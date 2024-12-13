2024 Winter Junior Championships- Combined East & West Results For Night 2

2024 Winter Junior Championships- East/West

Night 2 saw the West faster at the top in most of the events. This followed day 1 for the most part which saw three of the four fastest relays come from the West.

The girls 500 free saw the three fastest sides all come from the West as Madi Mintenko, Kayla Han, and Ella Cosgrove were the only three swimmers sub-4:40, all coming from the West.

Girls’ 500 Freestyle – Top 8 Finishers

The boys 500 free saw the top two times come from the West as Gabriel Manteufel led the way. Aiden Hammer was the only swimmer under 4:15.

Boys’ 500 Freestyle – Top 8 Finishers

Teagan O’Dell swam to a new West meet record, putting her at the top. 15 year old Audrey Derivaux had the 2nd fastest time of the night as she claimed the win in the East.

Girls’ 200 IM – Top 8 Finishers

Campbell McKean swam the #2 time in the age group all-time and swam faster than Thomas Heilman out of the East.

Boys’ 200 IM – Top 8 Finishers

Newly-minted high school national record holder Julie Mishler tied with Rylee Erisman at the East meet. No other swimmers were sub-22. This event is an outlier of the night as the top five swims came from the East.

Girls’ 50 Freestyle – Top 8 Finishers

Virginia commits Thomas Heilman and Maximus Williamson led the way and divided and conquered with Heilman in the East and Williamson in the West.

Boys’ 50 Freestyle – Top 8 Finishers

The West claimed the top 5 spots last night in the 4×50 medley relay but only claimed the top spot tonight as the East went #2 and #3.

Girls’ 4×100 Medley Relay – Top 3 Teams

Beach Cities Swimming ‘A’ – 3:34.16 SwimMAC Carolina ‘A’ – 3:34.80 TAC Titans ‘A’ – 3:35.59

The East went 1-2 in the boys relay, which continues last night’s dominance after they posted the top 6 times in the 4×50 medley relay on night 1.

Boys’ 4×100 Medley Relay – Top 3 Teams