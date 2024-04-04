Noe Ponti Puts Up 22.91 50 Fly Record During Heats Of Swiss Championships (Video)

2024 SWISS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, April 4th – Sunday, April 7th

Uster, Switzerland

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Live Results

Livestream

The 2024 Swiss Championships kicked off today from Uster and already a national record bit the dust in the prelims.

Racing in the men’s 50m fly, 22-year-old Noe Ponti produced a swift 22.91 to claim the top seed. His effort established a new lifetime best and national record, surpassing the 23.04 he logged at the 2022 World Championships.

Ponti now ranks #1 in the world, taking the crown from American Michael Andrew who previously held the top spot with the 22.94 notched at this year’s World Championships.

Ponti, who was named European Aquatics’ 2023 Male European Swimmer of the Year, has been in fine form thus far this year.

He turned in a time of 50.93 in the 100m fly during the Giant Open Series in France last month to come within striking distance of his best-ever. His career-quickest mark remains at the 50.74 which garnered him the bronze medal at the 2020 Olympic Games.