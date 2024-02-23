2024 Women’s Ivy Championships: Day 3 Up/Mid/Downs: Princeton Still Leads, but It’s Tighter

2024 Ivy League Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

FRIDAY NIGHT HEAT SHEETS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers and divers in the A final, “Mid” to B finalists, and “Down” to C finalists.

Scores After Day 2

Princeton – 523 Harvard – 422.5 Yale – 417.5 Brown – 342.5 Penn – 302 Columbia – 261 Cornell – 224.5 Dartmouth – 197

Although Princeton was expected to dominate with their highest-scoring day on Friday, the Tigers had a surprisingly lackluster morning on Day 3. They missed their seedings by -20 points in the 100 fly, -14 in the 200 free, -6 in the 100 breast, and -28 in the 100 back. Yet thanks to their incredible depth, they still outscored the rest of the field and should remain comfortably in the lead tonight. But what was expected to be a 250-point winning margin has now been whittled down to an expected 125 points.

In all, Princeton was off -63 points from projections. Brown, too, had some misses this morning and finished down -19 points. Because scoring is a zero-sum game, where Princeton and Brown slipped, Columbia (+39), Yale (+36), and Harvard (+31) took advantage with some great swims.

Harvard led all teams with 11 A finalists, 4 B finalists, and 6 C finalists. The Crimson earned 2 A-final spots in 100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, and 100 breast and 3 in the 100 back. Moreover, they nabbed 5 spots in the A final of tomorrow’s 3-meter diving (prelims took place today but the event won’t be scored until finals on Saturday).

Yale had an outstanding morning, earning the top 2 spots in the 100 breast and another 4 entries in A finals. The Bulldogs are now expected to secure a third-place finish, although, with only a 20-point margin, there is still room for Brown to displace them. That battle is still active.

The rest of the teams seem to have slotted into their finishing order, with 100 or more points between them.

Day 3 Ups/Mids/Downs

Team All 100 Fly 400 IM 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back Harvard 11/4/6 2/2/2 2/0/1 2/0/2 2/0/1 3/2/0 Princeton 10/5/3 2/1/1 3/0/0 1/1/2 1/1/0 3/2/0 Yale 6/4/6 0/2/1 2/1/1 1/1/1 2/0/1 1/0/2 Brown 5/8/3 2/1/0 0/2/1 1/2/1 1/3/0 1/0/1 Penn 3/8/4 0/2/1 1/2/1 1/2/0 1/0/2 0/2/0 Cornell 3/3/6 2/0/0 0/1/2 1/1/1 0/1/1 0/0/2 Columbia 1/6/5 0/0/1 0/1/1 0/1/1 1/3/0 0/1/2 Dartmouth 1/2/7 0/0/2 0/1/1 1/0/0 0/0/3 0/1/1

Scoring Day 3 Prelims (plus 400 Medley Relay as seeded)

Team All 100 Fly 400 IM 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back 400 Medley Relay Princeton 434 84 85 51 47 103 64 Harvard 420 88 52 58 55 113 54 Brown 320.5 64.5 33 70 67 30 56 Yale 303 35 70 45 65 38 50 Penn 256 24 59 54 33 34 52 Cornell 183 48 24 37 17 13 44 Columbia 179 6 18 22 67 18 48 Dartmouth 128.5 12.5 21 25 11 13 46

Projected Day 3 Scores