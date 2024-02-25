Maximus Williamson Takes Down David Nolan’s National HS Record in the 200 IM with a 1:40.81

2024 UIL 6A State Meet

Februaray 23-24, 2024

Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX

SCY (25 yards)

Live Results

At the 2024 UIL 6A State Meet in Austin, TX tonight, Keller High School junior Maximus Williamson ripped a new National High School Record in the boys 200 IM. Williamson, who was already the 17-18 National Age Group (NAG) Record holder in the 200 IM, threw down a new personal best of 1:40.81, winning the race by nearly 6 seconds.

In addition to the win, Williamson cracked David Nolan‘s legendary and longstanding National HS Record of 1:41.39, which had stood since 2011. Nolan, who was from Hershey, PA, is one of the most legendary high school swimmers in history and would go on to hold the American Record in the SCY 200 IM for a period of time.

In addition to the National High School Record, Williamson broke his own 17-18 NAG, which was the 1:41.18 he swam at the 2023 Winter Junior Championships – West back in December. It should also be noted that Williamson is only a junior, meaning he’ll have a chance to lower the National HS Record again next year.

Here is a split comparison between Williamson’s swim today, his previous best of 1:41.18 from Winter Juniors, and Nolan’s National HS Record from 2011:

Split Maximus Williamson – 2024 UIL 6A State Meet Maximus Williamson – 2023 Winter Junior Championships (West) David Nolan – 2011 MA OB PIAA AAA Boys HS States Fly 21.71 21.79 22.07 Back 24.14 24.40 24.92 Breast 30.44 30.78 29.76 Free 24.52 24.21 24.64 FINAL TIME 1:40.81 1:41.18 1:41.39

As the splits show, Williamson was significantly faster on back and breast this time around than he was back in December. While he was a little slower on free, his improvement on back and breast still put him ahead of his previous PB. On the other hand, the difference between Williamson’s swim tonight and Nolan’s swim for 2011 is Williamson was out quite a bit faster. Nolan was considerably better than Williamson on breaststroke, out-splitting him by 0.68 seconds.

Williamson spent the past two years competing for Southlake Carroll, but switched this season and has joined Keller HS, which is something of a powerhouse in Texas HS swimming right now.

Through the rest of the meet, Williamson clocked another couple personal bests. He led off the Keller 200 free relay in 19.45, which chipped 0.01 seconds off his career best in the 50 free. Williamson would also go on to win the 100 back in 46.29, which was a new Texas state record in the event and blew away his previous best of 46.90. He would finish his meet off by leading off the Keller 400 free relay in 41.81, marking yet another personal best for the 17-year-old.