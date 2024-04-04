Noe Ponti Puts Up 22.91 50 Fly Record During Heats Of Swiss Championships (Video)

2024 SWISS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, April 4th – Sunday, April 7th
- Uster, Switzerland
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Live Results
- Livestream
The 2024 Swiss Championships kicked off today from Uster and already a national record bit the dust in the prelims.
Racing in the men’s 50m fly, 22-year-old Noe Ponti produced a swift 22.91 to claim the top seed. His effort established a new lifetime best and national record, surpassing the 23.04 he logged at the 2022 World Championships.
Ponti now ranks #1 in the world, taking the crown from American Michael Andrew who previously held the top spot with the 22.94 notched at this year’s World Championships.
2023-2024 LCM Men 50 Fly
PONTI
22.91
|2
| Michael
ANDREW
|USA
|22.94
|02/11
|3
|Diogo
RIBEIRO
|POR
|22.97
|02/12
|4
|Nyls
KORSTANJE
|NED
|23.02
|02/11
|5
|Abdelrahman
SAMEH
|EGY
|23.04
|10/15
Ponti, who was named European Aquatics’ 2023 Male European Swimmer of the Year, has been in fine form thus far this year.
He turned in a time of 50.93 in the 100m fly during the Giant Open Series in France last month to come within striking distance of his best-ever. His career-quickest mark remains at the 50.74 which garnered him the bronze medal at the 2020 Olympic Games.
22.65 in the final for Ponti
100 fly depth this summer is going to be sheer insanity
50 low 100 fly incoming?
Dressel this, Grousset that, Milak the other… When Ponti is clearly the form swimmer in the world haha. Throw in Temple and somebody really fast is going to be gutted. Personally I can’t see Grousset or Ponti outside the top 3.
Also liendo.
Some people are insane taper swimmers and some people are not