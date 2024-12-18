Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Regan Smith: “I wanted to come into this meet and detach myself from the results”

2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

After the Paris Olympics, Regan Smith spoke to SwimSwam about the work she had done on her mental approach to swimming. Flash forward to Short Course World Championships and Smith has put that into practice, stating that she wanted to feel the same way regardless of if her meet was a “success” or not. It seemed to have paid off for Smith, as she is walking away from Budapest with 3 individual world records and 7 medals, 4 of which are gold.

