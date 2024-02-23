2024 Women’s Big Ten Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2024 WOMEN’S BIG TEN SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Feb. 21-24, 2024
- Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center
- West Lafayette, Indiana
- Defending champions:
- Women: Ohio State (4x)
- SCY (25 yards)
Four-time defending champion Ohio State is clinging to an 11-point lead over Michigan after two days of action thanks to a momentum-shifting 400 medley relay disqualification by Indiana on Thursday night.
Friday morning’s slate includes prelims of the 100 butterfly, 400 IM, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, and 100 backstroke along with 3-meter diving. Stay tuned with live updates on the busy session below:
Team Scores After Day 2
- Ohio State – 444
- Michigan – 433
- Indiana – 426
- Wisconsin – 381.5
- Minnesota – 286.5
- Purdue – 199
- Nebraska – 170
- Penn State – 153
- Iowa – 152
- Northwestern – 148
- Rutgers – 123
- Illinois – 86
100 Butterfly – Prelims
- NCAA record: 48.25, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2024
- Big Ten record: 48.89, Maggie MacNeil (Michigan) – 2021
- Meet record: 49.42, Maggie MacNeil (Michigan) – 2020
- Pool record: 50.09, Maggie MacNeil (Michigan) – 2018
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 50.69
- Time to qualify for 2023 NCAAs: 52.20
Top 8:
400 IM – Prelims
- NCAA record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018
- Big Ten record: 4:01.35, Calypso Sheridan (Northwestern) – 2019
- Meet record: 4:01.41, Allysa Vavra – 2012
- Pool record: 4:00.90, Julia Smit – 2010
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 4:03.62
- Time to qualify for 2023 NCAAs: 4:11.36
Top 8:
200 Freestyle – Prelims
- NCAA record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin – 2015
- Big Ten record: 1:40.69, Siobhan Haughey – 2018
- Meet record: 1:41.57, Siobhan Haughey – 2019
- Pool record: 1:42.49, Siobhan Haughey – 2017
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:42.84
- Time to qualify for 2023 NCAAs: 1:45.31
Top 8:
100 Breaststroke – Prelims
- NCAA record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019
- Big Ten record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019
- Meet record: 55.88, Lilly King – 2019
- Pool record: 56.30, Lilly King – 2017
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 58.02
- Time to qualify for 2023 NCAAs: 59.73
Top 8:
100 Backstroke – Prelims
- NCAA record: 48.26, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2023
- Big Ten record: 49.18, Beata Nelson – 2019
- Meet record: 49.70, Beata Nelson – 2020
- Pool record: 50.84, Gemma Spofforth – 2010
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 50.88
- Time to qualify for 2023 NCAAs: 52.36
Top 8:
3-Meter Diving – Prelims
- Meet record: 436.7, Sarah Bacon – 2022
- Pool record: 415.5, Kelci Bryant
- NCAA ‘A’ qualifying score: 280
Top 8: