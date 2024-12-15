Shima Taghavi Breaks Another Summer McIntosh Record; Madison Kryger Moves to 5-for-5 at OJI

2024 Ontario Junior International
- December 12-15, 2024
- Toronto, Ontario
- Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre
- SCM (25 meters)
12-year-old Shima Taghavi broke three more Canadian 12 & Under Age Group Records and Madison Kryger broke an Ontario Age Group Record on days 2 and 3 of the 2024 OJI Meet in Toronto.
Taghavi, who swims with the Hyack Swim Club, broke Summer McIntosh’s National Age Group Record in the 200 IM on Thursday in prelims before adding .03 seconds to finished 5th in finals.
She then went on to break three more records on Friday and Saturday. First, she broke the 100 breaststroke in prelims with a 1:09.46 followed by a 1:08.75 in finals for 3rd place. The old record of 1:10.78 was hers from May this year.
One event later, she swam 4:47.00 in prelims t0 break another record held by the World Record holder Summer McIntosh, who was 4:50.21 in 2019.
Finally, in the 200 breaststroke on Saturday, she swam 2:28.50 in prelims and 2:25.75 in finals, where she won gold against a field of much-older swimmers. That took almost seven seconds off her own record from May.
Also going on a big run at the meet is Madison Kryger of Brock Niagara Aquatics, who has five wins in five finals so far, including two on Friday and two on Saturday.
Among the wins was a 57.23 in the 100 backstroke, which broke the Ontario Age Group Record for 16-year-olds held by Olympian Kayla Sanchez, who swam 58.12 in 2017.
She is scheduled to swim the 100 free and 200 back on Sunday, where she’s also the top seed, with a bid to go seven-for-seven at the meet. She won two golds in this meet last year in the 100 and 200 backstroke.
Kryger is committed to swim at the University of Tennessee in the U.S. in fall 2026.
Other Day 2 & 3 Winners:
- Kiet Kong won the boys’ 200 breaststroke in 2:11.31, which knocked a second-and-a-half off the old Ontario Age Record for 16-year-olds. The prior standard was 2:12.83 set by Ryan Telford in 2015. He held off Noah Terejko, who had a big final 50 to nearly run Kong down, ultimately finishing 2nd in 2:11.37. In the 100 breaststroke, Terejko won by two tenths in 1:00.59, dropping almost two seconds.
- Shanelle Beaudoin won the 100 breast in 1:07.88, taking almost two seconds off her best time from this meet last year.
- Kamila Blanchard won the 400 IM in 4:40.43, dropping over five seconds off her best time. That makes her the top-ranked Canadian 17-year-old in the event this season.
- 16-year old Matea Gigovic won the 50 fly (26.31) and 100 fly (58.57), both in new lifetime bests. She was the only sub-minute performer in the 100 fly.
- 18-year old CAMO swimmer Ali Sayed won the boys’ version of those same races, winning the 50 fly (23.36) and 100 fly (51.75). That’s a best time by over a second in the 100 fly. He also won the 50 free by more than a second in a time of 21.70. That makes him the fastest Canadian this season. Sayed is committed to swim at Arizona State in the fall.
- Benjamin Winterborn from the University of Toronto won the 50 back in 24.34. The 6th-place finisher Gavin Schinkelshoek finished in 25.61, which breaks the Ontario Age Record of 25.79 that was set in 2013 by Olympian Javier Acevedo. He later won the 100 back in 52.66
- Several Canadian Para Records fell. Jordan Tucker finished 5th in the S4 50 free in 53.10 and Aly Van Wyck-Smart finished 7th in a new S3 record of 1:10.41.
- 16-year-old Charlotte Brousseau won the girls’ 200 fly in 2:12.58, swimming a fast back-half to overcome Angela Wang (2:12.75).
- Zachary Parise from the Pointe-Claire Swim Club won the 200 fly in 1:56.88, knocking over two seconds off his best time, and then later won the 400 free in 3:57.89, a best time by almost four seconds.