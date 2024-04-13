2024 San Antonio PSS: Watch Torri Huske Rattle Her 100 Fly American Record (Day 3 Race Videos)

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

Day 3 Finals Heat Sheets

If you weren’t able to tune in live to the action from the San Antonio Pro Series, we’ve got you covered. Catch up on all the championship final races from Day 3: the 200 freestyle, 200 backstroke, 400 IM, and 100 butterfly.

We’re missing a couple championship final race videos, but will update as they become available.

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – Finals

World Record: 1:52.85, Mollie O’Callaghan (2023)

American Record: 1:53.61, Allison Schmitt (2012)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:54.13, Summer McIntosh (2023)

(2023) U.S Open Record: 1:54.13, Summer McIntosh (2023)

Top 8:

Siobhan Haughey led the women’s 200 freestyle from start to finish in San Antonio. She opened with a 26.95, opening up a lead as the only woman in the field sub-27 on the opening length. She flipped at the 100 mark in 55.78, under world record pace (where she often is at this point of the race).

Haughey held off Katie Ledecky over the last 50 meters. Ledecky split 29.18 on the final 50 meters but ran out of room to catch Haughey. Haughey won in 1:54.52, faster than she went to win her 200 freestyle world title in Doha.

Ledecky finished .45 seconds behind Haughey in a season-best 1:54.97, her first sub-1:56 outing of the season. Anna Peplowski swam a personal best to take 3rd. She swam 1:56.99, shaving three-hundredths off her personal best time.

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – Finals

*No race video yet, will update when available*

World Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (2009)

American Record: 1:42.96, Michael Phelps (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:44.82, Sun Yang (2016)

U.S Open Record: 1:44.10, Michael Phelps (2008)

Top 8:

Indiana’s Rafael Miroslaw jumped on the men’s 200 freestyle from the start, opening in 24.03. He continued to press his advantage, flipping at the 100 in 50.36. At the halfway point, he was 1.47 seconds ahead of Carson Foster.

He had to fight to hold off everyone else, as at 28.04 he had the slowest closing 50 meters of anyone else in the field. Miroslaw held on for the win in a 1:46.11; a solid in-season time for him that is not too far away from the season-best 1:45.84 he swam at 2024 Worlds.

Foster sat in second for the entire race. He touched .47 seconds back from Miroslaw with a 1:46.58, which is a new season-best for him. Kieran Smith took third in 1:47.41, getting his hand on the wall .01 seconds ahead of Luca Urlando.

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – Finals

World Record: 2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown (2023)

American Record: 2:03.35, Regan Smith (2019)

(2019) Pro Swim Series Record: 2:03.99, Regan Smith (2024)

(2024) U.S Open Record: 2:03.80, Regan Smith (2023)

Top 8:

Regan Smith (UN) — 2:05.46 Phoebe Bacon (WISC) — 2:07.24 Claire Curzan (UN) — 2:07.64 Rhyan White (WOLF) — 2:09.35 Kennedy Noble (NCS) — 2:09.44 Aviv Barzelay (TAMU) — 2:11.89 Roos Rottink (MTAC) — 2:13.30 Mabel Koff (NBAC) — 2:14.10

The American record holder Regan Smith powered out to the lead with a 29.34 opening 50, then followed up in 31.13. That gave her a 100 split of 1:00.47 and a lead of 1.24 seconds ahead of Phoebe Bacon. Smith extended her lead over Bacon on the third 50 with a 32.29. She came home in 32.70 for an overall time of 2:05.46.

Bacon finished second in a season-best 2:07.24, improving from the 2:07.49 that she swam at the U.S. Open in December 2023. Bacon kept herself ahead of Claire Curzan down the stretch; Curzan touched four-tenths behind Bacon in 2:07.64. Both Smith and Curzan will race the 100 butterfly later this session.

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – Finals

*No race video yet, will update when available*

World Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

American Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:55.04, Xu Jiayu (2017)

U.S Open Record: 1:53.08, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

Top 8:

Hunter Tapp (WOLF) — 1:58.52 Jack Aikins (UN) — 1:58.81 Gavin Keogh (FAC) — 1:59.19 David Gerchik (UN) — 1:59.98 Hayden Kwan (USC) — 2:00.45 Baylor Stanton (GA) — 2:01.70 Nico Garcia (VT) — 2:02.30 Michael Hochwalt (SWAT) — 2:04.01

Jack Aikins led through the first 150 meters of the race, splitting 27.58/29.65/30.51. He held a .47 second lead over Gavin Keogh as he made the final turn. But Hunter Tapp had something to say about that. He charged over the final 50, splitting a speedy 29.64.

Tapp went by Aikins as they went under the flags, earning the win in a season-best time of 1:58.52.

Aikins finished with a 1:58.81, splitting 30.98 on the final 50 which did the job to keep him ahead of Keogh. This was a huge swim for Keogh, who broke the 2:00 barrier for the first time, popping a 1:59.19 to round out the podium. His previous best stood at 2:00.64 from August 2023.

WOMEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – Finals

*No race video yet, will update when available*

World Record: 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (2023)

(2023) American Record: 4:31.12, Katie Hoff (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 4:31.07, Katinka Hosszu (2015)

U.S Open Record: 4:28.61, Summer McIntosh (2022)

Top 8:

Anastasia Gorbenko (UN) — 4:38.89 Sydney Pickrem (AGS) — 4:44.16 Ella Nelson (UVA) — 4:45.08 Bailey Andison (CAMO) — 4:46.35 Giulia Goerigk (TAMU) — 4:46.81 Caroline Bricker (UN) — 4:50.27 Lucy Bell (UN) — 4:50.29 Applejean Gwinn (SAND) — 4:51.48

Anastasia Gorbenko, who picked up the silver medal in this event at 2024 Worlds, didn’t waste any time in this San Antonio final. Gorbenko opened in a 1:03.05 butterfly, then followed up with 1:13.08/1:18.29/1:04.47.

She stopped the clock at 4:38.89, about a second and a half off her PB from 2024 Worlds.

Sydney Pickrem took second place, 5.27 seconds behind Gorbenko. Pickrem clocked 4:44.16, making her move to pass Virginia’s Ella Nelson on the tail end of the breaststroke leg with a 1:05.61 split. Nelson took 3rd place in a season-best 4:45.08.

MEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – Finals

World Record: 4:02.50, Leon Marchand (2023)

(2023) American Record: 4:03.84, Michael Phelps (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 4:07.80, Leon Marchand (2023)

(2023) U.S Open Record: 4:05.25, Michael Phelps (2008)

Top 8:

Leon Marchand (UN) — 4:11.21 Chase Kalisz (UN) — 4:12.45 Jay Litherland (UN) — 4:16.61 Bobby Finke (SPA) — 4:18.04 Danny Berlitz (WVU) — 4:20.93 Tommy Bried (UOFL) — 4:23.01 Grant Sanders (FAST) — 4:29.22 Michael Hochwalt (SWAT) — 4:30.61

Leon Marchand led the entire way in the men’s 400 IM, adding another win to his San Antonio resume. Marchand kicked things off with a 56.23 butterfly leg, leading Chase Kalisz‘s 56.94. They were the only two to take the race out under 57 seconds, putting themselves ahead of Jay Litherland‘s 57.23.

Marchand widened his lead on the backstroke leg, splitting 1:04.21. Then, he swam 1:10.09/1:00.68 on the back half of the race. He earned the win in a 4:11.21, cracking the top 10 list in the world this season at 9th.

Each of the top three swimmers in this race were largely in their own races. 1.24 seconds behind Marchand, Kalisz finished second in 4:12.45. Then it was Litherland for thirdin 4:16.61, more than four seconds behind Kalisz with a 4:16.61.

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – Finals

World Record: 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

American Record: 55.64, Torri Huske (2022)

(2022) Pro Swim Series Record: 56.13, Torri Huske (2024)

U.S Open Record: 55.66, Torri Huske (2021)

Top 8:

Torri Huske put together a huge swim for her in the women’s 100 butterfly. Gretchen Walsh led at the turn, splitting 25.84. Huske was running second with a 25.96 and the two had already separated themselves from the rest of the field, as Beata Nelson was 3rd at the turn in 27.02.

Huske made her move on the second half of the race. She split 29.72 on the way home, pushing ahead for the win in a speedy 55.68. Not only does that swim lower the Pro Series Record she set this season by .45 seconds, it’s also just .04 seconds off her American record. This is also Huske’s first 55-point outing since 2022, which she pointed out herself in her post-race interview.

For her part, Walsh turned in a personal best of 56.14, chopping two-tenths off her personal best, which was 56.34. That time makes her the third-fastest American all-time in the event.

On the second swim of her 200 backstroke/100 butterfly double, Curzan finished third in 57.63.

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – Finals

Top 8:

Top 8:

Caeleb Dressel (GSC) / Hubert Kos (UN) — 50.84 (tie) Eric Friese (GSC) — 51.84 Bjoern Kammann (TENN) — 52.45 Youssef Ramadan (VT) — 52.59 Zach Harting (CARD) — 52.94 Finn Brooks (IU) — 53.26 Tobias Schulrath (GER) — 53.36

In lane 4, Hubert Kos was first to the 50-meter mark in 23.70. He was followed by Finn Brooks (23.89) and Eric Friese (24.18). Caeleb Dressel was back in fifth with a 24.37 split.

Like we’ve gotten used to seeing him do, Dressel pushed the back half of the race. He powered through the field with a 26.47 closing split–the fastest in the field by .67 seconds. He pulled even with Kos and at the touch, there was nothing to separate them. Both stopped the clock at 50.84, which is the third fastest time in the world this season.

It’s a strong swim for both swimmers. It’s a lifetime best for Kos, beating the 51.23 that he put up in prelims and breaking 51 seconds for the first time. He came into the day with a 51.33 PB from the 2022 European Championships.

And for Dressel, it’s another time that’s his best since returning to the sport. He was 51.27 at the Westmont Pro Series, so this is his first time sub-51 since his return. Dressel’s fellow Gator Eric Friese took third in 51.84 and was the only other swimmer in the field to break 52 seconds in the final.