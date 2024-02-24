2024 MW Champs Day 3: Nevada Freshman Scarlett Ferris Shatters MW Record with 51.49 100 BK

2024 MOUNTAIN WEST CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM SCORES THRU DAY 3

San Diego State – 944 UNLV – 881.5 Colorado State – 626 Fresno State – 572.5 Nevada – 567 Air Force – 517 Wyoming – 498 New Mexico – 299

The 3rd day of the 2024 Mountain West Championships saw San Diego State continue to lead, while UNLV is still hanging on close enough to make this a tight finish.

We saw a Mountain West Conference record fall on day 3, and it fell at the hands of a freshman. Scarlett Ferris, in her first year at Nevada, ripped a 51.49 in the 100 back, winning the race by half-a-second. She also blew away the conference record, which stood at 51.94 from 2014.

The Aztecs kicked off last night’s session with a win in the 200 free relay, seeing Meredith Smithbaker (22.41), Rachel Hubka (22.30), Avery Turney (22.60), and Alyssa Schiller (22.49) combine for a 1:29.80. The fastest split in the field came from UNLV’s Bridget Sullivan, who clocked a 22.16 on the Rebel’s 3rd leg.

UNLV would go on from there to see senior Blanka Bokros take the women’s 100 fly in 52.39. She was locked in a tight race with San Diego State senior Alex Roberts, as Bokros led her by just 0.02 seconds at the 50. Roberts would end up finishing 2nd in 52.96.

Colorado State’s Erin Dawson won the 400 IM, swimming a 4:11.13 to finish 1st by well over 2 seconds. She was out in 57.12 on fly, then split 1:04.16 on back, 1:12.15 on breast, and came home in a very quick 57.70 on free.

Wyoming freshman Tara Joyce, the winner of the 500 free ‘B’ final on day 2, claimed victory in the 200 free last night. Joyce clocked a 1:46.11, touching exactly 1 second off the Mountain West Conference record, which has stood since 2016. She was flying taking the race out, going 24.84, 26.77, and 26.71 on the first 3 50s. Joyce then faded on the final 50, coming home in 27.79.

San Diego State was then back on top, as sophomore Moa Bergdahl put up a speedy 59.97. She was out like a bullet, splitting 28.11 on the opening 50, then came home in 31.86 to get the job done. SDSU has a history of developing great breaststrokers, as Klara Thormalm holds the Mountain West conference record with a 58.68 from back in 2021.