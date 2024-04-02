Watch British Ace Adam Peaty Blast 57.94 100 Breaststroke In London

2024 AQUATICS GB SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (OLYMPIC TRIALS)

Day one of the 2024 Aquatics GB Olympic Trials saw the return of Adam Peaty in the men’s 100m breastsrroke.

29-year-old Peaty busted out a swim of 58.53 in the morning heats as the sole sub-minute swimmer in the field. Then tonight the Loughborough ace went even further, dipping under the 58-second barrier to stop the clock in a 57.94 stunner.

Peaty opened in 26.80 and brought it home in 31.14 to grab the gold and secure his spot on the British roster for this summer’s Olympic Games.

Commonwealth Games champion James Wilby snagged the silver medal position in the race, posting 59.47. That fell painstakingly shy of the 59.45 Olympic qualification standard set by Aqutics GB.

Edinburgh’s Archie Goodburn rounded out the podium in 1:00.03, a new lifetime best.

As for Peaty, his performance tonight is the fastest on the planet in 2024 and keeps him ranked #2 in the world on the season. Only China’s Qin Haiyang has been faster with the 57.69 notched at the Asian Games.

However, Peaty’s outing at these championships marks his 21st result under the 58-second threshold and represents his quickest time since 2021.

Additionally, both his 58.53 and 57.94 times from today surpassed the 58.60 he logged in the semi-finals of the event at this year’s World Championships. There in Doha, Peaty ultimately settled for bronze in 59.10.

After the race, Peaty said in his on-deck interview, “I’m so grateful that I’m back here and that I didn’t give up. I think that’s a message to a lot of the young people who are in the crowd today.

“We’re coming back and I’m happy with that.

“I’m blessed, I’m healthy, I’ve got good talent. I just want to race the best in the world…that’s a good job to have.

“You’ve got to put it in perspective. I don’t overthink anymore.”

Peaty is referring to the mental issues he encountered last year which rendered him withdrawn from the 2023 British Championships and that year’s World Championships. He’s been steadily on the rise and patiently persevering to come back to the form he put on display today.

Adam Peaty‘s Top 10 100 Breast Times Since the 2020 Olympic Games