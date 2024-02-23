SwimSwam Pulse: 40.9% Think Claire Curzan’s Stock Rose Most At 2024 Worlds

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers who gained the most momentum in Doha:

Question: Which swimmer’s stock has risen the most at the 2024 World Championships?

RESULTS

While many top swimmers opted to sit out of the 2024 World Championships to not disrupt their Olympic preparation, others used the uniquely timed meet as a springboard to set themselves up for a run at Paris.

Looking solely at the women’s competition, nine of the 13 individual gold medalists won their first LC world title in Doha, while several others made their way to the podium for the first time.

Although all of those newly minted world champions picked up some steam and confidence heading into the run-up to the Olympics, the swimmer who stood above the rest was Claire Curzan.

Curzan failed to qualify for the U.S. World Championship team in 2023, having fallen ill shortly before the selection meet, and made a major change shortly thereafter when she opted to move on from Stanford and join the elite training environment at the University of Virginia.

Curzan had some promising swims in the back half of 2023 after joining UVA, but her newfound form came to the forefront in Doha.

The 19-year-old became the third swimmer in history to successfully sweep the 50, 100 and 200-meter distances of a single stroke at the World Championships, rocketing to a trio of best times in the backstroke events while adding a fourth gold on the U.S. mixed medley relay. She also won individual silver in the 100 fly and bronze in the mixed 400 free relay, breaking her medal tally up to six despite no opportunity to race in a female relay.

Curzan’s Doha Finals Performances:

Gold, 50 back – 27.43 (PB)

Gold, 100 back – 58.29 (PB)

Gold, 200 back – 2:05.77 (PB)

Gold, Mixed 400 Medley Relay – 56.54 fly split

Silver, 100 fly – 56.61

Bronze, Mixed 400 Free Relay – 53.82 split

In our latest poll asking readers whose stock rose the most in Doha (among a select group of female swimmers), Curzan came out on top at 40.9%.

The path to a berth on the U.S. team is still treacherous, but Curzan is now in a great position to crack the Olympic roster for a second time and if she does, especially if it’s in a backstroke race, an individual medal will be well within reach.

Finishing with the second-most votes in the poll was Angelina Köhler, who beat Curzan for gold in the 100 fly in a time of 56.28 after firing off a German Record of 56.11 in the semi-finals.

That time from the semis was faster than what Zhang Yufei went to win the world title in 2023 (56.12), catapulting Köhler into the medal conversation in Paris.

Receiving the third-most votes was China’s Tang Qianting, who emerged with the world title in the women’s 100 breast in a time of 1:05.27, which would’ve claimed silver comfortably in Fukuoka behind only the dominant Ruta Meilutyte, who was also in the field in Doha but finished 17th.

Tang also gave Meilutyte a scare in the 50 breast, winning silver in an Asian Record of 29.51, just shy of Meilutyte’s 29.40.

Also receiving a good chunk of votes was New Zealand’s Erika Fairweather, who won a trio of medals in the freestyle events, including gold and another sub-4:00 swim in the 400 free (3:59.44). Fairweather also earned silver in the 200 free and bronze in the 800 free.

Also featured in the poll was Australian youngster Iona Anderson, who may not have won individual gold but certainly put her name on the map after earning a pair of silvers behind Curzan in the 50 and 100 back. In the 50 back, the 18-year-old Anderson was only .02 shy of Curzan in 27.45, while in the 100 back she clocked 59.12.

Anderson also led off the Australian women’s medley relay in 59.20 as they ultimately won gold after a close battle with Sweden and Canada.

