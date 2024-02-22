Concord-Carlisle Claims MIAA Division I Girl’s State Championship Title in Dominant Fashion

MIAA Division I Girls State Championships

February 17, 2024

MIT Sports and Recreation Center, Cambridge, MA

Short Course Yards

Results

Led by multiple individual and relay wins, the Concord-Carlisle High School girl’s swimming and diving team ran away with the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) Division I Championship title, scoring 381 points after finishing in 4th place last year. Lincoln-Sudbury, the 2023 champions, finished in 2nd with 212 points.

Throughout the meet, Concord-Carlisle won all three relays and three athletes won individual titles. Starting off in the 200 medley relay, the team of Lilly Sollis, Ainsley Haut, Elizabeth Reiling, and Reese Phillips combined for a time of 1:50.26, narrowly ahead of Lincoln Sudbury (1:50.38).

Reiling then went on to win the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.48 and placed 3rd in the 100 freestyle (53.98). The 100 freestyle was won by Attleboro’s Zuri Ferguson with a time of 51.31, Ferguson also won the 100 backstroke in commanding fashion, swimming a time of 54.23 for the victory. Notably, Ferguson, a University of Florida commit, was the only repeat winner from last year’s State Championships, where she won the 100 backstroke as well.

Concord-Carlisle’s other individual winner in swimming was Alana Leen, who took 1st place in the 200 IM by over 2 seconds, posting a final time of 2:06.52. Leen also placed 2nd to Fergurson in the 100 backstroke with a time of 57.73.

In the 200 freestyle relay, the Concord-Carlisle team of Bea Turrettini, Caroline Hollywood, Tess Ward, and Leen combined for a time of 1:40.60 to take first place, with Leen splitting a 23.96 on the anchor leg. On the 400 freestyle relay, Leen dropped an impressive 52.29 anchor leg to combine with Turrettini, Phillips, and Reiling for the victory in a time of 3:36.82.

Another double-event winner for the day was Sharon sophomore Feining Haung, who claimed first in both the 100 butterfly (57.79) and 200 freestyle (1:54.27). Westfield High School’s Makayla Ellis finished 2nd to Haung in the 200 freestyle (1:54.43) before coming back to win the 500 freestyle (5:04.68). Newton South’s Emma Miner took the final individual event of the day with a victory in the 100 breaststroke, touching in a time of 1:05.58.

On the diving boards, Concord-Carlisle junior Maisey O’Donnell posted a score of 468.55 to claim the top spot in the 1M diving event after finishing second last year. She narrowly beat Marshfield-Hanover’s Brenna Short (466.15) for the victory.

Top 5 Team Scores: