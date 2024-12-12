2024 Winter Junior Championships: Day 1 East & West Combined Results

2024 Winter Junior Championships- East/West

With USA Swimming splitting the Winter Junior Championships up into two sites in recent years, debate has sparked regarding which site is “faster” overall: east or west. To quell that debate, we’ve combined the top times across both sites on night 1, highlighting the top 10 finishers in each of the events based on both meets.

GIRLS’ 200-YARD MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Rank Team Meet Time Swimmers 1 Beach Cities Swi-CA ‘A’ West 1:37.26 Delaney Herr (17), Bella Brito (17), Eryn Arnold (15), Gabi Brito (14) 2 Crow Canyon Shar-PC ‘A’ West 1:38.40 Daniela Linares Danzos (14), Raya Mellott (17), Katrin Otaegi (14), Liberty Clark (17) 3 Bellevue Club Sw-PN ‘A’ West 1:38.43 Kamryn Meskill (17), Cecilia Howard (17), Clare Watson (17), Heather White (17) 4 Mission Viejo Na-CA ‘A’ West 1:39.28 Gracyn Aquino (17), Teagan O’Dell (18), Chloe Stinson (18), Victoria Mori (16) 5 Lakeside Aquatic-NT ‘A’ West 1:39.48 Marin Clem (18), Ella McWhorter (16), Emma Bibza (17), Natalie Schneider (16) 6 Lakeside Swim Te-KY ‘A’ East 1:39.53 Charlotte Crush (16), Hanna Schmidt (17), KC Braeger (17), Ava Grazziani (16) 7 SwimMAC Carolina-NC ‘A’ East 1:39.66 Clarke Neace (17), Elle Scott (17), Caroline Mallard (16), Bree Smith (16) T-8 Academy Bullets-IL ‘A’ West 1:40.12 Avery Luedke (17), Elizabeth Nawrocki (17), Izzy Beu (17), Becky Rentz (17) T-8 Tac Titans-NC ‘A’ East 1:40.12 Reina Liu (14), Mia Kate Jeltema (17), Nikki Nixon (15), Caden Martin (16) 10 Sarasota Sharks-FL ‘A’ East 1:40.16 Brynn Lavigueur (17), Madyson Hartway (16), Angelina Lista (16), Naeve Eckerman (18)

In an early lead for the West, the top 5 teams in this event all came from the West site of the meet, with Beach Cities Swimming leading the way. Beach Cities led both sites easily with their final time of 1:37.26, claiming the top spot by over a second. Behind them, however, the battle was much closer, with several teams falling into the 1:38-range.

BOYS’ 200-YARD MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Place Team Name Meet Time Swimmers 1 Bolles School Sharks-FL ‘A’ East 1:27.33 Liam Carrington (16), Eldad Zamir (18), Antoine Destang (16), Andty Kravchenko (17) 2 Lakeside Swim Team-KY ‘A’ East 1:27.69 Sawyer Tapp (17), Wilson York (15), Thomas Mercer (18), Alex Thiesing (18) 3 Nashville Aquatic Club-SE ‘A’ East 1:27.97 Blake Amlicke (18), Mack Schumann (18), Hutch Paxton (15), Maston Ballew (18) 4 Mason Manta Rays-OH ‘A’ East 1:28.06 Hayden Meyers (17), Ryder Hicks (18), Brady Campbell (16), Jason Zhao (17) 5 Mecklenburg Swim-NC ‘A’ East 1:28.62 Granger Bartee (18), Norvin Clontz (17), Isaac Holtham (18), Michael Rice (16) 6 Bolles School Sharks-FL ‘B’ East 1:28.67 Carter Wright (17), Lucas Young (17), Sascha Macht (18), Tristan Dorville (17) 7 Waterloo Swimming-ST ‘A’ West 1:28.87 Aaron Gordon (18), Steven Ma (18), Raphael Wang (18), Andres Brooks (18) 8 Aquajets Swim Team-MN ‘A’ West 1:28.95 Nathan Carr (17), Isidore Warain (17), Micah Davis (17), Henry Webb (18) 9 Texas Ford Aquatics-NT ‘A’ West 1:29.15 Brayden Jones (17), Jack Armour (18), Gray Barker (17), Michael Morrow (17) 10 Lakeside Aquatic Club West 1:29.16 Maximus Williamson (18), Adam Huynh (17), Riccardo Osio (17), Aubrey Jaya (18)

Opposite the results of the girl’s event, the East was dominant in this relay, taking the top 6 spots overall. The Bolles School notably got both of their relays into the top 10 combined, with the ‘A’ relay winning the event in a time of 1:27.33 and the ‘B’ relay coming in 6th, still besting all of the teams from the West meet.

GIRLS’ 800-YARD FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Place Team Meet Time Swimmers 1 Bellevue Club Swim-PN ‘A’ West 7:08.01 Alexa McDevitt (17), Heather White (17), Gracyn Kehoe (17), Sophia Sunwoo (17) 2 Laker Swim-FL ‘A’ East 7:10.93 Carolina Daher (17), Lilliana Krstolic (16), Aidyn Reese (16), Rylee Erisman (15) 3 Crow Canyon Sharks-PC ‘A’ West 7:12.30 Liberty Clark (17), Raya Mellott (17), Daniela Linares Danzos (14), Mikayla Tan (14) 4 Tac Titans-NC ‘A’ East 7:12.27 Reina Liu (14), Sloane Whelehan (15), Nicole Zettel (18), Mere Whelehan (17) 5 Academy Bullets-IL ‘A’ West 7:12.44 Avery Luedke (17), Becky Rentz (17), Hailey Vleck (18), Izzy Beu (17) 6 Mission Viejo-CA ‘A’ West 7:13.13 Teagan O’Dell (18), Gracyn Aquino (17), Nicole Christansen (17), Victoria Mori (16) 7 Beach Cities Swimming-CA ‘A’ West 7:14.37 Bella Brito (17), Delaney Herr (17), Eryn Arnold (15), Gabi Brito (14) 8 Lakeside Swim Team-KY ‘A’ East 7:14.55 Charlotte Crush (16), Ava Grazziani (16), Eli Summa (17), Sydney Green (17) 9 Carmel Swim Club-IN ‘A’ East 7:14.62 Ellie Clarke (15), Lexie Ward (17), Molly Sweeney (17), Lynsey Bowen (17) 10 SwimMAC Carolina-NC ‘A’ East 7:16.60 Elle Scott (17), Avery Klamfoth (17), Sophia Pero (16), Clarke Neace (17)

On both sides of the competition, the 800 freestyle relay was a lot closer, with the East and West splitting the table. Bellevue Club Swim ‘A’ was the fastest girl’s team, hailing from the West meet and winning the event in a time of 7:08.01. However, Laker Swim put together a great swim at the East meet, posting a 7:10.93 for the 2nd fastest time overall.

BOYS’ 800-YARD FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Rank Team Meet Time Swimmers 1 Lakeside Aquatic-NT ‘A’ West 6:22.48 Williamson, Maximus (15); Stanislaus, Maxwell (15); Jaya, Aubrey (14); Garrett, Luke (16) 2 Bolles School Sh-FL ‘A’ East 6:26.00 George Dovellos (17), Xavier Sohovich (17), Sascha Macht (16), Liam Carrington (16) 3 Sandpipers Of Ne-CA ‘A’ West 6:26.65 Gabriel Manteufel (16), Noah Mudadu (15), Caleb Kattau (16), Luke Ellis (17) 4 Cavalier Aquatic-VA ‘A’ East 6:28.50 Thomas Heilman (15), Will Browne (16), Will Charlton (16), Brayden King (16) 5 Irvine Novaquatics-CA ‘A’ West 6:29.23 Andrew Makymowski (16), Derek Hitchens (18), Peter Vu (16), Aidan Arie (17) 6 Aquajets Swim Team-MN West 6:29.78 Juarui Xue (17), Micah Davis (17), Drew Ploof (17), Henry Webb (18) 7 Mecklenburg Swim-NC ‘A’ East 6:31.07 Michael Rice (15), Jack Rutledge (16), Granger Bartee (16), Norvin Clontz (16) 8 Dynamo Swim Club-GA ‘A’ East 6:31.73 Luke Sandberg (16), Luke Amerson (16), Ian Combs (17), Cannon Martenson (16) 9 Carmel Swim Club-IN ‘A’ East 6:32.24 Andrew Shackell (15), Anderson Kopp (16), Lewis Zhang (16), William Allen (15) 10 Texas Ford Aquatics-NT ‘A’ West 6:32.43 Jack Armour (18), Brayden Jones (17), Kurt Owens (18), Gray Barker (17)

The West also led the boy’s 800 free relay, with a young Lakeside Aquatics team combining for a time of 6:22.48 to lead both fields by more than 3.5 seconds. Bolles School had the 2nd fastest time overall, winning the East meet in a time of 6:26.00 for a solid performance as well.