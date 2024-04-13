Torri Huske Asserts Dominance With PSS 100 Fly Record at 55.68, Only 0.04s Off Her Own AR

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

During the Friday finals session of the 2024 Pro Swim Series, Arlington Aquatics’ Torri Huske asserted her dominance over recent NCAA record-breaker Gretchen Walsh of Virginia by breaking her own PSS record with a 55.68. Huske accelerated on a slightly fading Walsh to take the event win and smash her recent record of 56.13. Coincidentally, Walsh finished behind Huske with a time of 56.14, exactly 0.01s off the pre-existing PSS record.

At the most recent PSS stop in Westmont, Huske won that race in 56.13, which took down Sarah Sjostrom‘s 2016 PSS record of 56.38. Huske’s time here in San Antonio was also 0.04s off her own American record of 55.64 and 0.02s off her own US Open record of 55.66. Below is a look at her overall best times progression, including her recent back-to-back Pro Swim Series records.

Splits Comparison, Huske’s best times:

MEET 1ST 50 2ND 50 TOTAL TIME 2022 Worlds 25.72 29.92 55.64 2021 Olympic Trials Final 25.65 30.01 55.66 2021 Olympic Final 25.84 29.89 55.73 2021 Olympic Trials Semi 25.96 29.82 55.78 2024 PSS Westmont 26.03 30.1 56.13 2024 PSS San Antonio 25.96 29.72 55.68

When initially glancing, we can see that 21-year-old Huske has matched her 2021 in-season times from her teenage years. The time between the Westmont and San Antonio stops has been over a month, making her 0.45s in-season improvement stand out.

What also makes her 55.68 swim at stand out from the rest of her notable best times is that she closed her second 50 in a 29.72, her fastest ever closing effort.

Looking back when Huske swam at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic final, she faded to fourth during the closing meters. Entering another Olympics soon, Huske is in full focus for Paris to earn an individual 100 fly Olympic medal.

More proof Huske is ready to take on Paris, she now takes over the fastest time in the world for the 2023-2024 season over Yufei Zhang of China’s 55.86, the only other swimmer this season to break 56 seconds so far in this event. Meanwhile, Walsh moves to No. 4 in the world and takes over No. 2 American this season.

Originally reported by Sophie Kaufman.

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Record: 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

American Record: 55.64, Torri Huske (2022)

(2022) Pro Swim Series Record: 56.13, Torri Huske (2024)

U.S Open Record: 55.66, Torri Huske (2021)

Top 8:

Torri Huske put together a huge swim for her in the women’s 100 butterfly. It was Gretchen Walsh who led the field at the turn, splitting 25.84. Huske was running second with a 25.96. The two had already separated themselves from the rest of the field, as Beata Nelson was 3rd at the turn in 27.02.

Huske made her move on the second half of the race. She split 29.72 on the way home, pushing ahead for the win in a speedy 55.68. Not only does that swim lower her own Pro Series Record by .45 seconds, it’s also just .04 seconds off her American record from 2022.

This is also Huske’s first 55-point outing since 2022, which she pointed out herself in her post-race interview as she affirmed that she was pleased with the time.

For her part, Walsh turned in a personal best of 56.14. That chops two-tenths off her personal best, which stood at 56.34 from June 2023. That time makes her the third-fastest American all-time in the event.

On the second swim of her 200 backstroke/100 butterfly double, Curzan finished third in 57.63.