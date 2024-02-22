2024 Women’s Big Ten Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2024 WOMEN’S BIG TEN SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday Prelims Heat Sheet

After an exciting first night of racing that saw a Big Ten record fall in the 200 medley relay, we’re all set for the first individual events of the meet on Thursday morning.

Indiana junior Anna Peplowski (4:38.29) and Michigan freshman Hannah Bellard (4:38.44) enter as the top seeds in the 500-yard freestyle. Peplowski was in fine form on Wednesday night, clocking a personal-best 200 free (1:42.04) leading off Indiana’s winning 800 free relay (6:55.45).

In the 200 IM, Wisconsin senior Phoebe Bacon (1:55.14) is the top seed by more than a second ahead of Ohio State fifth-year Josie Panitz (1:56.18). The 50 free features a trio of sub-22 second swimmers between Indiana sophomore Kristina Paegle (21.76), Ohio State junior Teresa Ivan (21.89), and Ohio State fifth-year Amy Fulmer (21.99).

It’s a close battle in the team standings through the first day of action, with Indiana on top (118) just ahead of Ohio State (116), Michigan (112), Wisconsin (106), and Northwestern (100).

500 Freestyle – Prelims

NCAA record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky – 2017

Meet record: 4:34.40, G Ryan – 2017

Pool record: 4:34.14, Allison Schmitt – 2010

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 4:37.89

2023 NCAA invite time: 4:41.09

Top 8:

Anna Peplowski (Indiana) – 4:37.63 Abby Carlson (Wisconsin) – 4:39.98 Katelyn Crom (Michigan) – 4:40.77 Ayla Spitz (Northwestern) – 4:42.17 Ching Hwee Gan (Indiana) – 4:42.52 Blair Stoneburg (Wisconsin) – 4:42.53 Ella Ristic (Indiana) – 4:42.93 Elyse Heiser (Indiana) – 4:42.98

200 IM – Prelims

NCAA record: 1:48.37, Kate Douglass – 2023

Meet record: 1:51.66, Elizabeth Nelson, 2020

Pool record: 1:53.56, Julia Smit – 2010

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:53.66

2023 NCAA invite time: 1:56.90

Top 8:

50 Freestyle – Prelims

NCAA record: 20.57, Gretchen Walsh – 2024

Meet record: 21.28, Liz Li – 2018

Pool record: 21.48, Liz Li – 2017

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 21.63

2023 NCAA invite time: 22.15

Top 8:

Women’s 1M Diving – Prelims

Meet record: 376.10, Sarah Bacon – 2022

Pool record: 362.65, Yu (Shelly) Zhou – 2017

Top 8: