2024 ACC Championships: Alex Walsh Scratches Day 3 Events, Luke Miller Picks 100 Fly

2024 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 20 to Saturday, February 24, 2023
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Defending Champions: NC State men / Virginia women
- Full Event Schedule
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Streaming
- Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap | Day 2 Finals Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Heat Sheet
Gretchen Walsh will swim the 100 fly and Alex Walsh won’t swim at all individually on Thursday at the 2024 ACC Championships in Greensboro.
G. Walsh hasn’t dropped the 100 fly, meaning she will likely be out of tomorrow’s 100 back, while A. Walsh has scratched the 400 IM, 100 fly and 200 free, indicating she’ll swim either the 200 fly or 100 breast on Friday.
Other notable scratches include Virginia’s Ella Nelson dropping the women’s 200 free in favor of the 400 IM, while the likes of Kacper Stokowski, Youssef Ramadan and Luke Miller have all dropped the men’s 200 free in favor of the 100 fly.
Miller has been 1:31 numerous times in the 200 free, but only 1:36.32 this season which had him down as the 30th seed compared to top billing in the 100 fly (44.17).
TOP 16 SCRATCHES
Women’s 400 IM
- #1 Alex Walsh (Virginia)
- #16 Summer Cardwell (Louisville)
Men’s 400 IM
- #10 Conall Monahan (NC State)
- #12 Lance Norris (NC State)
Women’s 100 Fly
- #8 Alex Walsh (Virginia)
- #11 Ella Welch (Louisville)
- #14 Tess Howley (Virginia)
Men’s 100 Fly
- #7 Peter Varjasi (FSU)
Women’s 200 Free
- #2 Alex Walsh (Virginia)
- #12 Ella Nelson (Virginia)
Men’s 200 Free
- #2 Kacper Stokowski (NC State)
- #5 Youssef Ramadan (VA Tech)
- #9 Sebastien Sergile (Virginia)
- #15 Noah Bowers (NC State)