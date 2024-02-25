Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Indiana Women Beat Ohio State By .5 Points to Snap Four-Year Big Ten Title Streak

Comments: 7
by Riley Overend 7

February 24th, 2024 Big Ten, College, News, Race Videos, Video

2024 WOMEN’S BIG TEN SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

With the Big Ten women’s title coming down to the final 400 freestyle relay on Saturday night, Indiana sophomore Kristina Paegle posted a blistering 46.65 anchor to carry the Hoosiers past Ohio State (3:12.70) for a runner-up finish in 3:11.37 behind Michigan (3:11.21) — and the overall meet victory.

Trailing by 1.5 points heading into the last race, Indiana ended the session with 1,359 points across the four days of competition — just .5 points ahead of the Buckeyes (1,358.5), snapping their four-year winning streak at the Women’s Big Ten Championships.

Ohio State led by more than a second through the first three legs of the 400 free relay courtesy of senior Kit Kat Zenick (48.03), junior Teresa Ivan (live results split appears incorrect), and fifth-year Amy Fulmer (live results split also appears incorrect). But with everything on the line, Michigan junior Lindsay Flynn (47.09) and Paegle chased down Buckeyes senior Tristan Harrison (49.60) in a thrilling finish.

Paegle almost carried Indiana past Michigan, but Flynn held her off with the second-fastest split in the field at 47.09. Hoosiers junior Anna Peplowski (47.72), fifth-year Ashley Turak (47.71), and senior Ella Ristic (49.29) joined Paegle on their runner-up relay.

400 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL

  • NCAA record: 3:05.84, Virginia – 2023
  • Meet record: 3:09.84, Michigan – 2022
  • Pool record: 3:11.60, Michigan – 2018
  • NCAA ‘A’ cut: 3:14.10
  • Time to qualify for 2023 NCAAs: 3:15.97

Top 8:

  1. Michigan – 3:11.21 *Pool record
  2. Indiana – 3:11.37
  3. Ohio State – 3:12.70
  4. Wisconsin – 3:14.51
  5. Penn State – 3:16.83
  6. Minnesota – 3:17.69
  7. Northwestern – 3:17.91
  8. Iowa – 3:19.26

The Wolverines’ quartet of freshman Stephanie Balduccini (48.09), senior Claire Newman (48.13), sophomore Brady Kendall (47.90), and Flynn used their depth to earn the 1st-place finish in 3:11.21 — still almost a second slower than their season-best 3:10.30.

Wisconsin placed 4th in 3:14.51 thanks to junior Abby Carlson (48.88), senior Phoebe Bacon (48.39), sophomore Abby Wanezek (48.47), and freshman Hailey Tierney (48.77). The Badgers have been as fast as 3:13.79 this season.

Every point mattered for Indiana, which got a big boost from Skyler Liu‘s .4-point victory on the 10-meter platform right before the 400 free relay. What a clutch performance from head coach Ray Looze‘s Hoosiers this week.

Final Team Scores

  1. Indiana – 1,359
  2. Ohio State – 1,358.5
  3. Michigan – 1,207
  4. Wisconsin – 978
  5. Minnesota – 816
  6. Purdue – 572.5
  7. Northwestern – 463.5
  8. Nebraska – 409
  9. Penn State – 382
  10. Rutgers – 363.5
  11. Iowa – 303
  12. Illinois – 204

In This Story

7
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

7 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
dmjab13
31 minutes ago

can’t even be mad because both teams dq’d a relay, lol. what a meet

1
0
Reply
Mark R. Lambert
37 minutes ago

Thank you, IU divers!
Thank you, Drew and Eric.
And, a special “THANKS” to
Ray Looze, who understands:
DIVING MATTERS!

2
-1
Reply
Yaboi
45 minutes ago

I’ve said all there is to say- Hoosiers got it done. Every point matters.

5
0
Reply
swimener
Reply to  Yaboi
30 minutes ago

“ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED??”

2
0
Reply
Comfy Pants
47 minutes ago

Every (half) point matters!!

6
0
Reply
MarshFAN
57 minutes ago

Way to go Coach Looze!

4
0
Reply
Buckeyeboy
57 minutes ago

Ouch. That’s going to leave a mark.

5
0
Reply

About Riley Overend

Riley is an associate editor interested in the stories taking place outside of the pool just as much as the drama between the lane lines. A 2019 graduate of Boston College, he arrived at SwimSwam in April of 2022 after three years as a sports reporter and sports editor at newspapers …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!