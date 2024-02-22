2024 Mountain West Champs Day 1: Smithbaker’s 21.54 Anchor Propels SDSU to 200 Medley Win

2024 MOUNTAIN WEST CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM SCORES

San Diego State – 196 Wyoming – 152 Nevada – 151 UNLV – 144 Air Force – 126 Colorado State – 121 San Jose State – 119 Fresno State – 116 New Mexico – 108

The 2024 Mountain West Championships kicked off tonight at the CRWC Natatorium in Houston. Two-time defending champions San Diego State find themselves in the lead following the first day of the meet.

The meet kicked off with the 200 medley relay tonight. San Diego State would draw first blood, taking the race in 1:37.94. Alex Roberts clocked a 24.67 on back, Christina Williams split 27.44 on breast, Mai McKenna clocked a 24.29 fly split, and Meredith Smithbaker anchored in 21.54. The Aztecs were trailing both UNLV (1:38.41) and Nevada (1:38.52) at the 150 mark, however, Smithbaker’s anchor leg was enough for the Aztecs to take the lead and win by half a second.

There was also 1-meter diving tonight. UNLV’s Vika Yanovska won the event, racking up a final score of 330.80, which put her over San Diego State’s Valentina Lopez by 2.10 points.

The meet concluded tonight with the 800 free relay, where Wyoming won in 7:11.15. Carly Palmer (1:48.67), Kali Franckowiak (1:49.45), Maisyn Klimczak (1:47.29), and Tara Joyce (1:45.74) combined to get the job done. Colorado State got out to a lead thanks to Erin Dawson‘s 1:47.91 lead-off leg but would end up finishing in 5th (7:17.16). Of note, Joyce, who is a freshman, had the fastest split in the event tonight with her 1:45.74 anchor for Wyoming.