2024 Women’s Big Ten Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2024 WOMEN’S BIG TEN SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 4 Prelims Heat Sheets

Four-time defending champion Ohio State enters the final day of competition with 907 points, 23 points ahead of Indiana (884) and 72 points clear of 3rd-place Michigan (835).

The Hoosiers and Wolverines are within striking distance heading into Saturday’s action thanks in large part to the Buckeyes’ 200 freestyle relay disqualification on Friday night.

Today’s schedule features the 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 200 butterfly, and platform diving. Tonight’s session will also include the 400 free relay final.

Team Scores After Day 3

Ohio State – 907 Indiana – 884 Michigan – 835 Wisconsin – 624.5 Minnesota – 574.5 Purdue – 363 Penn State – 305 Northwestern – 298.5 Nebraska – 296 Rutgers – 237.5 Iowa – 217 Illinois – 152

Women’s 200 Backstroke – Prelims

NCAA record: 1:47.24, Beata Nelson – 2019

Big Ten record: 1:47.24, Beata Nelson – 2019

Meet record: 1:48.47, Beata Nelson – 2019

Pool record: 1:49.92, Kate Fesenko – 2010

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:50.50

Time to qualify for 2023 NCAAs: 1:53.94

Top 8:

Phoebe Bacon (Wisconsin) – 1:51.53 Ayla Spitz (Northwestern) – 1:52.77 Kace McKenna (Indiana) – 1:53.57 Krista Marlin (Ohio State) – 1:53.94 Anna Freed (Indiana) – 1:54.17 Casey Chung (Michigan) – 1:55.15 Morgan Kraus (Ohio State) – 1:55.17 Mya Dewitt (Indiana) – 1:55.31

A two-time Big Ten Champion in the 200 back who didn’t contest the event last year, top-seeded Wisconsin senior Phoebe Bacon put herself in position to reclaim her crown with a prelims-leading 1:51.53 this morning. Her best time is a 1:48.32 from her 2021 NCAA title victory.

Northwestern fifth-year Ayla Spitz was more than a second behind Bacon as the No. 2 seed with a season-best 1:52.77.

Women’s 100 Freestyle – Prelims

NCAA record: 45.56, Simone Manuel – 2017

Big Ten record: 46.02, Maggie MacNeil – 2021

Meet record: 46.57, Maggie MacNeil – 2020

Pool record: 46.96, Mallory Comerford – 2018

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 47.18

Time to qualify for 2023 NCAAs: 48.37

Top 8:

Women’s 200 Breaststroke – Prelims

NCAA record: 2:01.29, Kate Douglass – 2023

Big Ten record: 2:02.60, Lilly King – 2018

Meet record: 2:04.03, Lilly King – 2017

Pool record: 2:04.03, Lilly King – 2017

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 2:05.73

Time to qualify for 2023 NCAAs: 2:09.68

Top 8:

Women’s 200 Butterfly – Prelims

NCAA record: 1:49.16, Alex Walsh – 2024

Big Ten record: 1:51.19, Olivia Carter – 2022

Meet record: 1:51.83, Olivia Carter – 2022

Pool record: 1:52.39, Elaine Breeden – 2010

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:52.86

Time to qualify for 2023 NCAAs: 1:55.92

Top 8:

Women’s Platform Diving – Prelims

Meet record: 424.45, Jessica Parratto

Pool record: 378.6, Jessica Parratto

NCAA ‘A’ qualifying score: 225

Top 8: