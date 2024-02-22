2024 Ivy League Women’s Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2024 Ivy League Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

Thursday Finals Heat Sheet

After winning both relays to open the meet on Wednesday, Princeton claimed two of the top three seeds in swimming events this morning. Dakota Tucker leads the way for Princeton in the 200 IM, a field that will feature five Tigers tonight. Eleanor Sun, who was the top seeded entrant coming into the meet, will also lineup in that final. Sabrina Johnston and Ela Noble were the top two qualifiers in the 50 free, touching in 22.28 and 22.37 earlier today.

Penn posted the top two times in the 500 free heats, with defending champion Anna Kalandadze swimming in lane four tonight. She checked-in at 4:40.84 in the final heat, and won the event last year in a personal best time of 4:38.86.

Harvard and Yale were very impressive in 1-meter diving prelims, with Harvard claiming the top two spots heading into the final tonight. Yale checked-in with the 3rd and 4th ranked divers this morning.

The women’s 200 free relay will also be contested tonight, where Princeton is ranked 1st by about a second.

WOMEN’S 500 FREESTYLE — FINALS

NCAA Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

Ivy League Record: 4:33.24 — Lia Thomas, Penn (2021)

Ivy Championships Record: 4:36.37 — Ellie Marquardt, Princeton (2020)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 4:37.89

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 4:41.09

Top 8 Finishers:

Penn’s Anna Kalandadze, the defending champion, lowered her best time by over a second to claim gold. She hit the wall in a swift 4:37.21, which eclipses the 4:38.86 she put on the books at this meet last year. Teammate Anna Moehn made it a Penn 1-2 finish, clocking 4:42.12 to outpace Harvard’s Alexandra Bastone (4:42.86).

The time from Moehn is a huge personal best, eclipsing the 4:45.48 she posted at the 2023 edition of these championships. It was a similar story for Bastone, as her 4:42.86 time lowers the 4:45.80 she clocked in November.

Lilly Derivaux of Yale put her hand on the wall in 4:46.35, while teammate Caroline Riggs finished 6th with a time of 4:47.64.

The championship record holder, Ellie Marquardt of Princeton, finished 5th tonight. Her time of 4:46.47 is a bit off her record of 4:36.37, but earned her team a valuable 25 points. Columbia’s Aziza Ganihanova (4:48.81) and Penn’s Sydney Bergstrom (4:49.81) rounded out the top eight, finishing 7th and 8th.

Columbia sophomore Lindsay Orringer had a great swim to win the ‘B’ final, touching in 4:48.95. She was 13th out of prelims with her 4:50.84 effort produced there, so she moved up several slots and dropped nearly two seconds in the process.

WOMEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY — FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:48.37, Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)

Ivy League Record: 1:54.72, Katie Meili, Columbia (2013)

Ivy Championships Record: 1:55.09, Katie Meili, Columbia (2013)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:53.66

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:56.90

Top 8 Finishers:

WOMEN’s 50 FREESTYLE — FINALS

NCAA Record: 20.57, Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (2024)

Ivy League Record: 21.73, Bella Hindley, Yale (2019)

Ivy Championships Record: 21.73, Bella Hindley, Yale (2019)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 21.63

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 22.15

Top 8 Finishers:

WOMEN’S 1-METER DIVING – FINALS

Ivy League Record: 314.20 – Mikaela Thompson, Harvard (2016)

Ivy Championships Record: 314.20 – Mikaela Thompson, Harvard (2016)

Top 8 Finishers:

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:23.63 – Virginia (2024)

Ivy League Record: 1:29.22 – Princeton (2023)

Ivy Championships Record: 1:29.22 – Princeton (2023)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:28.43

Top 8 Finishers: