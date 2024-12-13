2024 Winter Juniors – West: Swims You Might Have Missed On Night 2

2024 Winter Junior Championships – West

Highlighting night 2 of swims you might have missed was 15 year old Madalyn Petty. Petty had a huge drop in the 500 free to win the ‘B’ final. Petty entered the meet with a lifetime best of a 4:53.97 that she swam just last month. She swam a lifetime best 4:51.72 in prelims and went even faster tonight with a 4:46.57 to win the ‘B’ final. As of a year ago, she had never even broken the 5:00 mark as she swam a 5:01.57 at the start of December 2023.

Cracking the 2:00 mark in the first time was Emma Hussein. Hussein swam to a win in the Bonus final with a 1:59.50. That surpassed her previous best time of a 2:00.99 that she swam at the start of November. Her best time coming into the fall was a 2:02.88 that she swam in March.

Liberty Clark anchored Crow Canyon Sharks to a 3rd place finishing the 400 medley relay as she split a 47.88 on the free leg. That was the fastest of the field by over half a second. Clark, an Indiana commit, has a lifetime best of a 48.98 in the flat start event but tonight’s swim bodes well for a potential time drop.

15 year old Shareef Elaydi posted the 2nd-fastest breaststroke split to help Santa Clara Swim Club to t-11th overall. Elaydi split a 53.69. Only two boys were under the 54-second mark as Isidore Warain split a 53.68 for Aquajets.

JD Thumann of Sooner Swim Club cracked the 20-second barrier for the first time in the 50 free as he swam a 19.93 to win the ‘B’ final. Thumann is committed to Cal for fall 2026.