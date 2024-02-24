2024 Women’s Big Ten Champs: Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs — Ohio State Has Five-Peat In Sights

2024 WOMEN’S BIG TEN SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

If you’re unfamiliar with our up/downs, here’s a quick explanation:

“Up” = number of ‘A’ finalists for each team

“Mid” = number of ‘B’ finalists for each team

“Down” = number of ‘C’ finalists for each team

They’re presented in the format “up/mid/down”, which, for example, if a team had 2 ‘A’ finalists, 1 ‘B’ finalist, and 3 ‘C’ finalists in an event would be represented as “2/1/3.”

Now, before we get into the data from this morning’s prelims session — courtesy of Andrew Mering — let’s quickly remind ourselves of the team scores heading into tonight’s finals session.

Team Scores After Day 3

Ohio State – 907 Indiana – 884 Michigan – 835 Wisconsin – 624.5 Minnesota – 574.5 Purdue – 363 Penn State – 305 Northwestern – 298.5 Nebraska – 296 Rutgers – 237.5 Iowa – 217 Illinois – 152

Ohio State leads by 23 points with 907 total after a huge Friday night featuring 16 A-finalists, by far the most in the conference. However, thanks to the Buckeyes’ 200 free relay being disqualified at the end of the session, Indiana (884) and Michigan (835) remain within striking distance heading into Saturday night’s finale.

Once again, Ohio State boasts the most A-finalists after this morning’s prelims with 12. The Hoosiers are next with 10 A-finalists while Michigan ranks third with eight.

DAY 4 UPS/MIDS/DOWNS

All 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly Platform Diving Michigan 8/5/4 1/1/1 2/2/2 2/0/0 3/0/0 0/2/1 Purdue 3/5/3 0/0/1 0/1/0 0/2/0 0/1/1 3/1/1 Wisconsin 2/6/3 1/0/1 0/3/0 1/2/1 0/1/1 0/0/0 Minnesota 2/5/5 0/2/0 0/1/2 0/1/1 1/1/2 1/0/0 Northwestern 2/4/2 1/1/1 0/1/0 0/0/1 0/1/0 1/1/0 Ohio State 12/3/2 2/1/0 3/0/2 3/0/0 2/1/0 2/1/0 Indiana 10/4/3 3/0/0 3/0/1 1/1/1 2/1/0 1/2/1 Nebraska 1/1/6 0/0/0 0/0/0 1/0/2 0/1/3 0/0/1 Rutgers 0/4/6 0/2/1 0/0/0 0/1/2 0/1/0 0/0/3 Iowa 0/1/4 0/0/2 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/0/1 0/1/0 Penn State 0/1/2 0/1/1 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 Illinois 0/1/1 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/1/0 0/0/0 0/0/1

Now, let’s take a look at the scored prelims session. Keep in mind, all this table represents is what the scoring would look like if the placement from this morning stayed exactly where it was tonight during finals. That won’t happen but it’s still a good exercise for getting an idea of what the projected scores will look like after tonight’s session.

SCORED PRELIMS BY EVENT

Ohio State Indiana Michigan Wisconsin Purdue Minnesota Northwestern Rutgers Nebraska Iowa Penn State Illinois 200 Back 69.0 74.0 47.0 35.0 6.0 29.0 49 28 0 6 19 0 100 Free 87.5 86.5 95.0 44.0 13.0 21.0 14 0 0 0 2 0 200 Breast 81.0 41.5 45.0 70.0 26.0 16.0 5 28 30 3.5 0 16 200 Fly 63.0 70.0 77.0 20.0 20.0 47.0 14 17 29 5 0 0 Platform Diving 70.0 71.0 33.0 0.0 95.0 28.0 35 14 1 13 0 2

One small thing to note: For diving, there is no ‘C’ final at this meet, but the events are still scored out to 24th. That means that those who finished 17th-24th in prelims this morning are locked into those places and there will be no movement.

Here is a look at the scored prelims totals for the session for each team.

SCORED DAY 4 PRELIMS TOTAL

1. Ohio State: 301.5 2. Indiana: 269.0 3. Michigan: 250.0 4. Purdue: 154.0 5. Wisconsin: 134.0 6. Minnesota: 112.0 7. Northwestern: 68.0 8. Nebraska: 60.0 9. Rutgers: 59.0 10. Iowa: 21.5 11. Illinois: 18.0 12. Penn State: 2.0

Finally, let’s take a look at this morning’s scored prelims added into the actual scores from last night, which will give us an idea of what the scores will look like after tonight based on where things stand now. Keep in mind, there is also the 400 free relay tonight, which isn’t being accounted for in these projections.

Based on the individual 100 free results this morning, the 400 free relay should be a fun battle between Ohio State, Indiana, and Michigan. Both the Buckeyes and Hoosiers have three A-finalists in the event, while the Wolverines placed four swimmers in the top 12.

SCORED PRELIMS + DAY 3 ACTUAL

Ohio State – 1,208.5 Indiana – 1,153 Michigan – 1,085 Wisconsin – 758.5 Minnesota – 686.5 Purdue – 517 Northwestern – 366.5 Nebraska – 356 Penn State – 307 Rutgers – 296.5 Iowa – 238.5 Illinois – 170

Ohio State is on track to capture its fifth Big Ten crown in a row, according to prelims projections. However, a close showdown is anticipated with Indiana within 56 points and Michigan within 124 points of the Buckeyes.

Projected only two points on the final day of competition, Penn State is expected to be surpassed by both Northwestern and Nebraska on Saturday.