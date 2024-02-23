Johnny Crush Swims 42.99 in Kentucky State High School Prelims to Break State Record

Kentucky High School State Swimming & Diving Championships – Boys

February 22-23, 2024

Lancaster Aquatics Center University of Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Results on Meet Mobile: “2024 KHSAA Championships”

Boys’ Session

St. Xavier senior Johnny Crush, part of the Crush swimming dynasty, lit up the pool in the prelims session of the 2024 Kentucky High School State Swimming & Diving Championships on Friday.

Crush, older brother to National Age Group Record breaker Charlotte, is the top qualifier in the 100 free (42.99) and 100 back (46.33).

Both swims are new State Championship Records. The previous best in the 100 free was a 43.16 done by Hunter Tapp of Louisville – Trinity in 2019, while the previous mark in the 100 back was a 46.92 done by St. Xavier’s Will Cole in 2020.

In the case of the 100 free, it undercuts his own best time of 43.50 from Winter Juniors and is also a Kentucky Swimming LSC Record for the 15-18 age group.

Crush is committed to Army, where he’s going to have a massive and immediate impact, becoming a conference title contender immediately.

His St. Xavier teammate Thomas Mercer, a Virginia commit, also swam to two top seeds. He led the 200 IM in 1:45.38 and the 100 fly in 48.64. While neither is a personal best, the 200 IM swim undercuts Zach Hils‘ State Meet Record.

The St. Xavier boys are pursuing a 36th-straight Kentucky State Championship, and they’re well on their way after prelims. They have the top qualifier in all but two swimming events. That includes junior Alex Thiesing, who swam 1:37.79 in the 200 free and 4:28.19 in the 500 free,

Other Boys’ Meet Highlights:

Dunbar High's Seneca Oddo was the top qualifier int he 50 free in 20.11. He was followed by Kellie Tobergte in 20.96. Tobergte is just a freshman.

was the top qualifier int he 50 free in 20.11. He was followed by in 20.96. Tobergte is just a freshman. Oddo was also the fastest swimmer in heats of the 100 breaststroke, touching in 55.79.

The girls’ meet, including Charlotte Crush, is on Saturday.