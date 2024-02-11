Angelina Köhler Lowers German Record in 100 Fly Semis (56.11), Would’ve Won ’23 World Title

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Angelina Köhler continued her quest to become Germany’s first female world champion in 15 years, leading the 100-meter butterfly semifinals with a national record of 56.11 on Sunday in Doha.

Köhler, 23, clocked a German record of 56.41 to lead prelims this morning, marking her first time under 57 seconds. Heading into the 2024 World Championships, her lifetime best stood at 57.05 from last year’s Worlds, where she placed 5th just .44 seconds off the podium. She now ranks as the ninth-fastest performer of all time.

Splits Comparison:

2023 Worlds Semis and Finals 2024 Worlds Prelims 2024 Worlds Semis 50m 26.47 26.51 26.26 100m 30.58 29.90 29.85 Final Time 57.05 56.41 56.11

Only one woman has been faster than Köhler this season: China’s Zhang Yufei with her 55.86 from the Asian Games last September. Notably, Köhler’s semifinal-leading 56.11 would have won the 2023 world title .01 seconds ahead of Zhang (56.12).

Köhler’s toughest challenger for Monday’s 100 fly crown is expected to be 19-year-old American Claire Curzan, who qualified 2nd in Sunday’s semifinals with a 57.06. Curzan has been as fast as 56.35 at the 2022 U.S. International Team Trials.

WOMEN’S 100-METER BUTTERFLY – SEMIFINALS

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Köhler’s trajectory is promising for her chances of medaling at the Olympics this summer, but the 100 fly field in Paris will likely look a lot different than Doha. Just ask Torri Huske, who blasted a 55.73 at the last Olympics only to miss the podium behind Emma McKeon (55.72), Zhang (55.64), and Maggie MacNeil (55.59). Kate Douglass could also join the list of medal contenders this time around.

Köhler wasn’t the only woman who lowered her own German record during the first finals session on Sunday. Isabel Gose, 21, blasted a personal-best 4:02.39 in the 400 freestyle to capture the bronze medal behind China’s Li Bingjie (4:01.62) and New Zealand’s Erika Fairweather (3:59.44).

WOMEN’S 400-METER FREESTYLE – FINAL

Final:

Erika Fairweather (NZL) — 3:59.44 Li Bingjie (CHN)– 4:01.62 Isabel Gose (GER) — 4:02.39 Maria Fernanda De Oliveria Da Silva Costa (BRA) — 4:02.86 Gabrielle Roncatto (BRA) — 4:04.18 Yang Peiqi (CHN) — 4:05.73 Eve Thomas (NZL) — 4:05.87 Agostina Hein (ARG) — 4:10.33

Gose’s previous best was a 4:03.02 from the 2023 World Championships semifinals, where she qualified 4th before placing 7th in the final (4:05.27). This time, she saved her best for last, and it paid off with her first Worlds medal.

Gose is the first German medalist in the women’s 400 free since Hannah Stockabuer won the 2003 world title.