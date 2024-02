2024 Women’s Big Ten Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2024 WOMEN’S BIG TEN SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 4 Finals Heat Sheet | Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs

Ohio State is in pole position to claim its fifth consecutive Big Ten crown on Saturday, but Indiana and Michigan are in close pursuit.

The Hoosiers and Wolverines remain within striking distance heading into the final session this evening thanks in large part to the Buckeyes’ 200 freestyle relay disqualification on Friday night.

Today’s schedule features finals of the 1650 freestyle, 200 backstroke, 100 free, 200 breaststroke, 200 butterfly, 10-meter platform diving, and 400 free relay.

Team Scores After Day 3

Ohio State – 907 Indiana – 884 Michigan – 835 Wisconsin – 624.5 Minnesota – 574.5 Purdue – 363 Penn State – 305 Northwestern – 298.5 Nebraska – 296 Rutgers – 237.5 Iowa – 217 Illinois – 152

1650 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINAL

NCAA record: 15:03.31, Katie Ledecky – 2017

Meet record: 15:43.17, Molly Kowal – 2020

Pool record: 15:44.93, G Ryan – 2017

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 15:52.41

Time to qualify for 2023 NCAAs: 16:13.73

Top 8:

200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

NCAA record: 1:47.24, Beata Nelson – 2019

Big Ten record: 1:47.24, Beata Nelson – 2019

Meet record: 1:48.47, Beata Nelson – 2019

Pool record: 1:49.92, Kate Fesenko – 2010

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:50.50

Time to qualify for 2023 NCAAs: 1:53.94

Top 8:

100 FREESTYLE – FINAL

NCAA record: 45.56, Simone Manuel – 2017

Big Ten record: 46.02, Maggie MacNeil – 2021

Meet record: 46.57, Maggie MacNeil – 2020

Pool record: 46.96, Mallory Comerford – 2018

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 47.18

Time to qualify for 2023 NCAAs: 48.37

Top 8:

200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

NCAA record: 2:01.29, Kate Douglass – 2023

Big Ten record: 2:02.60, Lilly King – 2018

Meet record: 2:04.03, Lilly King – 2017

Pool record: 2:04.03, Lilly King – 2017

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 2:05.73

Time to qualify for 2023 NCAAs: 2:09.68

Top 8:

200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

NCAA record: 1:49.16, Alex Walsh – 2024

Big Ten record: 1:51.19, Olivia Carter – 2022

Meet record: 1:51.83, Olivia Carter – 2022

Pool record: 1:52.39, Elaine Breeden – 2010

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:52.86

Time to qualify for 2023 NCAAs: 1:55.92

Top 8:

10M PLATFORM DIVING – FINAL

Meet record: 424.45, Jessica Parratto

Pool record: 378.6, Jessica Parratto

NCAA ‘A’ qualifying score: 225

Top 8:

400 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL

NCAA record: 3:05.84, Virginia – 2023

Meet record: 3:09.84, Michigan – 2022

Pool record: 3:11.60, Michigan – 2018

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 3:14.10

Time to qualify for 2023 NCAAs: 3:15.97

Top 8: