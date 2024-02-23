2024 Women’s Big Ten Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2024 WOMEN’S BIG TEN SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 Prelims Heat Sheet

Four-time defending champion Ohio State is clinging to an 11-point lead over Michigan after two days of action thanks to a momentum-shifting 400 medley relay disqualification by Indiana on Thursday night.

Friday morning’s slate includes prelims of the 100 butterfly, 400 IM, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, and 100 backstroke along with 3-meter diving. Stay tuned with live updates on the busy session below:

Team Scores After Day 2

Ohio State – 444 Michigan – 433 Indiana – 426 Wisconsin – 381.5 Minnesota – 286.5 Purdue – 199 Nebraska – 170 Penn State – 153 Iowa – 152 Northwestern – 148 Rutgers – 123 Illinois – 86

100 Butterfly – Prelims

NCAA record: 48.25, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2024

Big Ten record: 48.89, Maggie MacNeil (Michigan) – 2021

Meet record: 49.42, Maggie MacNeil (Michigan) – 2020

Pool record: 50.09, Maggie MacNeil (Michigan) – 2018

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 50.69

Time to qualify for 2023 NCAAs: 52.20

Top 8:

400 IM – Prelims

NCAA record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018

Big Ten record: 4:01.35, Calypso Sheridan (Northwestern) – 2019

Meet record: 4:01.41, Allysa Vavra – 2012

Pool record: 4:00.90, Julia Smit – 2010

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 4:03.62

Time to qualify for 2023 NCAAs: 4:11.36

Top 8:

200 Freestyle – Prelims

NCAA record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin – 2015

Big Ten record: 1:40.69, Siobhan Haughey – 2018

Meet record: 1:41.57, Siobhan Haughey – 2019

Pool record: 1:42.49, Siobhan Haughey – 2017

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:42.84

Time to qualify for 2023 NCAAs: 1:45.31

Top 8:

100 Breaststroke – Prelims

NCAA record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019

Big Ten record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019

Meet record: 55.88, Lilly King – 2019

Pool record: 56.30, Lilly King – 2017

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 58.02

Time to qualify for 2023 NCAAs: 59.73

Top 8:

100 Backstroke – Prelims

NCAA record: 48.26, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2023

Big Ten record: 49.18, Beata Nelson – 2019

Meet record: 49.70, Beata Nelson – 2020

Pool record: 50.84, Gemma Spofforth – 2010

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 50.88

Time to qualify for 2023 NCAAs: 52.36

Top 8:

3-Meter Diving – Prelims

Meet record: 436.7, Sarah Bacon – 2022

Pool record: 415.5, Kelci Bryant

NCAA ‘A’ qualifying score: 280

Top 8: