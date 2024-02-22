Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 ACC Championships: Alex Walsh Scratches Day 3 Events, Luke Miller Picks 100 Fly

2024 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Gretchen Walsh will swim the 100 fly and Alex Walsh won’t swim at all individually on Thursday at the 2024 ACC Championships in Greensboro.

G. Walsh hasn’t dropped the 100 fly, meaning she will likely be out of tomorrow’s 100 back, while A. Walsh has scratched the 400 IM, 100 fly and 200 free, indicating she’ll swim either the 200 fly or 100 breast on Friday.

Other notable scratches include Virginia’s Ella Nelson dropping the women’s 200 free in favor of the 400 IM, while the likes of Kacper StokowskiYoussef Ramadan and Luke Miller have all dropped the men’s 200 free in favor of the 100 fly.

Miller has been 1:31 numerous times in the 200 free, but only 1:36.32 this season which had him down as the 30th seed compared to top billing in the 100 fly (44.17).

TOP 16 SCRATCHES

Women’s 400 IM

Men’s 400 IM

Women’s 100 Fly

Men’s 100 Fly

Women’s 200 Free

Men’s 200 Free

