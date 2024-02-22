Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Jordan Crooks Clocks 17.99 50 Free, Fourth Sub-18 Swim Ever

Comments: 2
Yanyan Li
by Yanyan Li 2

February 21st, 2024 College, National, News, SEC

2024 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINAL

  • NCAA Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018 NCAA Championships
  • SEC Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018 NCAA Championships
  • SEC Championship Record: 17.93, Jordan Crooks (TENN) — 2023
  • 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 18.82
  • 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 19.21

Top 8:

  1. Jordan Crooks (TENN) — 17.99
  2. Gui Caribe (TENN) — 18.70
  3. Josh Liendo (FLOR) — 18.83
  4. Adam Chaney (FLOR) — 18.91
  5. Logan Tirheimer (AUB) — 18.95
  6. Macguire McDuff (FLOR) — 18.98
  7. Jere Hribar (LSU) — 19.01
  8. Dillon Downing (UGA) — 19.13

On the second night of the 2024 SEC Championships, Tennessee junior Jordan Crooks won his third consecutive conference in the 50-yard freestyle. He recorded a time of 17.99, which is the fourth-fastest swim in history and also just the fourth sub-18 swim in history.

The other sub-18 swims came from Crooks’s 17.93 at least year’s SEC Championships, as well as Caeleb Dressel‘s 17.81 and 17.63 from 2018. Crooks remains the second-fastest performer in history behind Dressel.

All-Time Top Performances, Men’s 50-yard freestyle:

  1. Caeleb Dressel, Florida — 17.63 (2018)
  2. Caeleb Dressel, Florida — 17.81 (2018)
  3. Jordan Crooks, Tennessee — 17.93 (2023)
  4. Jordan Crooks, Tennessee — 17.99 (2024)
  5. Caeleb Dressel, Florida — 18.11 (2018)

Crooks swam a similarly-paced race compared to his personal best, taking things out just 0.01 of a second slower and coming home 0.05 seconds slower

Split Comparison:

Jordan Crooks, 2024 SEC Championships Jordan Crooks, 2023 SEC Championships Caeleb Dressel, 2018 NCAA Championships
8.63 8.62 8.48
9.36 9.31 9.15
17.99 17.93 17.63

Crooks won his race by nearly a second, with his teammate Gui Caribe taking second in a time of 18.70.

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
uwk
3 minutes ago

Crooks Paris podium 21.3 bless

0
0
Reply
Sapiens Ursus
11 minutes ago

The list is missing Crooks 18.06 from the relay lead off earlier. Dressel’s 18.11 has been knocked out of the top 5.

1
-1
Reply

About Yanyan Li

Yanyan Li

Although Yanyan wasn't the greatest competitive swimmer, she learned more about the sport of swimming by being her high school swim team's manager for four years. She eventually ventured into the realm of writing and joined SwimSwam in January 2022, where she hopes to contribute to and learn more about …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!