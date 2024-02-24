Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 Women’s Ivy Championships: Day 4 Up/Mid/Downs: Harvard Closing the Gap; Yale 3rd

2024 Ivy League Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers and divers in the A final, “Mid” to B finalists, and “Down” to C finalists.

Scores After Day 3

  1. Princeton – 953
  2. Harvard – 857.5
  3. Yale – 707
  4. Brown – 657
  5. Penn – 554.5
  6. Columbia – 448
  7. Cornell – 411
  8. Dartmouth – 326

Harvard bet big on diving this year and it paid off: the Crimson earned 5 spots in the A final of 3-meter diving, picking up 46 points over their seeds. Harvard should finish the meet about 125 points ahead of expectations, but Princeton is still projected to win by 77 points. The Tigers had an outstanding morning in swimming events. They earned 4 A-final slots in the 200 back, 3 in the 100 free, 2 in the 200 breast, and 2 in the 200 fly. It was a much better morning for Princeton than Friday, and they did just what was needed to maintain the lead.

Brown had an impressive prelims session but with the exception of the 100 free, where they placed 3 in the A final, the Bears missed several opportunities to overtake Yale for third place this year. The Bulldogs have outscored their seedings all weekend but today, they were about even. They’ll likely pick up points on the relay, however, to seal their third-place finish.

Penn is expected to dominate the 1650 free but they failed to land A-final spots in any other event. Still, they are expected to finish in fifth place with a comfortable 150-point margin over Columbia. Cornell and Dartmouth, although with excellent performances throughout the weekend, appear to be locked in at seventh and eighth.

Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs

Team All 1650 Free 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly 3m Diving
Harvard 14/2/4 2/0/0 3/0/0 1/0/2 2/1/1 1/1/0 5/0/1
Princeton 13/1/4 1/1/0 4/0/1 3/0/0 2/0/0 2/0/2 1/0/1
Brown 7/10/1 0/3/0 0/1/0 3/2/0 2/1/0 1/2/1 1/1/0
Yale 7/6/7 1/1/1 0/2/0 0/1/2 2/0/1 3/0/1 1/2/2
Penn 4/8/6 4/0/1 0/2/2 0/1/2 0/2/0 0/2/0 0/1/1
Cornell 2/5/9 0/1/1 0/1/2 1/2/0 0/0/3 1/1/1 0/0/2
Columbia 1/11/10 0/2/2 1/2/3 0/1/2 0/3/0 0/1/2 0/2/1
Dartmouth 0/5/7 0/0/3 0/0/0 0/1/0 0/1/3 0/1/1 0/2/0

Scoring Day 4 Prelims (plus 1650 Free and 400 Free Relay as seeded)

Team All 1650 Free 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly 3m Diving 400 Free Relay
Harvard 463 49 83 30 66 45 136 54
Princeton 445 38 100 85 59 70 29 64
Brown 373 41 11 107 60 59 39 56
Yale 366 46 32 32 59 82 71 44
Penn 312 118 44 18 32 26 22 52
Columbia 288 39 74 20 48 24 35 48
Cornell 202 21 18 56 13 39 5 50
Dartmouth 137 10 0 14 25 17 25 46

Projected Final Scores

Team Day 3 Actual Day 4 Prelims Scored Day 4 Projected Rank
Princeton 953 445 1398
Harvard 857.5 463 1321
Yale 707 366 1073
Brown 657 373 1030
Penn 554.5 312 866.5
Columbia 448 288 736
Cornell 411 202 613
Dartmouth 326 137 463

 

 

