1000.00
|DAZA GARCIA
|Maria
|Spain
|ESP
|F
|1000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1000.00
|MROZINSKI
|Julia
|Germany
|GER
|F
|1000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1000.00
|DUSA
|Matej
|Slovakia
|SVK
|M
|1000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1000.00
|TIŠŤAN
|Tibor
|Slovakia
|SVK
|M
|1000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1000.00
|IVAN
|Teresa
|Slovakia
|SVK
|F
|1000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1000.00
|SLUSNA
|Lillian
|Slovakia
|SVK
|F
|1000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1000.00
|KERTES
|Daniel
|Sweden
|SWE
|M
|1000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1000.00
|PERSSON
|Elias
|Sweden
|SWE
|M
|1000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1000.00
|SHEVLIAKOV
|Roman
|Neutral Athletes B
|AQU
|M
|857.14
|0.00
|0.00
|857.14
|CERASUOLO
|Simone
|Italy
|ITA
|M
|833.33
|0.00
|0.00
|833.33
|AASTEDT
|Sofia
|Sweden
|SWE
|F
|800.00
|0.00
|0.00
|800.00
|BERGMAN
|Hanna
|Sweden
|SWE
|F
|800.00
|0.00
|0.00
|800.00
|THORMALM
|Klara
|Sweden
|SWE
|F
|800.00
|0.00
|0.00
|800.00
|LIU
|Wudi
|China
|CHN
|M
|750.00
|0.00
|0.00
|750.00
|TAO
|Guannan
|China
|CHN
|M
|750.00
|0.00
|0.00
|750.00
|XU
|Yizhou
|China
|CHN
|M
|750.00
|0.00
|0.00
|750.00
|HE
|Yubo
|China
|CHN
|M
|750.00
|0.00
|0.00
|750.00
|GONG
|Zhenqi
|China
|CHN
|F
|750.00
|0.00
|0.00
|750.00
|LIU
|Shuhan
|China
|CHN
|F
|750.00
|0.00
|0.00
|750.00
|ZHANG
|Jingyan
|China
|CHN
|F
|750.00
|0.00
|0.00
|750.00
|KONG
|Yaqi
|China
|CHN
|F
|750.00
|0.00
|0.00
|750.00
|HRIBAR
|Jere
|Croatia
|CRO
|M
|750.00
|0.00
|0.00
|750.00
|MILJENIC
|Nikola
|Croatia
|CRO
|M
|750.00
|0.00
|0.00
|750.00
|NENADIC
|Vlaho
|Croatia
|CRO
|M
|750.00
|0.00
|0.00
|750.00
|DRAGOJA
|Toni
|Croatia
|CRO
|M
|750.00
|0.00
|0.00
|750.00
|KOO
|Ralph Yat Ho
|Hong Kong, China
|HKG
|M
|750.00
|0.00
|0.00
|750.00
|HO
|Ian Yentou
|Hong Kong, China
|HKG
|M
|750.00
|0.00
|0.00
|750.00
|LI
|Sum Yiu
|Hong Kong, China
|HKG
|F
|750.00
|0.00
|0.00
|750.00
|SENANSZKY
|Petra
|Hungary
|HUN
|F
|750.00
|0.00
|0.00
|750.00
|SEKI
|Kaiya
|Japan
|JPN
|M
|750.00
|0.00
|0.00
|750.00
|JINNO
|Yume
|Japan
|JPN
|F
|750.00
|0.00
|0.00
|750.00
|AKIMOV
|Roman
|Neutral Athletes B
|AQU
|M
|666.67
|0.00
|0.00
|666.67
|SUDAREV
|Aleksei
|Neutral Athletes B
|AQU
|M
|666.67
|0.00
|0.00
|666.67
|LUZIN
|Savelii
|Neutral Athletes B
|AQU
|M
|666.67
|0.00
|0.00
|666.67
|CAPRETTA
|Elena
|Italy
|ITA
|F
|600.00
|0.00
|0.00
|600.00
|CELIDONIO
|Fernanda
|Brazil
|BRA
|F
|500.00
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|RONCATTO
|Gabrielle
|Brazil
|BRA
|F
|500.00
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|DE OLIVEIRA DA SILVA COSTA
|Maria Fernanda
|Brazil
|BRA
|F
|500.00
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|FASSINA ROMÃO
|Letícia
|Brazil
|BRA
|F
|500.00
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|HOLT
|Nina
|Germany
|GER
|F
|500.00
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|JAZY
|Nina
|Germany
|GER
|F
|500.00
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|IMAFUKU
|Kazushi
|Japan
|JPN
|M
|500.00
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|YANAGAWA
|Daiki
|Japan
|JPN
|M
|500.00
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|MURASA
|Tatsuya
|Japan
|JPN
|M
|500.00
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|LASKERUD
|Bjoernar
|Norway
|NOR
|M
|500.00
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|LIA
|Nicholas
|Norway
|NOR
|M
|500.00
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|ORITSLAND
|Hedda
|Norway
|NOR
|F
|500.00
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|MOEN
|Mari
|Norway
|NOR
|F
|500.00
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|DE GROOT
|Koen
|Netherlands
|NED
|M
|250.00
|0.00
|0.00
|250.00
|TOUSSAINT
|Kira
|Netherlands
|NED
|F
|250.00
|0.00
|0.00
|250.00
Any idea what kind of bonuses suit sponsors might have in those contracts? Like is it 5K each or something? I have zero idea
NCAA needs to move from SCY to SCM.
Too much global interest is getting lost.
Too much international broadcast and sponsorship revenue is lost to the yards annually.
NCAA swimmers and schools deserve the opportunity to capitalize on their abilities.
Who’s paying for that?
The unintended consequence would be the shuttering of programs that don’t have 25M pools.
And with coming roster limits, that further reduces the number of swimmers in the college ranks.
Is that what we really want?
Only DI should switch. And every school that is scoring at NCAAs has a 25m pool. And I don’t think the training is measurably different between the short pools.
One consequence would be more international athletes. I think that would be great but there seem to be many commentators who are opposed to them.