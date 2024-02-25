Indiana Women Beat Ohio State By .5 Points to Snap Four-Year Big Ten Title Streak

2024 WOMEN’S BIG TEN SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Feb. 21-24, 2024
- Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center
- West Lafayette, Indiana
- Defending champions:
- Women: Ohio State (4x)
- SCY (25 yards)
- Live stream (B1G+)
- Live results
- Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap | Day 2 Finals Live Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Live Recap | Day 3 Finals Live Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Live Recap | Day 4 Finals Live Recap
With the Big Ten women’s title coming down to the final 400 freestyle relay on Saturday night, Indiana sophomore Kristina Paegle posted a blistering 46.65 anchor to carry the Hoosiers past Ohio State (3:12.70) for a runner-up finish in 3:11.37 behind Michigan (3:11.21) — and the overall meet victory.
Trailing by 1.5 points heading into the last race, Indiana ended the session with 1,359 points across the four days of competition — just .5 points ahead of the Buckeyes (1,358.5), snapping their four-year winning streak at the Women’s Big Ten Championships.
Ohio State led by more than a second through the first three legs of the 400 free relay courtesy of senior Kit Kat Zenick (48.03), junior Teresa Ivan (live results split appears incorrect), and fifth-year Amy Fulmer (live results split also appears incorrect). But with everything on the line, Michigan junior Lindsay Flynn (47.09) and Paegle chased down Buckeyes senior Tristan Harrison (49.60) in a thrilling finish.
HAVE YOU EVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE IT? pic.twitter.com/tLYOalBMnZ
— Indiana Swim & Dive (@IndianaSwimDive) February 25, 2024
Paegle almost carried Indiana past Michigan, but Flynn held her off with the second-fastest split in the field at 47.09. Hoosiers junior Anna Peplowski (47.72), fifth-year Ashley Turak (47.71), and senior Ella Ristic (49.29) joined Paegle on their runner-up relay.
400 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL
- NCAA record: 3:05.84, Virginia – 2023
- Meet record: 3:09.84, Michigan – 2022
Pool record: 3:11.60, Michigan – 2018
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 3:14.10
- Time to qualify for 2023 NCAAs: 3:15.97
Top 8:
- Michigan – 3:11.21 *Pool record
- Indiana – 3:11.37
- Ohio State – 3:12.70
- Wisconsin – 3:14.51
- Penn State – 3:16.83
- Minnesota – 3:17.69
- Northwestern – 3:17.91
- Iowa – 3:19.26
The Wolverines’ quartet of freshman Stephanie Balduccini (48.09), senior Claire Newman (48.13), sophomore Brady Kendall (47.90), and Flynn used their depth to earn the 1st-place finish in 3:11.21 — still almost a second slower than their season-best 3:10.30.
Wisconsin placed 4th in 3:14.51 thanks to junior Abby Carlson (48.88), senior Phoebe Bacon (48.39), sophomore Abby Wanezek (48.47), and freshman Hailey Tierney (48.77). The Badgers have been as fast as 3:13.79 this season.
Every point mattered for Indiana, which got a big boost from Skyler Liu‘s .4-point victory on the 10-meter platform right before the 400 free relay. What a clutch performance from head coach Ray Looze‘s Hoosiers this week.
ARE YOU KIDDING SKYLER LIU???
Needed a 78, got a 79! 🥇 pic.twitter.com/dzFEhP1MrQ
— Indiana Swim & Dive (@IndianaSwimDive) February 25, 2024
Final Team Scores
- Indiana – 1,359
- Ohio State – 1,358.5
- Michigan – 1,207
- Wisconsin – 978
- Minnesota – 816
- Purdue – 572.5
- Northwestern – 463.5
- Nebraska – 409
- Penn State – 382
- Rutgers – 363.5
- Iowa – 303
- Illinois – 204
can’t even be mad because both teams dq’d a relay, lol. what a meet
Thank you, IU divers!
Thank you, Drew and Eric.
And, a special “THANKS” to
Ray Looze, who understands:
DIVING MATTERS!
I’ve said all there is to say- Hoosiers got it done. Every point matters.
“ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED??”
Every (half) point matters!!
Way to go Coach Looze!
Ouch. That’s going to leave a mark.