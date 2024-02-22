Did Gretchen Walsh Earn the Title of Fastest Woman Ever?

Tonight Gretchen Walsh broke two very big barriers. She became the first woman to ever swim a sub-20 50 free, splitting 19.95 from a relay swing, as well as swimming a 20.57 in the individual 50 free, lowering her own hours-old record by .2.

Obviously, she is the fastest woman to ever come through the NCAA ranks. But if we look at these swims from a global perspective, does this make Gretchen Walsh the fastest woman ever? Obviously, the rest of the world doesn’t compete in yards pools, so it’s hard to compare.

But here’s my short-and-sweet, American rationale: until Sarah Sjostrom competes in a yards meet, Gretchen Walsh has the crown for fastest ever.

Don’t confuse this for GREATEST SPRINTER ever. I’m not THAT boisterous about yards swimming. But come on… no other woman has gone 19. And it’s not even close.