2024 Women’s Big Ten Champs: Ohio State Poised to Extend Lead (Day 3 Ups/Downs)

2024 WOMEN’S BIG TEN SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

If you’re unfamiliar with our up/downs, here’s a quick explanation:

“Up” = number of ‘A’ finalists for each team

“Mid” = number of ‘B’ finalists for each team

“Down” = number of ‘C’ finalists for each team

They’re presented in the format “up/mid/down”, which, for example, if a team had 2 ‘A’ finalists, 1 ‘B’ finalist, and 3 ‘C’ finalists in an event would be represented as “2/1/3.”

Now, before we get into the data from this morning’s prelims session, let’s quickly remind ourselves of the team scores heading into tonight’s finals session.

Team Scores After Day 2

Ohio State – 444 Michigan – 433 Indiana – 426 Wisconsin – 381.5 Minnesota – 286.5 Purdue – 199 Nebraska – 170 Penn State – 153 Iowa – 152 Northwestern – 148 Rutgers – 123 Illinois – 86

Ohio State holds an 11-point lead over Michigan through two days of action in West Lafayette, Indiana. The Hoosiers are only 18 points behind, but they would have been ahead if not for a disqualification in Thursday night’s 400 medley relay. Wisconsin is almost 100 points ahead of Minnesota for 4th place.

The Buckeyes are expected to separate themselves from the pack further on Friday night as they boast 16 A-finalists across the six individual events contested today. Indiana is next with 10 “ups” while Michigan has eight.

Day 3 Ups/Mids/Downs

All 100 Fly 400 IM 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back 3 mtr Diving Ohio State 16/2/3 4/0/0 4/1/0 1/0/1 3/0/0 3/0/1 1/1/1 Indiana 10/9/0 0/2/0 1/3/0 3/1/0 1/2/0 2/0/0 3/1/0 Michigan 8/7/5 3/1/1 1/1/1 2/2/2 1/0/0 1/1/0 0/2/1 Minnesota 5/5/6 1/0/2 1/1/1 0/1/0 0/1/1 1/2/1 2/0/1 Wisconsin 4/4/5 0/1/0 1/1/1 1/2/2 1/0/0 1/0/2 0/0/0 Purdue 2/4/5 0/0/0 0/1/0 0/0/1 0/1/2 0/1/1 2/1/1 Northwestern 1/4/3 0/0/0 0/0/1 1/0/2 0/2/0 0/1/0 0/1/0 Rutgers 1/3/5 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/0/0 1/1/1 0/1/1 0/1/2 Nebraska 1/2/8 0/1/4 0/0/1 0/0/0 1/1/2 0/0/0 0/0/1 Penn State 0/6/1 0/2/0 0/0/1 0/1/0 0/0/0 0/2/0 0/1/0 Iowa 0/1/4 0/0/1 0/0/1 0/1/0 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/0/1 Illinois 0/1/3 0/1/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/2 0/0/1 0/0/0

Now, let’s take a look at the scored prelims session. Keep in mind, all this table represents is what the scoring would look like if the placement from this morning stayed exactly where it was tonight during finals. That won’t happen but it’s still a good exercise for getting an idea of what the projected scores will look like after tonight’s session.

Scored Day 3 Prelims By Event

Ohio State Indiana Michigan Minnesota Wisconsin Purdue Northwestern Penn State Nebraska Rutgers Iowa Illinois 100 Fly 104.0 36.0 97.0 33.0 14.0 0 0 30 30 0 6 12 400 IM 109.0 79.0 41.0 54.0 43.0 12.0 1.0 2 9 5 7 0 200 Free 29.0 94.0 95.0 11.0 68.0 6.0 31.0 15 0 0 13 0 100 Breast 82.0 58.0 24.5 20.0 26.0 25.0 31.0 0 46 46.5 0 3 100 Back 80.0 56.0 40.0 52.0 41.0 21.0 20.0 27 0 20 4 1 3 mtr Diving 46.0 97.0 30.0 53.0 0.0 71.0 15.0 20 9 17 4 0

One small thing to note: For diving, there is no ‘C’ final at this meet, but the events are still scored out to 24th. That means that those who finished 17th-24th in prelims this morning are locked into those places and there will be no movement.

Here is a look at the scored prelims totals for the session for each team.

Scored Day 3 Prelims Total

Women 1. Ohio State: 450.0 2. Indiana: 420.0 3. Michigan: 327.5 4. Minnesota: 223.0 5. Wisconsin: 192.0 6. Purdue: 135.0 7. Northwestern: 98.0 8. Penn State: 94.0 9. Nebraska: 94.0 10. Rutgers: 88.5 11. Iowa: 34.0 12. Illinois: 16.0

Finally, let’s take a look at this morning’s scored prelims added into the actual scores from last night, which will give us an idea of what the scores will look like after tonight based on where things stand now. Keep in mind, there is also the 200 free relay tonight — an Ohio State specialty — which isn’t being accounted for in these projections.

At the top of the standings, Ohio State, Indiana, and Michigan are poised to extend their lead over Wisconsin. Minnesota could cut into the Badgers’ lead in the battle for 4th place, while Northwestern has an opportunity to leapfrog Iowa and Penn State lower down the standings during the third finals session.

Scored Prelims + Day 1 Actual