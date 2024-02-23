2024 Women’s Big Ten Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2024 WOMEN’S BIG TEN SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Feb. 21-24, 2024
- Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center
- West Lafayette, Indiana
- Defending champions:
- Women: Ohio State (4x)
- SCY (25 yards)
- Live stream (B1G+)
- Live results
- Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap | Day 2 Finals Live Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Live Recap
Day 3 Finals Heat Sheet | Day 3 Ups/Mids/Downs
We’re all set for a busy third finals session at the 2024 Women’s Big Ten Championships on Friday night featuring the 100 butterfly, 400 IM, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 100 backstroke, 3-meter diving, and 200 free relay.
The 100 fly title is anyone’s for the taking as Michigan junior Natalie Kan (51.97) led prelims this morning with three other swimmers — including defending champion Kit Kat Zenick of Ohio State (52.00) — within .07 seconds of her.
Indiana senior Anna Freed fired off a huge lifetime best to lead 400 IM prelims this morning in 4:08.37. She will likely need to keep dropping time in order to pull off an upset against the favorite, Minnesota senior Megan Van Berkom (season-best 4:04.36).
Indiana junior Anna Peplowski is aiming for her first individual title of the meet after placing 2nd in the 500 free on Thursday night behind Michigan sophomore Katie Crom. Peplowski is the top seed in tonight’s 200 free (1:43.90) just ahead of Wisconsin junior Abby Carlson.
We should also see some fun battles in the 100 breast and 100 back. In the 100 breast, Ohio State fifth-year Josie Panitz (58.36 in prelims) is attempting to dethrone teammate Hannah Bach (58.54). In the 100 back, Indiana junior Kacey McKenna (51.53) eked past Wisconsin senior Phoebe Bacon (51.54) this morning by just a hundredth of a second — the same razor-thin margin separating their season-best times this year.
The Buckeyes are expected to dominate the 200 free relay at the end of the session after sweeping the top three spots in the individual 50 free final on Thursday night.
Team Scores After Day 2
- Ohio State – 444
- Michigan – 433
- Indiana – 426
- Wisconsin – 381.5
- Minnesota – 286.5
- Purdue – 199
- Nebraska – 170
- Penn State – 153
- Iowa – 152
- Northwestern – 148
- Rutgers – 123
- Illinois – 86
100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL
- NCAA record: 48.25, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2024
- Big Ten record: 48.89, Maggie MacNeil (Michigan) – 2021
- Meet record: 49.42, Maggie MacNeil (Michigan) – 2020
- Pool record: 50.09, Maggie MacNeil (Michigan) – 2018
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 50.69
- Time to qualify for 2023 NCAAs: 52.20
Top 8:
400 IM – FINAL
- NCAA record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018
- Big Ten record: 4:01.35, Calypso Sheridan (Northwestern) – 2019
- Meet record: 4:01.41, Allysa Vavra – 2012
- Pool record: 4:00.90, Julia Smit – 2010
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 4:03.62
- Time to qualify for 2023 NCAAs: 4:11.36
Top 8:
200 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- NCAA record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin – 2015
- Big Ten record: 1:40.69, Siobhan Haughey – 2018
- Meet record: 1:41.57, Siobhan Haughey – 2019
- Pool record: 1:42.49, Siobhan Haughey – 2017
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:42.84
- Time to qualify for 2023 NCAAs: 1:45.31
Top 8:
100 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL
- NCAA record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019
- Big Ten record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019
- Meet record: 55.88, Lilly King – 2019
- Pool record: 56.30, Lilly King – 2017
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 58.02
- Time to qualify for 2023 NCAAs: 59.73
Top 8:
100 BACKSTROKE – FINAL
- NCAA record: 48.26, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2023
- Big Ten record: 49.18, Beata Nelson – 2019
- Meet record: 49.70, Beata Nelson – 2020
- Pool record: 50.84, Gemma Spofforth – 2010
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 50.88
- Time to qualify for 2023 NCAAs: 52.36
Top 8:
3-METER DIVING – FINAL
- Meet record: 436.7, Sarah Bacon – 2022
- Pool record: 415.5, Kelci Bryant
- NCAA ‘A’ qualifying score: 280
Top 8:
200 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL
- NCAA record: 1:23.63, Virginia – 2024
- Meet record: 1:26.70, Ohio State – 2023
- Pool record: 1:27.03, Louisville – 2022
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:28.43
- Time to qualify for 2023 NCAAs: 1:29.20
Top 8: