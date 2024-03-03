2024 Women’s Ivy Championships: Princeton Wins 11 of 20 Events for 2nd-Straight Title

2024 Ivy League Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships
- Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24, 2024
- Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center, Providence, RI
- Defending Champions:
- Women: Princeton (1x)
Princeton women’s swimming and diving team won its second straight Ivy League Championship, and its third in the last four years, last weekend at the Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center at Brown University. The Tigers scored 1403 points to beat runner-up Harvard by 85.5 points.
Princeton’s relays were a major factor in the win; they claimed gold in all three freestyle relays and the 200 medley relay, narrowly missing the top pedestal of the 400 medley relay podium by .11. Princeton also won 7 of 15 individual events, with sweeps in the 200 IM (1-2-3-4), 50 free (1-2), 400 IM (1-2), 200 breast (1-2), and 200 fly (1-2).
Ten of their 19 scorers notched at least 60 individual points. First-year Dakota Tucker led the scoring for the Tigers with 96; she was named High Point Swimmer of the Meet after winning the 200/400 IM and 200 breast. Senior Margaux McDonald (88), sophomores Sabrina Johnston (89) and Heidi Smithwick (82), and first-year Eleanor Sun (83) were also significant contributors.
Event Wins
- 200 Medley Relay: Alexa Pappas, Margaux McDonald, Sabrina Johnston, Ela Noble, Ela – 1:36.79 (Ivy meet record)
- 800 Freestyle Relay: Ellie Marquardt, Sabrina Johnston, Eleanor Sun, Heidi Smithwick – 7:04.45
- 200 Individual Medley: Dakota Tucker – 1:56.77
- 50 Freestyle: Sabrina Johnston – 22.07
- 200 Freestyle Relay: Sabrina Johnston, Ela Noble, Heidi Smithwick, Isabella Korbly – 1:29.03 (Ivy meet record)
- 400 Individual Medley: Dakota Tucker – 4:07.32
- 100 Breaststroke: Margaux McDonald – 1:00.20
- 100 Freestyle: Sabrina Johnston – 48.28
- 200 Breaststroke: Dakota Tucker – 2:09.88
- 200 Butterfly: Heidi Smithwick – 1:54.62
- 400 Freestyle Relay: Sabrina Johnston, Ela Noble, Ellie Marquardt, Heidi Smithwick – 3:15.62
Individual Scorers
- Dakota Tucker – 96 points
- Sabrina Johnston – 89 points
- Margaux McDonald – 88 points
- Eleanor Sun – 83 points
- Heidi Smithwick – 82 points
- Ellie Marquardt – 77 points
- Eliza Brown – 74 points
- Liza Whitmire – 72 points
- Ela Noble – 62 points
- Isabella Korbly – 60 points
- Emily Appleton – 51 points
- Edie Simecek – 43 points
- Maddie Seltzer – 42 points
- Hayley Clark – 39 points
- Grace Black – 38 points
- Alexa Pappas – 38 points
- Francesca Noviello – 29 points
- Caroline Lewitt – 23 points
- Veronique Rossouw – 5 points
Final Standings
- Princeton University 1403
- Harvard University 1317.5
- Yale University 1069
- Brown University 1036
- University of Pennsylvania 863.5
- Columbia University 683
- Cornell University 609
- Dartmouth College 475