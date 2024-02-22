Jordan Crooks Clocks 17.99 50 Free, Fourth Sub-18 Swim Ever

2024 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINAL

NCAA Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018 NCAA Championships

(FLOR) – 2018 NCAA Championships SEC Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018 NCAA Championships

(FLOR) – 2018 NCAA Championships SEC Championship Record: 17.93, Jordan Crooks (TENN) — 2023

(TENN) — 2023 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 18.82

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 19.21

Top 8:

On the second night of the 2024 SEC Championships, Tennessee junior Jordan Crooks won his third consecutive conference in the 50-yard freestyle. He recorded a time of 17.99, which is the fourth-fastest swim in history and also just the fourth sub-18 swim in history.

The other sub-18 swims came from Crooks’s 17.93 at least year’s SEC Championships, as well as Caeleb Dressel‘s 17.81 and 17.63 from 2018. Crooks remains the second-fastest performer in history behind Dressel.

All-Time Top Performances, Men’s 50-yard freestyle:

Crooks swam a similarly-paced race compared to his personal best, taking things out just 0.01 of a second slower and coming home 0.05 seconds slower

Split Comparison:

Jordan Crooks, 2024 SEC Championships Jordan Crooks, 2023 SEC Championships Caeleb Dressel, 2018 NCAA Championships 8.63 8.62 8.48 9.36 9.31 9.15 17.99 17.93 17.63

Crooks won his race by nearly a second, with his teammate Gui Caribe taking second in a time of 18.70.