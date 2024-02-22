2024 Women’s Big Ten Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2024 WOMEN’S BIG TEN SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday Finals Heat Sheet | Day 2 Up/Mid/Down Report

Thanks in part to the emergence of Indiana junior Anna Peplowski in the 500 free, the Hoosiers are poised to extend their two-point lead over four-time defending champion Ohio State on the second night of the Women’s Big Ten Championships.

Peplowski led the 500 free prelims this morning with a personal-best 4:37.63, more than two seconds ahead of Wisconsin junior Abby Carlson (4:39.98), the defending champion. Wisconsin senior Phoebe Bacon enters the 200 IM as the top seed (1:55.28) with defending champion Josie Panitz of Ohio State not far behind (1:56.34).

Indiana sophomore Kristina Paegle will attempt to spoil the Ohio State party in the 50 free as the No. 3 seed (21.99). She has two Buckeyes in front of her — Kit Kat Zenick (21.86) and Teresa Ivan (21.75) — and another right behind her in Amy Fulmer (22.01).

Thursday’s session will conclude with the 1-meter diving and 400 medley relay finals.

Team Scores After Day 1:

Indiana – 118 Ohio State – 116 Michigan – 112 Wisconsin – 106 Northwestern – 100 Minnesota – 96 Nebraska – 88 Purdue – 86 Illinois – 78 Iowa – 72 Rutgers – 64 Penn State – 34

500 FREESTYLE – FINAL

NCAA record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky – 2017

Meet record: 4:34.40, G Ryan – 2017

Pool record: 4:34.14, Allison Schmitt – 2010

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 4:37.89

2023 NCAA invite time: 4:41.09

Top 8:

Michigan sophomore Katie Crom dropped almost two seconds in the 500 free to claim the conference crown in 4:37.24 ahead of top-seeded Indiana junior Anna Peplowski (4:37.47).

Crom, the defending Big Ten champion in the 200 butterfly, added the 500 free title to her growing list of accolades after placing 3rd last year in a previous-best time of 4:39.05. Her best time this season before this morning (4:40.77 in prelims) was 4:41.21. Now she ranks 7th nationally this season in the event, putting her in the A-final conversation at NCAAs next month.

Peplowski was the only other swimmer under 4:40 in the final, shaving .16 seconds off her lifetime best from prelims (4:37.63) with a runner-up finish in 4:37.47.

Northwestern fifth-year Ayla Spitz, a transfer from Cal, tallied a season-best 4:40.28 to pull closer to her best time (4:38.05) from the 2021 Pac-12 Championships. Defending champion Abby Carlson of Wisconsin was more than a second slower in the final (4:41.39) than her 4:39.98 from prelims.

Even though Peplowski didn’t bring home the victory for the Hoosiers, they still scored big in this event thanks to Indiana junior Ching Hwee Gan (4:41.71), junior Elyse Heiser (4:41.94), and senior Ella Ristic (4:43.09).

200 IM – FINAL

NCAA record: 1:48.37, Kate Douglass – 2023

Meet record: 1:51.66, Beata Nelson, 2020

Pool record: 1:53.56, Julia Smit – 2010

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:53.66

2023 NCAA invite time: 1:56.90

Top 8:

Phoebe Bacon (Wisconsin) – 1:54.29 Josie Panitz (Ohio State) – 1:55.31 Megan Van Berkom (Minnesota) – 1:55.88 Paige Hall (Ohio State) – 1:56.23 Stephanie Balduccini (Michigan) – 1:56.60 Callahan Dunn (Wisconsin) – 1:57.29 Devon Kitchel (Michigan) – 1:57.37 Claire Donan (Michigan) – 1:58.23

At long last, Wisconsin senior Phoebe Bacon is the Big Ten champion in the 200 IM.

After placing 2nd as a freshman, 3rd as a sophomore, and 2nd last year behind Ohio State’s Josie Panitz, Bacon got redemption this year with a winning time of 1:54.29 — more than a second ahead of Panitz (1:55.31). Bacon reached the wall within a second of her personal-best 1:53.56 from NCAAs last year, where she placed 5th.

Panitz settled for a runner-up finish at her final Big Tens, just about half a second ahead of Minnesota senior Megan Van Berkom (1:55.88). Van Berkom owns a best time of 1:54.92 from the 2022 Big Ten Championships, where she beat 2nd ahead of Bacon but behind Ohio State’s Kristen Romano.

50 FREESTYLE – FINAL

NCAA record: 20.57, Gretchen Walsh – 2024

Meet record: 21.28, Liz Li – 2018

Pool record: 21.48, Liz Li – 2017

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 21.63

2023 NCAA invite time: 22.15

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 1M DIVING – FINAL

Meet record: 376.10, Sarah Bacon – 2022

Pool record: 362.65, Yu (Shelly) Zhou – 2017

NCAA ‘A’ qualifying score: 265

Top 8:

400 MEDLEY RELAY — FINAL

NCAA record: 3:21.80, Virginia (2023)

Meet record: 3:26.35, Ohio State (2022)

Pool record: 3:25.71 (Beata Nelson/Lilly King/Maggie MacNeil/Siobhan Haughey, 2018)

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 3:31.38

2023 NCAA invite time: 3:32.90

Top 8: