SC Worlds Day 5 Prize Money Update: Gretchen Walsh’s Earnings Reach $247K After New WR

2024 Short Course World Championships

The paycheck just keeps growing for Gretchen Walsh.

On day 5 of the 2024 Short Course World Championships, Walsh’s prize money total has exceeded $200,000 after she earned $50,000 from breaking the 100 fly and 50 free world records. She also gained an additional $10,000 from winning gold in the 100 fly. In total, she has broken eight individual world records at this meet.

Walsh’s World Records Swims At SC Worlds

Women’s 50 fly (prelims) –24.02

Women’s 50 fly (semis) – 23.94

Women’s 4×100 free relay (final) – USA, 3:25.01

Women’s 100 IM (semis) – 55.71

Women’s 100 fly (prelims) – 53.24

Women’s 100 fly (semis) – 52.87

Women’s 100 IM (final) – 55.11

Women’s 100 fly (final) – 52.71

Women’s 50 free (semis) — 22.87

In addition, Switzerland’s Noe Ponti and Canada’s Summer McIntosh have also broken six figures in prize money. Both swimmers earned a total of $35,000 on Saturday by virtue of breaking world records and winning gold in the 100 fly and 400 IM respectivley. Ponti also got a $10,000 double crown bonus because he won the 100 fly at all three World Cup stops and at Short Course Worlds.

Prize Money Earnings Through Day 5 – Top 5

Sixth place in the prize money rankings is Jordan Crooks, who gained $50,000 from breaking the 50 free world record in prelims and semi-finals. His prize money total is now up to $57,000.

Notes: -NCAA swimmers can keep prize money up to their expenses; then there is a massive loophole where they can accept rewards from their National Olympic Committees, so as long as the rest of their prize money is funneled through those organizations (checks are all written to national federations, not athletes directly), it’s kosher. -We’ve made the assumption that the four members of finals relays share the money equally. There is no rule about how money should be divided between members of a relay, so we’ll never officially know how much is awarded to each athlete, so we’re using this estimate.

Full Prize Money Earnings — Through Day 5

Data courtesy of Barry Revzin.