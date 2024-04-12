2024 PSS San Antonio Day 3 Finals Scratches: Douglass Won’t Swim 100 Fly B-Final After 1:00.05

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

The penultimate finals session of the San Antonio stop of the 2024 Pro Swim Series is set to fire off the consolation and championship finals of the women’s and men’s 200 free, 200 back, 400 IM, and 100 fly followed by each event’s respective bonus C-final. While there were no A-finals scratches, there were quite a few B-finals shake-ups.

TONIGHT’S FINALS TOP SEEDS

Women’s 200 Free: Katie Ledecky (Gator/USA), 1:56.72

(Gator/USA), 1:56.72 Men’s 200 Free: Rafael Miroslaw (Indiana/Germany), 1:47.75

(Indiana/Germany), 1:47.75 Women’s 200 Back: Phoebe Bacon (Wisconsin/USA), 2:08.99

(Wisconsin/USA), 2:08.99 Men’s 200 Back: Nico Garcia (Virginia Tech/Spain), 1:58.70

(Virginia Tech/Spain), 1:58.70 Women’s 400 IM: Anastasia Gorbenko (Unattached/Israel), 4:45.94

(Unattached/Israel), 4:45.94 Men’s 400 IM: Leon Marchand (Unattached/France), 4:18.47

(Unattached/France), 4:18.47 Women’s 100 Fly: Gretchen Walsh (Virginia/USA), 56.41

(Virginia/USA), 56.41 Men’s 100 Fly: Hubert Kos (Unattached/Hungary), 51.23

Worlds medalist Kate Douglass has decided not to contest in the women’s 100 fly B-final after swimming 1:00.05 to place 14th. Lucy Bell also broke her 16th-place tie by scratching as well. This now settles 16th seed Lindsay Looney (1:00.14) into the consolation final and bumps up 18th seed 34-year-old veteran Leah Gingrich (1:00.23). In the men’s 100 fly, Olympian Santo Condorelli opted out of his 12th seed (52.75), moving in 17th seed NCAA All-American Arsenio Bustos (53.44).

14th seed Nicole Maier (4:54.26) scratched out of the women’s 400 IM B-final, opening that spot up for 17th-place prelims finisher 17-year-old Ana Hazlehurst (4:56.09). On the men’s side, three swimmers scratched the B-final, moving up Lukas Vetkoetter (4:30.63), Jake Mason (4:31.47), and 16-year-old Tristan Furlow (4:32.79)

After only opting to swim the 200 free this morning, Olympian Leah Smith has scratched out of the 200 free C-final, where she placed 22nd at 2:01.91. This now bumps in first alternate Daria Golovati (2:02.38). Out of the men’s 200 back C-final, Jake McCoy (17th, 2:04.17) and known freestyle David Johnston (23rd, 2:05.88) scratched their spots, moving in teenagers Matt Krause (2:06.12) and Keith McQuaid (2:06.41).

DAY 3 FRIDAY FINALS SCRATCH REPORT