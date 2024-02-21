Ohio State Women Break Their Own Big Ten Record in 200 Medley Relay (1:33.47)

2024 Big Ten Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

WEDNESDAY FINALS HEAT SHEET

The Ohio State women wasted no time making a statement swim at the 2023 Big Ten Championships as they seek their fifth conference crown in a row this week.

The Buckeyes came out with a bang, clocking a winning time of 1:33.47 in the 200 medley relay to take down their own Big Ten record of 1:33.64 from two years ago. Ohio State junior Nyah Funderburke (23.61 backstroke), fifth-year Hannah Bach (25.92 breaststroke), senior KitKat Zenick (22.45 butterfly), and junior Teresa Ivan (21.49 freestyle) combined to beat rival Michigan (1:35.28) by almost two seconds in the first final of the meet on Wednesday night.

Funderburke’s backstroke leadoff was the fastest in the field, just off her personal-best 23.58 from last year’s meet. She was the lone addition to the record-breaking relay from two years ago, replacing Emily Crane.

200 Medley Relay Records, Splits Comparison

Bach’s breaststroke split was the quickest in the race by over a second, but still slightly slower than her 25.51 from 2022. Both Zenick and Ivan were slightly faster than their splits from two years ago. The Buckeyes also erased a seven-year-old pool record (1:34.58) belonging to Indiana from 2017.

At last year’s NCAA Championships, Ohio State placed 4th in this race (1:33.93) behind Texas (1:33.22), NC State (1:32.42), and Virginia (1:31.51).

200 Medley Relay

NCAA record: 1:31.73, Virginia – 2023 ACC Championships

Meet record: 1:33.64, Ohio State – 2022

Pool record: 1:34.58, Indiana – 2017

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:36.24

Time to qualify for 2023 NCAAs: 1:36.96

Top 8:

Ohio State – 1:33.47 *Big Ten meet record Michigan – 1:35.28 Indiana – 1:35.81 Wisconsin – 1:36.58 Northwestern – 1:37.53 Minnesota – 1:38.06 Illinois – 1:38.63 Nebraska – 1:39.42

Both the Wolverines and 3rd-place Indiana (1:35.81) reached the wall under the NCAA ‘A’ cut (1:36.24) to round out the podium.

Michigan senior Casey Chung led off with a 24.54 back, junior Natalie Kan split 27.15 on the breast leg, sophomore Brady Kendall followed with a 22.39 fly split, and junior Lindsay Flynn anchored with a 21.20 free — the fastest in the field. The Hoosiers’ relay was composed of junior Kacey McKenna (23.70 back), junior Brearna Crawford (27.02 breast), Chiok Sze Yeo (23.68 fly), and fifth-year Ashley Turak (21.41 free).