WATCH: Ledecky Swims 8:12.95 In 800 Free, Douglass Sub-2:20 In 200 Breast (Day 4 Race Videos)

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

The final night of the 2024 San Antonio Pro Swim Series featured five events: the 800 free, 100 back, 200 breast, 200 IM, and 50 free. Catch up on all the action with the available race videos (courtesy of USA Swimming). The videos for the men’s 800 free, women’s 50 free, plus the men’s and women’s 100 back are currently not being publicized by USA Swimming.

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINAL

Top 8:

World record holder Katie Ledecky started the session with a season-best time of 8:12.95 to win the 800 freestyle by 15 seconds. Texas commit Jillian Cox touched 2nd while Tokyo Olympian, Paige Madden, finished 3rd.

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE — FINAL

World Record: Evgeniia Chikunova (RUS) – 2:17.55 (2023)

American Record: Kate Douglass (USA) – 2:19.30 (2024)

Top 8:

American record holder Kate Douglass dominated the 200 breaststroke by almost five seconds with a winning time of 2:19.89. The Virginia-trained star won the race by nearly five seconds, with Lithuania’s Kotryna Teterevkova securing 2nd and Ella Nelson putting her hands on the wall 3rd.

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE — FINAL

World Record: Qin Haiyang (CHN) – 2:05.48 (2023)

American Record: Josh Prenot (USA) – 2:07.17 (2016)

Pro Swim Series Record: Jake Foster (USA) – 2:08.23 (2023)

U.S Open Record: Josh Prenot (USA) – 2:07.17 (2016)

Top 8:

After touching after Leon Marchand in the yards version of this race at last month’s NCAA Championships, Worlds medalist Matt Fallon got redemption with an upset victory over him in San Antonio. Hong Kong’s Adam Chillingworth was 3rd overall.

WOMEN’S 200 IM — FINAL

World Record: 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu, Hungary (2015)

American Record: 2:06.15, Ariana Kukors (2009)

U.S Open Record: 2:07.09, Kate Douglass , United States (2023)

, United States (2023) Pro Swim Series Record: 2:07.16, Summer McIntosh, Canada (2024)

Top 8:

Stanford redshirt Torri Huske touched out the 2022 World Champion to win the 200 IM in 2:08.47. It was a new best time for Huske, who only just broke 2:08 for the first time last month. Two-time medalist from the Doha World Championships, Canadian Sydney Pickrem, checked-in at 3rd.

MEN’S 200 IM — FINAL

World Record: 1:54.00 — Ryan Lochte, United States (2011)

American Record: 1:54.00 — Ryan Lochte (2011)

U.S Open Record: 1:54.46 — Ryan Lochte, United States (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:55.68– Leon Marchand, France (2023)

Top 8:

30-year-old Chase Kalisz rallied from 4th to 1st place with a 33.36 breaststroke split in the men’s 200 IM. He held off former Mason Manta Ray teammates Carson Foster and Grant House over the final 50.

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — FINAL

World Record: 20.91 — Cesar Cielo Filho, Brazil (2009)

American Record: 21.04 — Caeleb Dressel (2019)

Pro Swim Series Record: 21.51 — Caeleb Dressel, United States (2020)

U.S Open Record: 21.04 — Caeleb Dressel, United States (2021)

Top 8:

Gabe Castano nearly reset his newly-minted Mexican record of 21.67 from prelims, but he still came away with the 50 free gold in 21.70. Ryan Held and Caeleb Dressel led the field for 2nd and 3rd, where 5 of the 8 athletes broke 22-seconds.