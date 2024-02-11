Angelina Koehler Crushes Her Own German Record, Moves into Medal Convo for Paris

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

German swimmer Angelina Koehler has thrown her hat in the ring for an increasingly-competitive women’s 100 fly at the Olympics after swimming a new German Record of 56.41 on Sunday morning at the World Championships.

The time breaks her own German Record of 57.05 done at last year’s World Championships. Alexandra Wenk, who swam 57.70 at the 2016 German Nationals, was the most recent national record holder.

The gap for Koehler was all in the back 50.

Splits Comparison:

Old Record New Record 2023 Worlds Semis and Finals 2024 Worlds Prelims 50m 26.47 26.51 100m 30.58 29.90 Final Time 57.05 56.41

Note: Koehler swam the exact same time with the exact same splits at the 2023 World Championships in the semi-finals and finals.

Koehler’s time makes her the 15th-best performer in history, nudging ahead of American Kate Douglass. It also lines up Koehler to become the first female German World Champion since Britta Steffen swept the 50 and 100 free, both in World Records, in 2009. The 2nd seed into Sunday’s semifinals is Sweden’s Louise Hansson more than a second back in 57.45.

Koehler is the now 3rd in the world this season and ranks 4th during the Olympic qualifying period.

Koehler first began to march up the rankings in April 2019, when she broke through with a 57.85, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, she stalled out. She wasn’t able to go a best time again until four years later, in April 2023, when she marked a 57.22 for her first German Record in the event.

Since then, she has been under Wenk’s former German Record seven times, including with a 5th-place finish at last year’s World Championships.

Semi-finals of this event will be held on Saturday evening in Doha with the medal round coming Monday.