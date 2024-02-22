2024 Women’s Big Ten Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2024 WOMEN’S BIG TEN SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Feb. 21-24, 2024
- Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center
- West Lafayette, Indiana
- Defending champions:
- Women: Ohio State (4x)
- SCY (25 yards)
After an exciting first night of racing that saw a Big Ten record fall in the 200 medley relay, we’re all set for the first individual events of the meet on Thursday morning.
Indiana junior Anna Peplowski (4:38.29) and Michigan freshman Hannah Bellard (4:38.44) enter as the top seeds in the 500-yard freestyle. Peplowski was in fine form on Wednesday night, clocking a personal-best 200 free (1:42.04) leading off Indiana’s winning 800 free relay (6:55.45).
In the 200 IM, Wisconsin senior Phoebe Bacon (1:55.14) is the top seed by more than a second ahead of Ohio State fifth-year Josie Panitz (1:56.18). The 50 free features a trio of sub-22 second swimmers between Indiana sophomore Kristina Paegle (21.76), Ohio State junior Teresa Ivan (21.89), and Ohio State fifth-year Amy Fulmer (21.99).
It’s a close battle in the team standings through the first day of action, with Indiana on top (118) just ahead of Ohio State (116), Michigan (112), Wisconsin (106), and Northwestern (100).
500 Freestyle – Prelims
- NCAA record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky – 2017
- Meet record: 4:34.40, G Ryan – 2017
- Pool record: 4:34.14, Allison Schmitt – 2010
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 4:37.89
- 2023 NCAA invite time: 4:41.09
Top 8:
- Anna Peplowski (Indiana) – 4:37.63
- Abby Carlson (Wisconsin) – 4:39.98
- Katelyn Crom (Michigan) – 4:40.77
- Ayla Spitz (Northwestern) – 4:42.17
- Ching Hwee Gan (Indiana) – 4:42.52
- Blair Stoneburg (Wisconsin) – 4:42.53
- Ella Ristic (Indiana) – 4:42.93
- Elyse Heiser (Indiana) – 4:42.98
200 IM – Prelims
- NCAA record: 1:48.37, Kate Douglass – 2023
- Meet record: 1:51.66, Elizabeth Nelson, 2020
- Pool record: 1:53.56, Julia Smit – 2010
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:53.66
- 2023 NCAA invite time: 1:56.90
Top 8:
50 Freestyle – Prelims
- NCAA record: 20.57, Gretchen Walsh – 2024
- Meet record: 21.28, Liz Li – 2018
- Pool record: 21.48, Liz Li – 2017
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 21.63
- 2023 NCAA invite time: 22.15
Top 8:
Women’s 1M Diving – Prelims
- Meet record: 376.10, Sarah Bacon – 2022
- Pool record: 362.65, Yu (Shelly) Zhou – 2017
Top 8: