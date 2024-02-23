Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 NEC Championships: Defending Champ CCSU Moves Atop Women’s Ranking, Howard Leads Men’s

2024 NORTHEAST CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS 

The Howard men retained their spot atop of the team standings, while defending women’s champions CCSU moved into the lead on Day 3 of the NEC Championships. 

The 3rd finals session was highlighted by a meet record in the men’s 100 butterfly by Wagner’s Jasu Ovaskanien. After breaking Mark-Anthony Beckles’ 2023 meet record of 48.33 with his 47.48 in prelims, Ovaskanien dropped a massive swim in finals to post another meet record of 46.92, earning himself an NCAA B-cut in the process. Notably, runner-up Taj Benton from Howard also dipped under the previous meet record with his time of 48.05. Another Wagner swimmer, Kaan Nalcaci, finished 3rd with a time of 48.47. 

LIU saw two individual event winners on night 3 on the men’s side. In the men’s 400 IM, Daniel Chocano Fernandez held off Wager’s Russel Gavino to touch first in a time of 3:58.95. Gavino himself managed to come into the wall with a time of 4:00.07, with Howard’s Luke-Kennedy Thompson rounding out the podium in 4:01.38. LIU’s other winner was Emilio Garcia, who took first in the men’s 200 freestyle by 1.5 seconds. Garcia touched first in a time of 1:38.80, dropping almost 2 seconds from his prelims time. Wagner’s Ruber Van Gool took second with a time of 1:40.08, also dropping 2 seconds from prelims, while Howard’s Tai Afrik touched 3rd in a time of 1:41.08. 

Howard earned the school’s first relay victory of the weekend via a first place finish in the men’s 200 freestyle relay. The team of Arion Solomon, Spencer Miles, Tristan Stevena, and Benton combined for a time of 1:21.09 to finish a half second ahead of Wagner (1:21.61). Howard saw 2 of their swimmers split under 20 seconds on the relay as Miles dropped a 19.94 on the second leg, while Benton anchored the race in a 19.76. Wagner’s Enrico Mancardo also dipped under 20 seconds on the anchor leg with a 19.96 split. LIU finished 3rd in the race with a time of 1:22.13.

On the diving boards, Le Moyne saw its first victory of the meet as Patrick Scott led the men’s 1M event with a commanding score of 275.45, nearly 20 points ahead of runner-up Jordan Walker from Howard (255.90). Walker previously won the 3M diving event on day 1 of competition. 

On the women’s side, CCSU utilized its depth to make a move on Howard in the points race, moving nearly 100 points ahead of Howard after sitting in second after day 2. 

CCSU got off to a quick start in the session with Gabi Wroblewski claiming the first event of the night via the 400 IM. Wroblewski led the race from start to finish to take a commanding victory over the field with a time of 4:24.38. Her nearest competitor, St. Francis’ Sara Turner touched 2nd with a time of 4:28.83, only .01 ahead of Wagner’s Bree Andreson (4:28.84). 

LIU’s Allie Bashor claimed the top spot in the women’s 100 butterfly with a time of 55.66, coming in a half second ahead of the field. CCSU’s Cassidy Stotler finished 2nd in a time of 56.12, while Wagner’s Rachael Harris rounded-out the podium with a time of 56.42, nearly a second faster than her time from prelims. 

CCSU’s depth was most apparent in the women’s 200 freestyle, where the team had 3 swimmers in the A-final. The race was won by Howard’s Zuzu Nwaeze, who touched in a time of 1:48.08, almost 2 seconds clear of the field. She was followed by Wagner’s Olivia Bishop (1:49.92), who touched just ahead of CCSU’s Shannon Welcome (1:50.28). CCSU also had the 6th and 8th-placed swimmers in the race, giving the team a huge boost in points. 

Howard also won the women’s 200 freestyle relay with the team of Nwaeze, Jasmine Morgan, Michaela Spears, and Kelsey Roberson combining for a time of 1:32.60 to drop nearly 4 seconds off of their seed time. The team was led by Nwaeze, who dropped a massive 22.82 on the first leg, just off of the 22.74 that she posted to set the meet record in the 50 freestyle on day 2. In a close race for second, St. Francis managed to hold off CCSU by .03, with the two schools posting times of 1:35.26 and 1:25.29, respectively. 

With 2 days left of competition, Howard maintains its lead in the men’s points race, though Wagner is still lurking only 60 points behind. Meanwhile, the women’s team race is still a toss-up between Howard and CCSU. 

Team Rankings Through Day 3 – Men

  1. Howard –502.5
  2. Wagner – 444
  3. Long Island – 307.5
  4. Le Moyne – 237

Team Rankings Through Day 3 – Women

  1. CCSU – 752.5
  2. Howard – 628
  3. Wagner – 542.5
  4. St. Francis – 533.5
  5. Sacred Heart – 489
  6. Long Island – 386
  7. Stonehill – 183.5
  8. Merrimack – 177
  9. Le Moyne – 156

 

