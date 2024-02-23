Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 ACC Championships: Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs

Yanyan Li
by Yanyan Li

February 23rd, 2024

2024 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

Team Scores Thru Day 3

Women:

  1. Virginia — 846.5
  2. Louisville — 683
  3. NC State — 573
  4. Duke — 433.5
  5. North Carolina — 401.5
  6. Virginia Tech — 308.5
  7. Notre Dame — 276
  8. Florida State — 266
  9. Pitt — 226
  10. Miami — 221
  11. Georiga Tech — 220

Men:

  1. NC State — 812.5
  2. Notre Dame — 559.5
  3. Virginia Tech — 469.5
  4. Louisville — 458
  5. Florida State — 386
  6. North Carolina — 380
  7. Virginia — 344.5
  8. Pitt — 315
  9. Georgia Tech — 309
  10. Duke — 164
  11. Miami — 94

Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs — Women

All 200 Fly 100 Back 100 Breast Platform Diving
Virginia 8/3/1 4/0/0 1/1/0 3/1/0 0/1/1
NC State 7/4/3 0/2/1 4/1/1 1/0/1 2/1/0
Duke 6/1/2 2/0/0 1/0/1 1/1/0 2/0/1
UNC 4/4/3 1/0/1 1/2/0 1/2/1 1/0/1
Florida St 3/2/2 1/0/1 0/0/2 1/1/0 1/1/0
GT 2/4/3 0/2/2 0/0/0 1/1/0 1/1/1
VA Tech 2/3/2 0/1/0 1/1/1 0/0/0 1/1/1
Louisville 0/4/5 0/1/2 0/1/0 0/1/1 0/1/2
ND 0/3/4 0/1/0 0/1/1 0/0/3 0/1/0
PITT 0/2/5 0/1/1 0/0/1 0/0/2 0/1/1
Miami 0/1/1 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/1/0 0/0/0

Scored Prelims — Women

  1. Virginia — 268
  2. NC State — 238
  3. Duke — 182
  4. North Carolina — 170
  5. Florida State — 128.5
  6. Georgia Tech — 118.5
  7. Louisville — 109
  8. Virginia Tech — 83
  9. Pitt — 59
  10. Notre Dame — 56
  11. Miami — 12

Score Prelims + Actual — Women

  1. Virginia — 1114.5
  2. NC State — 811
  3. Louisville — 792
  4. Duke — 615.5
  5. North Carolina — 571.5
  6. Florida State — 394.5
  7. Virginia Tech — 391.5
  8. Georgia Tech — 338.5
  9. Notre Dame — 332
  10. Pitt — 285
  11. Miami — 233

After a massive showing in the 100 back where they put four women in the ‘A’ final, NC State is now expected to take over Louisville for the first time this meet. Meanwhile, Virginia remains dominant headed into the penultimate night of the meet.

Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs — Men

All 200 Fly 100 Back 100 Breast Platform Diving
NC State 5/3/0 2/0/0 3/2/0 0/1/0 0/0/0
VA Tech 4/3/2 1/1/0 0/1/1 3/1/1 0/0/0
Virginia 3/4/2 1/1/1 1/1/1 1/2/0 0/0/0
Florida St 3/1/4 0/0/2 1/1/1 2/0/1 0/0/0
UNC 3/0/4 3/0/2 0/0/1 0/0/1 0/0/0
Louisville 2/6/3 0/4/1 1/0/1 1/2/1 0/0/0
ND 2/4/5 1/1/1 1/2/3 0/1/1 0/0/0
PITT 1/3/1 0/1/0 1/1/0 0/1/1 0/0/0
GT 1/0/3 0/0/1 0/0/0 1/0/2 0/0/0

Scored Prelims — Men

  1. NC State — 179.0
  2. Virginia — 152.0
  3. Louisville — 150.5
  4. Notre Dame — 144.0
  5. Virginia Tech — 140.5
  6. Florida State — 105.0
  7. North Carolina — 96.0
  8. Pitt — 74.0
  9. Georgia Tech — 45.0

Score Prelims + Actual — Men

  1. NC State — 991.5
  2. Notre Dame — 703.5
  3. Virginia Tech — 610
  4. Louisville — 608.5
  5. Virginia — 496.5
  6. Florida State — 491
  7. North Carolina — 476
  8. Pitt — 389
  9. Georgia Tech — 354
  10. Duke — 164
  11. Miami — 94

Although Notre Dame only qualified two swimmers for ‘A’ finals on Friday, morning, the team’s depth propelled it to keep a hold on that second-place spot. Meanwhile, Virginia had its’ best morning so far, and it is projected to move from seventh to fifth after finals.

Notably, Duke did not qualify a single swimmer into a final.

0
