Progress in 500 FR Has Anna Peplowski Looking Like a Three-Event Threat at NCAAs This Year

2024 WOMEN’S BIG TEN SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Indiana junior Anna Peplowski is emerging as an NCAA scoring threat in three individual events after blazing her second lifetime best in as many races at the 2024 Big Ten Championships.

Peplowski scored in both the 200 freestyle and 200 backstroke at last year’s NCAA Championships, but she’s looking increasingly likely to add the 500 free to her lineup this year. Despite only swimming the 500 free four times over the past four years, she has dropped 11 seconds in the event this season down to a personal-best 4:37.63 in prelims on Thursday morning.

Remarkably, Peplowski’s best 500 free time heading into this season was just 4:48.80 from last January. Now she ranks 7th nationally in the event with a time that would have placed 6th at NCAAs last year. Coming out of high school, the Illinois native was a sprint freestyle and backstroke specialist.

500 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

NCAA record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky – 2017

Big Ten Championships record: 4:34.40, G Ryan – 2017

Pool record: 4:34.14, Allison Schmitt – 2010

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 4:37.89

2023 NCAA invite time: 4:41.09

Top 8:

Peplowski posted another personal best in the 200 free on Wednesday night, leading off the Hoosiers’ 800 free relay (6:55.45) with a 1:42.04 to give them a lead they never relinquished. Only USC freshman Minna Abraham (1:41.38), Florida freshman Bella Sims (1:40.90), and Virginia junior Gretchen Walsh (1:40.23) have been faster so far this season. At NCAAs last year, Peplowski placed 6th in the 200 free (1:43.57), but she was quicker leading off Indiana’s 800 free relay in 1:42.86.

Peplowski is also ranked 13th nationally this season in the 200 back (1:52.94), not far off the time that placed her 9th at NCAAs last year (1:51.84).