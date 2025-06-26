Sprint Freestyle Specialist Myles Brown Commits to Manhattan University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Myles Brown, a sprint freestyler from Springfield Gardens, New York, has committed to Manhattan University for the class of 2029.

I am extremely blessed to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career to swim D1 at Manhattan University!!! First, I would first like to thank God for giving me this opportunity. This wouldn’t have been possible without the sacrifices of my mother, and support from my family, friends, and my teammates as well. I would like to thank my coaches especially at LIAC @liacswimming_ for everything these past 2 years, my former coaches at Nu-Finmen, and from my varsity team, coach Sands from Academy Charter, for pushing me to my best ever always and helping me fulfill my dream of swimming at the next level. Finally, I would like to thank Coach Brian at @jasperswimdive for giving me this incredible opportunity. GO JASPERS💚💚 #d1 #comitted #agtg

Brown swims club for the Long Island Aquatic Club. He also attends Academy Charter School in Hempstead New York, and he is the first Division I athlete to ever come out of the school for any sport.

In March, Brown competed at the Metro 15-18 Age group challenge, where he had multiple new personal best times, including in the 100 freestyle, where he swam 49.29 to finish 12th in the event. This was more than two seconds faster than his preseason best time of 51.56 from February of 2024.

Brown also dropped more than a second in his 50 freestyle this season, swimming 22.30 at his High School Section meet, finishing 6th and dropping from the 23.38 he went a year prior.

SCY Best Times:

50 Free- 22.30

100 Free- 49.29

200 Free- 1:50.07

100 Fly- 56.30

Manhattan University competes in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, or MAAC, where the men’s team finished 9th overall at last season’s conference meet.

Brown will add some crucial depth to the Jaspers’ sprint freestyle relays, coming in as the 3rd fastest 50 freestyler and the 5th fastest 100 freestyler on the team. His 100 fly will also rank 5th on the team next year.

He is outside of scoring position in all of his events, but if he follows the same improvement trajectory he had this year, he could end up in multiple individual event finals, on top of relay swims.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.