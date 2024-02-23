2024 Women’s Big Ten Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2024 WOMEN’S BIG TEN SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 Finals Heat Sheet | Day 3 Ups/Mids/Downs

We’re all set for a busy third finals session at the 2024 Women’s Big Ten Championships on Friday night featuring the 100 butterfly, 400 IM, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 100 backstroke, 3-meter diving, and 200 free relay.

The 100 fly title is anyone’s for the taking as Michigan junior Natalie Kan (51.97) led prelims this morning with three other swimmers — including defending champion Kit Kat Zenick of Ohio State (52.00) — within .07 seconds of her.

Indiana senior Anna Freed fired off a huge lifetime best to lead 400 IM prelims this morning in 4:08.37. She will likely need to keep dropping time in order to pull off an upset against the favorite, Minnesota senior Megan Van Berkom (season-best 4:04.36).

Indiana junior Anna Peplowski is aiming for her first individual title of the meet after placing 2nd in the 500 free on Thursday night behind Michigan sophomore Katie Crom. Peplowski is the top seed in tonight’s 200 free (1:43.90) just ahead of Wisconsin junior Abby Carlson.

We should also see some fun battles in the 100 breast and 100 back. In the 100 breast, Ohio State fifth-year Josie Panitz (58.36 in prelims) is attempting to dethrone teammate Hannah Bach (58.54). In the 100 back, Indiana junior Kacey McKenna (51.53) eked past Wisconsin senior Phoebe Bacon (51.54) this morning by just a hundredth of a second — the same razor-thin margin separating their season-best times this year.

The Buckeyes are expected to dominate the 200 free relay at the end of the session after sweeping the top three spots in the individual 50 free final on Thursday night.

Team Scores After Day 2

Ohio State – 444 Michigan – 433 Indiana – 426 Wisconsin – 381.5 Minnesota – 286.5 Purdue – 199 Nebraska – 170 Penn State – 153 Iowa – 152 Northwestern – 148 Rutgers – 123 Illinois – 86

100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

NCAA record: 48.25, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2024

Big Ten record: 48.89, Maggie MacNeil (Michigan) – 2021

Meet record: 49.42, Maggie MacNeil (Michigan) – 2020

Pool record: 50.09, Maggie MacNeil (Michigan) – 2018

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 50.69

Time to qualify for 2023 NCAAs: 52.20

Top 8:

400 IM – FINAL

NCAA record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018

Big Ten record: 4:01.35, Calypso Sheridan (Northwestern) – 2019

Meet record: 4:01.41, Allysa Vavra – 2012

Pool record: 4:00.90, Julia Smit – 2010

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 4:03.62

Time to qualify for 2023 NCAAs: 4:11.36

Top 8:

200 FREESTYLE – FINAL

NCAA record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin – 2015

Big Ten record: 1:40.69, Siobhan Haughey – 2018

Meet record: 1:41.57, Siobhan Haughey – 2019

Pool record: 1:42.49, Siobhan Haughey – 2017

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:42.84

Time to qualify for 2023 NCAAs: 1:45.31

Top 8:

100 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

NCAA record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019

Big Ten record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019

Meet record: 55.88, Lilly King – 2019

Pool record: 56.30, Lilly King – 2017

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 58.02

Time to qualify for 2023 NCAAs: 59.73

Top 8:

100 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

NCAA record: 48.26, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2023

Big Ten record: 49.18, Beata Nelson – 2019

Meet record: 49.70, Beata Nelson – 2020

Pool record: 50.84, Gemma Spofforth – 2010

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 50.88

Time to qualify for 2023 NCAAs: 52.36

Top 8:

3-METER DIVING – FINAL

Meet record: 436.7, Sarah Bacon – 2022

Pool record: 415.5, Kelci Bryant

NCAA ‘A’ qualifying score: 280

Top 8:

200 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL

NCAA record: 1:23.63, Virginia – 2024

Meet record: 1:26.70, Ohio State – 2023

Pool record: 1:27.03, Louisville – 2022

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:28.43

Time to qualify for 2023 NCAAs: 1:29.20

Top 8: