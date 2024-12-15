Shima Taghavi Breaks Another Summer McIntosh Record; Madison Kryger Moves to 5-for-5 at OJI

2024 Ontario Junior International

12-year-old Shima Taghavi broke three more Canadian 12 & Under Age Group Records and Madison Kryger broke an Ontario Age Group Record on days 2 and 3 of the 2024 OJI Meet in Toronto.

Taghavi, who swims with the Hyack Swim Club, broke Summer McIntosh’s National Age Group Record in the 200 IM on Thursday in prelims before adding .03 seconds to finished 5th in finals.

She then went on to break three more records on Friday and Saturday. First, she broke the 100 breaststroke in prelims with a 1:09.46 followed by a 1:08.75 in finals for 3rd place. The old record of 1:10.78 was hers from May this year.

One event later, she swam 4:47.00 in prelims t0 break another record held by the World Record holder Summer McIntosh, who was 4:50.21 in 2019.

Finally, in the 200 breaststroke on Saturday, she swam 2:28.50 in prelims and 2:25.75 in finals, where she won gold against a field of much-older swimmers. That took almost seven seconds off her own record from May.

Also going on a big run at the meet is Madison Kryger of Brock Niagara Aquatics, who has five wins in five finals so far, including two on Friday and two on Saturday.

Among the wins was a 57.23 in the 100 backstroke, which broke the Ontario Age Group Record for 16-year-olds held by Olympian Kayla Sanchez, who swam 58.12 in 2017.

She is scheduled to swim the 100 free and 200 back on Sunday, where she’s also the top seed, with a bid to go seven-for-seven at the meet. She won two golds in this meet last year in the 100 and 200 backstroke.

Kryger is committed to swim at the University of Tennessee in the U.S. in fall 2026.

Other Day 2 & 3 Winners: