Jack Alexy’s 44.63 100 Free Split Propels Team USA To Silver (Day 5 Relay Analysis)

2024 Short Course World Championships

To close off night five of the 2024 Short Course World Championships, the Neutral Athletes B took gold in the 4×100 mixed medley relay in a time of 3:30.47. Meanwhile, the United States won silver despite going with an unpopular female-female-male-male lineup and Canada took bronze.

In this article, we analyze the splits from the aforementioned relay.

Backstroke

Miron Lifintsev of the Neutral Athletes team was the fastest backstroker by a considerable margin, clocking a 48.90 to be the only swimmer under the 50-second barrier and give his team an early lead.

Regan Smith of the United States had the fastest backstroke time on the women’s time. Her mark of 54.19 is underneath her own world record of 54.27, but it does not count as a record because she clocked it in a mixed race.

Country Swimmer Time Neutral Athletes B Miron Lifintsev 48.9 Italy Lorenzo Mora 50.11 Great Britain Oliver Morgan 50.53 United States Regan Smith 54.19 Canada Ingrid Wild 55.82 Australia Iona Anderson 55.89 Spain Carmen Weiler Sastre 56.97 Netherlands Maaike de Waard 57.14

Breaststroke

After building a lead on backstroke, the Neutral Athletes had the fastest breaststroke split as well, by virtue of Krill Prigoda‘s 54.86 — the fastest split in the field by over a second. Meanwhile, the United States’ Lilly King had the fastest female split, and was one of just two female swimmers to be on the breastsroke leg.

Country Swimmer Time Neutral Athletes B Krill Prigoda 54.86 Canada Finlay Knox 56.39 Australia Joshua Yong 56.4 Netherlands Caspar Corbeau 56.47 Spain Carles Coll Marti 56.63 Italy Ludovico Viberti 57.08 United States Lilly King 1:03.06 Great Britain Angharad Evans 1:03.44

Butterfly

On the butterfly leg, Australia’s Matt Temple, the United States’ Dare Rose and Canada’s Ilya Kharun all gave their nations a significant boost, splitting within 0.07 of each other. Meanwhile, Arina Surkova‘s 55.63 fly leg was enough to maintain the Neutral Athletes’ dwindling lead.

Country Swimmer Time Australia Matthew Temple 48.63 United States Dare Rose 48.68 Canada Ilya Kharun 48.7 Spain Mario Molla Yanes 49.19 Netherlands Nyls Korstanje 49.83 Great Britain Joshua Gammon 50 Neutral Athletes B Arina Surkova 55.63 Italy Elena Capretta 56.77

Freestyle

The United States’ Jack Alexy was the only male anchor and nearly ran down Daria Kepikova, but he missed by just 0.08 seconds. That being said Kepikova’s 51.08 split was also fastest amongst the women and was crucial for the Neutral Athletes’ victory — if she went any slower than Alexy would have caught her.