Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Noe Ponti Puts Up 22.91 50 Fly Record During Heats Of Swiss Championships (Video)

Comments: 6

2024 SWISS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Swiss Championships kicked off today from Uster and already a national record bit the dust in the prelims.

Racing in the men’s 50m fly, 22-year-old Noe Ponti produced a swift 22.91 to claim the top seed. His effort established a new lifetime best and national record, surpassing the 23.04 he logged at the 2022 World Championships.

Ponti now ranks #1 in the world, taking the crown from American Michael Andrew who previously held the top spot with the 22.94 notched at this year’s World Championships.

2023-2024 LCM Men 50 Fly

NoèSUI
PONTI
04/04
22.91
2 Michael
ANDREW		USA22.9402/11
3Diogo
RIBEIRO		POR22.9702/12
4Nyls
KORSTANJE 		NED23.0202/11
5Abdelrahman
SAMEH 		EGY23.0410/15
View Top 31»

Ponti, who was named European Aquatics’ 2023 Male European Swimmer of the Year, has been in fine form thus far this year.

He turned in a time of 50.93 in the 100m fly during the Giant Open Series in France last month to come within striking distance of his best-ever. His career-quickest mark remains at the 50.74 which garnered him the bronze medal at the 2020 Olympic Games.

In This Story

6
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

6 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
nuotofan
22 minutes ago

22.65 in the final for Ponti

5
0
Reply
SwemmerSupreme
1 hour ago

100 fly depth this summer is going to be sheer insanity

7
-1
Reply
snailSpace
1 hour ago

50 low 100 fly incoming?

10
0
Reply
Dee
1 hour ago

Dressel this, Grousset that, Milak the other… When Ponti is clearly the form swimmer in the world haha. Throw in Temple and somebody really fast is going to be gutted. Personally I can’t see Grousset or Ponti outside the top 3.

11
-4
Reply
Titobiloluwa
Reply to  Dee
1 hour ago

Also liendo.

14
0
Reply
SwemmerSupreme
Reply to  Dee
1 hour ago

Some people are insane taper swimmers and some people are not

5
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!