2024 Ivy League Women’s Championships: Day 2 Up/Mid/Downs: Yale Makes Move on Brown

2024 IVY LEAGUE WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

THURSDAY EVENING HEAT SHEETS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers and divers in the A final, “Mid” to B finalists, and “Down” to C finalists.

Scores After Day 1

Princeton – 128 (tie) Brown / Harvard – 110 – Yale – 102 (tie) Cornell / Penn – 96 – Columbia – 94 Dartmouth – 92

Princeton continued to dominate this morning, placing 9 swimmers and 1 diver in A finals, 3 swimmers and 1 diver in B finals, and 1 swimmer in a C final. Most notably, the Tigers stuffed the 200 IM A final with 5 swimmers, effectively shutting out everyone but Yale (2) and Harvard (1).

Speaking of Yale and Harvard, they both did as we predicted (see Fan Guide!) and brought 6 divers each. Diving will reap big points for them: Yale (110) and Harvard (105) are expected to score three-figures in 1-meter diving tonight.

While Princeton seems to be on a different plane altogether this year, there are some exciting races going on for positions further down the ladder. To that end, Yale outscored the psych sheet by 28 points this morning, erasing the narrow lead Brown held in our predictions. Harvard and Columbia also did better than their seeds, and despite a DQ from first-year standout Veronique Rossouw in the 50 free, Princeton was up 16 points on the morning.

All eight teams will score in each event, save diving, where Cornell’s divers did not make finals.

Day 2 Ups/Mids/Downs

Team All 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free 1M Diving Princeton 10/4/1 1/2/1 5/0/0 3/1/0 1/1/0 Yale 7/7/0 2/1/0 2/2/0 0/2/0 3/2/0 Harvard 7/4/3 1/1/0 1/1/0 2/1/2 3/1/1 Brown 3/5/5 0/2/2 0/1/2 2/1/0 1/1/1 Penn 3/3/8 3/0/2 0/2/2 0/0/2 0/1/2 Columbia 1/4/7 1/1/1 0/1/1 0/1/2 0/1/3 Cornell 1/3/3 0/0/1 0/1/1 1/2/1 0/0/0 Dartmouth 0/2/5 0/1/1 0/0/2 0/0/1 0/1/1

Scoring Day 2 Prelims (plus 200 Free Relay as seeded)

Team All 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free 1M Diving 200 Free Relay Princeton 386 58 133 97 34 64 Yale 333 64 75 28 110 56 Harvard 320 42 42 76 106 54 Brown 229 46 19 66 50 48 Penn 203 92 42 4 21 44 Columbia 161 38 20 31 22 50 Cornell 126 2 19 53 0 52 Dartmouth 104 20 12 7 19 46

Projected Day 2 Scores