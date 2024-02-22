Jordan Crooks Clocks 17.99 50 Free, Fourth Sub-18 Swim Ever

2024 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- February 19 – February 24, 2024
- James E. Martin Aquatic Center — Auburn, AL
- Defending Champions:
- Women: Florida (1x)
- Men: Florida (11x)
- Start Times (CT): 9:30 am prelims/5:30 pm finals
- Day 1 (diving only): 11 am prelims/4:20 pm finals
- Day 2: 11 am prelims (diving only)/ 5 pm (relays only)
MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- NCAA Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018 NCAA Championships
- SEC Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018 NCAA Championships
- SEC Championship Record: 17.93, Jordan Crooks (TENN) — 2023
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 18.82
- 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 19.21
Top 8:
- Jordan Crooks (TENN) — 17.99
- Gui Caribe (TENN) — 18.70
- Josh Liendo (FLOR) — 18.83
- Adam Chaney (FLOR) — 18.91
- Logan Tirheimer (AUB) — 18.95
- Macguire McDuff (FLOR) — 18.98
- Jere Hribar (LSU) — 19.01
- Dillon Downing (UGA) — 19.13
On the second night of the 2024 SEC Championships, Tennessee junior Jordan Crooks won his third consecutive conference in the 50-yard freestyle. He recorded a time of 17.99, which is the fourth-fastest swim in history and also just the fourth sub-18 swim in history.
The other sub-18 swims came from Crooks’s 17.93 at least year’s SEC Championships, as well as Caeleb Dressel‘s 17.81 and 17.63 from 2018. Crooks remains the second-fastest performer in history behind Dressel.
All-Time Top Performances, Men’s 50-yard freestyle:
- Caeleb Dressel, Florida — 17.63 (2018)
- Caeleb Dressel, Florida — 17.81 (2018)
- Jordan Crooks, Tennessee — 17.93 (2023)
- Jordan Crooks, Tennessee — 17.99 (2024)
- Caeleb Dressel, Florida — 18.11 (2018)
Crooks swam a similarly-paced race compared to his personal best, taking things out just 0.01 of a second slower and coming home 0.05 seconds slower
Split Comparison:
|Jordan Crooks, 2024 SEC Championships
|Jordan Crooks, 2023 SEC Championships
|Caeleb Dressel, 2018 NCAA Championships
|8.63
|8.62
|8.48
|9.36
|9.31
|9.15
|17.99
|17.93
|17.63
Crooks won his race by nearly a second, with his teammate Gui Caribe taking second in a time of 18.70.
Crooks Paris podium 21.3 bless
The list is missing Crooks 18.06 from the relay lead off earlier. Dressel’s 18.11 has been knocked out of the top 5.