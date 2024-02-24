2024 Women’s Big Ten Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2024 WOMEN’S BIG TEN SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Feb. 21-24, 2024
- Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center
- West Lafayette, Indiana
- Defending champions:
- Women: Ohio State (4x)
- SCY (25 yards)
Four-time defending champion Ohio State enters the final day of competition with 907 points, 23 points ahead of Indiana (884) and 72 points clear of 3rd-place Michigan (835).
The Hoosiers and Wolverines are within striking distance heading into Saturday’s action thanks in large part to the Buckeyes’ 200 freestyle relay disqualification on Friday night.
Today’s schedule features the 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 200 butterfly, and platform diving. Tonight’s session will also include the 400 free relay final.
Team Scores After Day 3
- Ohio State – 907
- Indiana – 884
- Michigan – 835
- Wisconsin – 624.5
- Minnesota – 574.5
- Purdue – 363
- Penn State – 305
- Northwestern – 298.5
- Nebraska – 296
- Rutgers – 237.5
- Iowa – 217
- Illinois – 152
Women’s 200 Backstroke – Prelims
- NCAA record: 1:47.24, Beata Nelson – 2019
- Big Ten record: 1:47.24, Beata Nelson – 2019
- Meet record: 1:48.47, Beata Nelson – 2019
- Pool record: 1:49.92, Kate Fesenko – 2010
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:50.50
- Time to qualify for 2023 NCAAs: 1:53.94
Top 8:
- Phoebe Bacon (Wisconsin) – 1:51.53
- Ayla Spitz (Northwestern) – 1:52.77
- Kace McKenna (Indiana) – 1:53.57
- Krista Marlin (Ohio State) – 1:53.94
- Anna Freed (Indiana) – 1:54.17
- Casey Chung (Michigan) – 1:55.15
- Morgan Kraus (Ohio State) – 1:55.17
- Mya Dewitt (Indiana) – 1:55.31
A two-time Big Ten Champion in the 200 back who didn’t contest the event last year, top-seeded Wisconsin senior Phoebe Bacon put herself in position to reclaim her crown with a prelims-leading 1:51.53 this morning. Her best time is a 1:48.32 from her 2021 NCAA title victory.
Northwestern fifth-year Ayla Spitz was more than a second behind Bacon as the No. 2 seed with a season-best 1:52.77.
Women’s 100 Freestyle – Prelims
- NCAA record: 45.56, Simone Manuel – 2017
- Big Ten record: 46.02, Maggie MacNeil – 2021
- Meet record: 46.57, Maggie MacNeil – 2020
- Pool record: 46.96, Mallory Comerford – 2018
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 47.18
- Time to qualify for 2023 NCAAs: 48.37
Top 8:
Women’s 200 Breaststroke – Prelims
- NCAA record: 2:01.29, Kate Douglass – 2023
- Big Ten record: 2:02.60, Lilly King – 2018
- Meet record: 2:04.03, Lilly King – 2017
- Pool record: 2:04.03, Lilly King – 2017
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 2:05.73
- Time to qualify for 2023 NCAAs: 2:09.68
Top 8:
Women’s 200 Butterfly – Prelims
- NCAA record: 1:49.16, Alex Walsh – 2024
- Big Ten record: 1:51.19, Olivia Carter – 2022
- Meet record: 1:51.83, Olivia Carter – 2022
- Pool record: 1:52.39, Elaine Breeden – 2010
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:52.86
- Time to qualify for 2023 NCAAs: 1:55.92
Top 8:
Women’s Platform Diving – Prelims
- Meet record: 424.45, Jessica Parratto
- Pool record: 378.6, Jessica Parratto
- NCAA ‘A’ qualifying score: 225
Top 8:
