Charlotte Crush Resets Her 15-16 100 Backstroke NAG Leading Off 400 Medley Relay (49.46)

2024 Winter Junior Championships – East
- December 11-14, 2024
- Wednesday Finals: 4 pm EST
- Prelims: 9 am EST/ Finals: 5 pm EST
- Greensboro, NC
- SCY (25 yards)
One year after she annihilated the American girls’ 15-16 National Age Group record at just 15 years old, Charlotte Crush lowered her standard in the event, leading off Lakeside’s 400 medley relay with a 49.46.
U.S. 15-18 Girls’ NAG Rankings
- Claire Curzan/Charlotte Crush, 49.46 (2023/2024)
- (tie)
- Regan Smith, 49.66 (2019)
- Bella Sims, 50.02 (2024)
- Leah Shackley, 50.22 (2024)
- Phoebe Bacon, 50.39 (2021)
- Reilly Tiltmann, 50.42 (2022)
- Isabel Ivey, 50.42 (2019)
- Amy Bilquist, 50.50 (2016)
- Rachel Bootsma, 50.54 (2012)
|Charlotte Crush – December 2024
|Charlotte Crush – December 2023
|Claire Curzan – February 2023
|50
|24.31
|23.87
|24.06
|100
|49.46 (25.15)
|49.53 (25.66)
|49.46 (25.40)
Girls’ 4×100 Medley Relay
- Meet Record: 3:33.28, Carmel Swim Club (Clarke, Sweeney, Shackell, Han) – 2023
- 13-14 NAG Record: 3:38.62, TAC Titans (Liu, He, Nixon, Whelehan) – 2024
- 15-16 NAG Record: 3:36.53, Virginia Gators (Bray, Muzzy, Whittney, Hamilton, Kulp)– 2017
- 17-18 NAG Record: 3:32.10, Elmbrook Swim Club (Wanezek, Thomas, Stoll, Tiltmann) – 2023
Top 3 Finishers:
- SwimMAC Carolina ‘A’- 3:34.80
- TAC Titans ‘A’- 3:35.59
- Lakeside Swim Team ‘A’- 3:35.76
There it is! The first NAG record of the week! Charlotte Crush led off the Lakeside relay with a new 15-16 National Age Group Record in the 100 backstroke. Crush went 49.46 to break her own record of 49.53 from this meet last year. Crush is committed to swim at Tennesee in the fall of 2026.
The actual relay gold went to SwimMAC Carolina and their A relay of Karina Plaza (54.11), Elle Scott (58.68), Caroline Mallarad (52.68), and Bree Smith (49.33). The four swimmers went 3:34.80 to win the event by almost eight tenths.
The TAC Titans took home the silver in 3:35.59, just out-touching Lakeside. The relay consisted of Reina Liu (52.15), Mia Kate Jeltema (1:01.75), Nikki Nixon (52.70), and Caden Martin (48.79).
Lakeside picked up the bronze after their blistering leadoff leg. The rest of their relay, Hanna Schmidt on the breast (1:02.19), KC Braeger on the fly (53.47), and Ava Grazziani on free (50.64), brought the team home in 3:35.76.
I hope that gives her a lot of confidence. Well deserved.