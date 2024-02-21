Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ohio State Women Break Their Own Big Ten Record in 200 Medley Relay (1:33.47)

by Riley Overend

February 21st, 2024 Big Ten, College, News, Records

2024 Big Ten Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

WEDNESDAY FINALS HEAT SHEET

The Ohio State women wasted no time making a statement swim at the 2023 Big Ten Championships as they seek their fifth conference crown in a row this week.

The Buckeyes came out with a bang, clocking a winning time of 1:33.47 in the 200 medley relay to take down their own Big Ten record of 1:33.64 from two years ago. Ohio State junior Nyah Funderburke (23.61 backstroke), fifth-year Hannah Bach (25.92 breaststroke), senior KitKat Zenick (22.45 butterfly), and junior Teresa Ivan (21.49 freestyle) combined to beat rival Michigan (1:35.28) by almost two seconds in the first final of the meet on Wednesday night.

Funderburke’s backstroke leadoff was the fastest in the field, just off her personal-best 23.58 from last year’s meet. She was the lone addition to the record-breaking relay from two years ago, replacing Emily Crane.

200 Medley Relay Records, Splits Comparison

New Record: 1:33.47 – Ohio State, 2024 Old Record: 1:33.64 – Ohio State, 2022
Nyah Funderburke (23.61 back) Emily Crane (23.77 back)
Hannah Bach (25.92 breast) Hannah Bach (25.51 breast)
Kit Kat Zenick (22.45 fly) KitKat Zenick (22.73 fly)
Teresa Ivan (21.49 free) Teresa Ivan (21.63 free)

Bach’s breaststroke split was the quickest in the race by over a second, but still slightly slower than her 25.51 from 2022. Both Zenick and Ivan were slightly faster than their splits from two years ago. The Buckeyes also erased a seven-year-old pool record (1:34.58) belonging to Indiana from 2017.

At last year’s NCAA Championships, Ohio State placed 4th in this race (1:33.93) behind Texas (1:33.22), NC State (1:32.42), and Virginia (1:31.51).

200 Medley Relay

  • NCAA record: 1:31.73, Virginia – 2023 ACC Championships
  • Meet record: 1:33.64, Ohio State – 2022
  • Pool record: 1:34.58, Indiana – 2017
  • NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:36.24
  • Time to qualify for 2023 NCAAs: 1:36.96

Top 8:

  1. Ohio State – 1:33.47 *Big Ten meet record
  2. Michigan – 1:35.28
  3. Indiana – 1:35.81
  4. Wisconsin – 1:36.58
  5. Northwestern – 1:37.53
  6. Minnesota – 1:38.06
  7. Illinois – 1:38.63
  8. Nebraska – 1:39.42

Both the Wolverines and 3rd-place Indiana (1:35.81) reached the wall under the NCAA ‘A’ cut (1:36.24) to round out the podium.

Michigan senior Casey Chung led off with a 24.54 back, junior Natalie Kan split 27.15 on the breast leg, sophomore Brady Kendall followed with a 22.39 fly split, and junior Lindsay Flynn anchored with a 21.20 free — the fastest in the field. The Hoosiers’ relay was composed of junior Kacey McKenna (23.70 back), junior Brearna Crawford (27.02 breast), Chiok Sze Yeo (23.68 fly), and fifth-year Ashley Turak (21.41 free).

