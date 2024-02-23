Dylan Felt’s 4:16.58 500 FR Among 3 Conference Records Set on Day 2 of the 2024 A-10 Champs

2024 ATLANTIC 10 CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM SCORES (THRU DAY 2)

MEN

George Washington – 283 Fordham – 177 St Bonaventure – 172 UMass – 169 George Mason – 155 La Salle – 139 Davidson – 125 Saint Louis – 86

WOMEN

George Washington – 330 Richmond – 180.5 Duquesne – 160 Fordham – 158 Davidson – 116 St Bonaventure – 110 UMass – 103.5 George Mason – 102.5 La Salle – 74.5 Rhode Island – 67 Saint Louis – 58

After a record-setting first day of the 2024 A-10 Championships, 3 more conference record fell on the 2nd day of the meet. Through day 2, George Washington has expanded their lead in both men’s and women’s team scoring, giving the Revolutionaries a ton of momentum heading into the final 2 days of the meet.

One of the records that fell came in the women’s 200 free, relay, where George Washington won in 1:30.48. Chloe Hernandez (23.07), Barbara Schaal (22.66), Marlee Rickert (22.25), and Moriah Freitas (22.50) teamed up to make it happen, cracking the previous A-10 Conference record of 1:30.84, which was set by Fordham back in 2020. Of note, the fastest split in the event came from UMass senior Maggie Desmond, who anchored her relay in 22.12.

George Washington was responsible for another A-1o record on the night, as senior Djurdje Matic won the men’s 50 free in 19.54. It was a very tight race, seeing La Salle sophomore Felix Jedbratt take 2nd in 19.62, Fordham grad student Guy Gropper come in 3rd with a 19.65, and George Washington sophomore Toni Gragoja finish 4th in 19.70.

The other A-10 conference record that fell yesterday came at the hands of Davidson sophomore Dylan Felt in arguably the best performance of the night. Felt won the men’s 500 free decisively, ripping a 4:16.58 touch touch 1st by more than 5 seconds. Moreover, he shattered the conference record of 4:19.21 with the swim.

George Washington was dominant in the women’s 500 free, posting a 1-2-3 finish. It was a great race between freshman Zoe Schneider and sophomore Ava Topolewski, who would finish 1st and 2nd in 4:44.37 and 4:44.44 respectively. The pair basically swam stroke-for-stroke through the entire race, as the biggest gap between them came at the 450-mark, where Schneider was just 0.54 seconds ahead. GWU sophomore Phoebe Wright came in 3rd with a 4:46.44.

Fordham picked up a win in the women’s 200 IM, where Ainhoa Martin swam a 1:58.25. She beat defending champion Julia Knox, a junior from George Washington, who set the A-10 conference record in the event last year when she won in 1:57.81. Last night, Knox clocked a 1:58.99 for 2nd.

In the men’s 200 IM, George Washington junior Connor Rodgers won comfortably. Rodgers swam a 1:44.74, narrowly missing the conference record of 1:44.72, which former Revolutionary Marek Osina clocked back in 2022. It was a 30.01 breast split that really set Rodgers apart from the rest of the field last night.

We had a tie in the women’s 50 free final last night, seeing Richmond freshman Melissa Nwakalor and George Mason junior Ali Tyler both finish in 22.78. Tyler is notably the conference record holder in the 50 free, having gone 22.29 in the event back at the 2022 A-10 Championships.

The Revolutionaries also picked up a win in the men’s 200 free relay. Toni Dragoja (19.84), Ganesh Sivaramakrishnan, Ethan Tulenko (20.01), and Djurdje Matic (19.08) combined for a 1:18.54, winning by half a second.

In the diving event of the day, women’s 1-meter, George Washington saw sophomore Olivia Paquette earn the win with a final score of 287.40.