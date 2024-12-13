Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Thomas Heilman Blasts 43.86 100 Fly To Break Own 17-18 NAG, Would Be #3 In NCAA This Season

2024 Winter Junior Championships – East

BOYS’ 100 FLY – FINALS

RESULTS:

  1. Thomas Heilman (CA-Y) – 43.86
  2. Austin Carpenter (COA) – 46.79
  3. Max Buff (GTAC) – 46.97

Thomas Heilman broke his own 17-18 National Age Group record in finals, swimming to a 43.86. That broke his record of a 44.55 that he swam this morning and prelims. He also broke his own Winter Juniors meet record. The 17 year old becomes the fastest in the age group by 0.89 as Aiden Hayes previously held the NAG record with a 44.75 from 2022 NCAAs.

Split Comparison

Heilman- Finals Heilman- Prelims Hayes Heilman- 2022
50 20.92 20.82 20.62 21
100 43.86 (22.94) 44.55 (23.73) 44.75 (24.13) 44.67 (23.67)

Heilman was a tenth slower tonight, but absolutely crushed it on the second 50 as he was 0.79 seconds faster tonight.

In addition to his record-breaking swim at the club level, Heilman’s swim is also huge with his incoming arrival at Virginia next fall. Heilman is currently the #2 ranked recruit in the boys high school class of 2025.

Only two swimmers have been faster in the NCAA this season. Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks posted a 43.77 at midseason while Arizona State’s Ilya Kharun posted a 43.85. Virginia freshman Spencer Nicholas currently holds the 4th fastest time in the NCAA as he swam a 44.41 at midseason.

Heilman’s time from tonight would have been 3rd at 2024 NCAAs as well, only behind Josh Liendo (43.07) and Tomer Frankel (43.85).

Heilman’s coach Gary Taylor joined the Virginia staff this offseason. Since then, he has been training entirely with Conor Hassard.

Babyloon
3 minutes ago

Great swim! Wow, pretty crazy man good job

PFA
42 minutes ago

Called it this morning congrats Tommy

AragonSonof Arathorn
45 minutes ago

UVA has a chance to be in the top 5 in the next 3 years

dg5301
56 minutes ago

Ummm, Max's last name is Buff.

Dirtswimmer
1 hour ago

I not really surprised by the time, but am surprised with how he split it. 22.9 coming home is almost as fast as Caeleb in his record swim. He has serious room for improvement if he can get his speed up

ArtVanDeLegh10
Reply to  Dirtswimmer
52 seconds ago

Going 43 in HS kind of means you don't have serious room for improvement. How much faster do you expect this kid to go?

tooshay
1 hour ago

congrats. keep building. get quality sleep, natural healing, emf protection

BR32
Reply to  tooshay
44 minutes ago

emf protection?

OldManSwims
Reply to  BR32
31 minutes ago

Get a tinfoil hat, essentially.

Aquatic Ursine
Reply to  BR32
17 minutes ago

Don’t you sleep in a Faraday cage?

That being said:https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanplh/article/PIIS2542-5196(18)30221-3/fulltext?sfns=mo

