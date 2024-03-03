2024 Women’s Ivy Championships: Princeton Wins 11 of 20 Events for 2nd-Straight Title

2024 Ivy League Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24, 2024

Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center, Providence, RI

Defending Champions: Women: Princeton (1x)

Princeton women’s swimming and diving team won its second straight Ivy League Championship, and its third in the last four years, last weekend at the Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center at Brown University. The Tigers scored 1403 points to beat runner-up Harvard by 85.5 points.

Princeton’s relays were a major factor in the win; they claimed gold in all three freestyle relays and the 200 medley relay, narrowly missing the top pedestal of the 400 medley relay podium by .11. Princeton also won 7 of 15 individual events, with sweeps in the 200 IM (1-2-3-4), 50 free (1-2), 400 IM (1-2), 200 breast (1-2), and 200 fly (1-2).

Ten of their 19 scorers notched at least 60 individual points. First-year Dakota Tucker led the scoring for the Tigers with 96; she was named High Point Swimmer of the Meet after winning the 200/400 IM and 200 breast. Senior Margaux McDonald (88), sophomores Sabrina Johnston (89) and Heidi Smithwick (82), and first-year Eleanor Sun (83) were also significant contributors.

Event Wins

Individual Scorers

Final Standings