2024 ACC Championships: Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs

2024 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

Team Scores Thru Day 3

Women:

Virginia — 846.5 Louisville — 683 NC State — 573 Duke — 433.5 North Carolina — 401.5 Virginia Tech — 308.5 Notre Dame — 276 Florida State — 266 Pitt — 226 Miami — 221 Georiga Tech — 220

Men:

NC State — 812.5 Notre Dame — 559.5 Virginia Tech — 469.5 Louisville — 458 Florida State — 386 North Carolina — 380 Virginia — 344.5 Pitt — 315 Georgia Tech — 309 Duke — 164 Miami — 94

Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs — Women

All 200 Fly 100 Back 100 Breast Platform Diving Virginia 8/3/1 4/0/0 1/1/0 3/1/0 0/1/1 NC State 7/4/3 0/2/1 4/1/1 1/0/1 2/1/0 Duke 6/1/2 2/0/0 1/0/1 1/1/0 2/0/1 UNC 4/4/3 1/0/1 1/2/0 1/2/1 1/0/1 Florida St 3/2/2 1/0/1 0/0/2 1/1/0 1/1/0 GT 2/4/3 0/2/2 0/0/0 1/1/0 1/1/1 VA Tech 2/3/2 0/1/0 1/1/1 0/0/0 1/1/1 Louisville 0/4/5 0/1/2 0/1/0 0/1/1 0/1/2 ND 0/3/4 0/1/0 0/1/1 0/0/3 0/1/0 PITT 0/2/5 0/1/1 0/0/1 0/0/2 0/1/1 Miami 0/1/1 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/1/0 0/0/0

Scored Prelims — Women

Virginia — 268 NC State — 238 Duke — 182 North Carolina — 170 Florida State — 128.5 Georgia Tech — 118.5 Louisville — 109 Virginia Tech — 83 Pitt — 59 Notre Dame — 56 Miami — 12

Score Prelims + Actual — Women

Virginia — 1114.5 NC State — 811 Louisville — 792 Duke — 615.5 North Carolina — 571.5 Florida State — 394.5 Virginia Tech — 391.5 Georgia Tech — 338.5 Notre Dame — 332 Pitt — 285 Miami — 233

After a massive showing in the 100 back where they put four women in the ‘A’ final, NC State is now expected to take over Louisville for the first time this meet. Meanwhile, Virginia remains dominant headed into the penultimate night of the meet.

Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs — Men

All 200 Fly 100 Back 100 Breast Platform Diving NC State 5/3/0 2/0/0 3/2/0 0/1/0 0/0/0 VA Tech 4/3/2 1/1/0 0/1/1 3/1/1 0/0/0 Virginia 3/4/2 1/1/1 1/1/1 1/2/0 0/0/0 Florida St 3/1/4 0/0/2 1/1/1 2/0/1 0/0/0 UNC 3/0/4 3/0/2 0/0/1 0/0/1 0/0/0 Louisville 2/6/3 0/4/1 1/0/1 1/2/1 0/0/0 ND 2/4/5 1/1/1 1/2/3 0/1/1 0/0/0 PITT 1/3/1 0/1/0 1/1/0 0/1/1 0/0/0 GT 1/0/3 0/0/1 0/0/0 1/0/2 0/0/0

Scored Prelims — Men

NC State — 179.0 Virginia — 152.0 Louisville — 150.5 Notre Dame — 144.0 Virginia Tech — 140.5 Florida State — 105.0 North Carolina — 96.0 Pitt — 74.0 Georgia Tech — 45.0

Score Prelims + Actual — Men

NC State — 991.5 Notre Dame — 703.5 Virginia Tech — 610 Louisville — 608.5 Virginia — 496.5 Florida State — 491 North Carolina — 476 Pitt — 389 Georgia Tech — 354 Duke — 164 Miami — 94

Although Notre Dame only qualified two swimmers for ‘A’ finals on Friday, morning, the team’s depth propelled it to keep a hold on that second-place spot. Meanwhile, Virginia had its’ best morning so far, and it is projected to move from seventh to fifth after finals.

Notably, Duke did not qualify a single swimmer into a final.